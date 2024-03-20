How much money did ConcernedApe make from Stardew Valley? Developer Eric Barone’s net worth

Eric Barone is one of the most successful indie developers in the world. Also known by his professional alias ConcernedApe, Barone single-handedly created the 2016 farming sim Stardew Valley. It was a huge hit, and in the years since, Barone’s net worth has steadily increased.

Developing Stardew Valley by himself made Eric Barone an influential persona within the gaming world. Barone is an inspiration to aspiring indie developers, demonstrating how a single person can change the tides with enough dedication and talent. Though the farming sim genre existed long before Stardew Valley, Barone’s hit game made it more accessible with its charming graphics and satisfying gameplay.

Eric Barone’s net worth isn’t publicly available, but we can make healthy assumptions based on how much revenue Stardew Valley generates, so let’s begin.

Eric Barone’s earnings and net worth—How much has ConcernedApe made from Stardew Valley?

When your game turns into a classic, it boosts your net worth. Image via ConcernedApe/Remix by Dot Esports

Eric Barone’s net worth is estimated to be around $45 million. This assumption is based on Statista’s Stardew Valley lifetime unit sales. In Feb. 2024, Stardew Valley reached 30 million copies sold, and if we assume each copy sold for $15, that means that the game could have generated a revenue of $450 million. A modest 10 percent profit margin puts ConcernedApe’s earnings at $45 million, a number that is likely to increase in the future.

It’s difficult to make an exact estimate, though, since there are various factors at play. While Stardew Valley is $15 at full price, the game regularly goes on sale, and also has regional pricing, meaning it retails at different price points around the world. For these reasons, Barone’s net worth could be less than the amount calculated, but it should still be close to $45 million.

