How to make money fast in Stardew Valley

Money makes the world go round, as they say, but not in Stardew Valley. While money is important, it’s hardly the main focus of the game. Still, if you want to make money fast in Stardew Valley, here’s how you can do it with minimum hassle.

Recommended Videos

Making money fast in Stardew Valley

I have more money than I could ever need, and it’s been that way for a while. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re just starting out in Stardew Valley, you can start making money fast as soon as your first Summer. Here’s how:

First Spring

When you begin playing Stardew Valley, it will be Spring. Your field will be overrun by Weeds, Rocks, and Sticks. You won’t have any fancy tools or gadgets, and you’ll need to work hard to make the farm of your dreams. Your goal for the first season is to essentially prepare for the next one.

Here’s everything you should do during your first Spring in Stardew Valley:

Clear as much of your field as possible

Plant some spring crops (don’t plant too many)

(don’t plant too many) Unlock Fishing and catch as many fish as you can

and catch as many fish as you can Upgrade your Farming Tools (Watering Can and Hoe) as much as you can

Most importantly

Save as much money as you can for Spring

First Summer

I had so much money I built a tree farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is where you can start to make some serious money. Take ALL the money you saved from Spring, visit the shop, and buy as many re-growable crop seeds as you can. In this case, those will be Blueberry Seeds.

Plant your entire field with Blueberry Seeds and keep them watered until they are ready for harvest. If you planted them on the first day of Summer, the first harvest will be ready on the 13th day. You’ll likely earn more money than you were hoping for, but that’s not the best part. Every four days after that, the same Blueberries will grow again, making you the same amount of money, and this will continue until the end of Summer.

By the end of the first Summer, you should already have more than enough money to start upgrading your house, tools, and anything else you might need.

First Fall

Essentially, do the same thing you did during Summer but use a Fall crop. In this case, that will be Eggplant. Cover as much of your field as possible with Eggplants and harvest them every five days after the first harvest (which only takes 5 days). If you keep this up until the end of Fall, you’ll have made more money than you know what to do with.

Bonus

This isn’t recommended during your first year since you likely won’t have enough money, but during your second year of Summer, you can fill your entire field with Corn. What’s great about Corn is that it can grow through the whole Summer and Fall, so you won’t have to worry about planting a new crop mid season.

Later in the game, you’ll unlock new money-making methods such as taking care of animals, mining, refining crops, and many others, but you won’t really need any of that if all you need is money. Selling raw crops you get from harvesting will be more than enough to buy anything you could ever need in the game.

Do you need lots of money in Stardew Valley?

Finding a soulmate is more important than making money in this game. Screengrab via ConcernedApe | Remixed by Emily Morrow

No, you really don’t need a lot of money in Stardew Valley. By the end of my second year, I had already bought all the upgrades and finished crafting everything I needed, and money still kept piling up. The game was still a lot of fun to play, but money wasn’t an issue at all.

Stardew Valley is way more than just making money. It’s about making a cozy farm, befriending the villagers, helping Pelican Town prosper, and maybe even starting a family. I just wish making money in real life was as easy as it was in the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more