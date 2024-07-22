Image Credit: Bethesda
Picture of Eric Barone and Stardew Valley.
Image via ConcernedApe/Remix by Dot Esports
Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley creator says players won’t ever have to pay for a DLC

The Cozy Farming is going to remain free of cost.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Published: Jul 22, 2024 03:22 pm

The developer of the popular cozy farming simulation game Stardew Valley, Eric Barone, confirmed on Monday that players will never have to pay a dime for a game’s upcoming update or DLC, and everyone can enjoy the content free of cost.

While assuring a fan on X (formerly Twitter) about the game’s future updates and DLCs, Barone said, “I swear on the honor of my family name, I will never charge money for a DLC or update for as long as I live.” The Stardew Valley developer further joked and promised the community to “shame him” if he violated the oath by taking a screengrab of the tweet to immortalize his views on the game’s monetization system.

Picture of the player fishing in Stardew Valley.
Farm your fields and fish in your pond. Image via ConcernedApe

Stardew Valley was among June’s most-played games on the Steam Deck, and it continues to carve a special place in the gaming industry. It demonstrates cozy and relaxing slow-paced games are still in demand among gamers today. Moreover, they actively nullify the sweaty nature of online live-service competitive games, often considered synonymous with gaming’s face worldwide.

Since its release, the game has become an indie hit on the shoulders of Eric Barone, alias ConcernedApe, whose net worth has also increased. As the community is growing in numbers, several modders have also been hard at work to deliver out-of-the-box experiences for the players like the upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3 mod which will add characters like Astarion and Halsin to the game.

As Stardew Valley continues to grow in numbers and revenue, the promise of a lifetime free service with updates should sound enticing for casual players looking to get into the title.  

