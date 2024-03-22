When is Stardew Valley update 1.6 coming to consoles? – Answered

Earlier this week, Stardew Valley’s latest update, version 1.6, went live by way of a surprise drop, adding countless new features, quality-of-life adjustments, and many other changes, making it one of the biggest content rollouts Stardew Valley has received in years.

However, the 1.6 update for Stardew Valley is only currently available for the PC version of the game. Console enthusiasts will have to wait a little bit longer for the new update to be ported over.

Here’s what we can expect about the timeline for the release of Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update on consoles.

Stardew Valley 1.6 update console release timeline

Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update is currently live for PC users, but it might take a few more weeks for the update to go live on consoles. The only real indicator that we have to determine when the update might go live on other systems besides PC is past precedent.

Stardew Valley’s 1.5 update was released on PC in December 2020, and the console port went live just a few months later in February 2021. The 1.4 update took just about four weeks to go from PC to console, as well.

There’s still a bit longer to wait for console players looking to dive into Stardew 1.6. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If the 1.6 update follows a similar timeline, we could expect it to hit consoles in the late Spring or early Summer, with a date in April or May looking most likely. Still, considering the size of the current changes, it could take longer for console players to get a hold of the patch.

This piece will be updated with further information once more details regarding a potential release date come to light.

