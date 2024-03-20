All Stardew Valley 1.6 achievements and how to get them

Category:
Achievements are a fun way to reflect on all the monumental feats you’ve made throughout a game. In a massive game like Stardew Valley, they’re especially important if you want to recall everything you’ve done—and the 1.6 update added some additional achievements to unlock.

Some achievements are easier to unlock than others, which means you could be having a tough time figuring out how to get these ones, so here are all the achievements added in Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update and how to unlock them.

Stardew Valley 1.6 achievements

Marcello the Bookseller in Stardew Valley.
The Bookseller can help you with one of the achievements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nine achievements were added in the 1.6 update for Stardew Valley. These achievements are as follows:

  • Well-Read
  • Infinite Power
  • An Unforgettable Soup
  • Blue Ribbon
  • Danger In The Deep
  • Two Thumbs Up
  • Good Neighbors
  • A Distant Shore
  • Perfection

How to get all Stardew Valley 1.6 achievements

You might unlock some of the 1.6 achievements without putting in any additional effort if you’ve been playing for a while. But if you’re missing any and wondering how to get them, then here’s a breakdown of what you need to do for each one.

How to get the Well-Read achievement in Stardew Valley

  • Description: “Read every book.”

The Well-Read achievement is obtained by reading every book Stardew Valley has to offer. Ensuring you know how to find the Bookseller is crucial if you want to get every book you need.

How to get the Infinite Power achievement in Stardew Valley

  • Description: “Obtain the most powerful weapon.”

You have to unlock the Infinity Blade to obtain the Infinite Power achievement. Before you can get this weapon, you need the following materials to make it.

  • Galaxy Sword
  • Three Galaxy Souls
  • 60 Cinder Shards
The player obtaining the Galaxy Sword in Stardew Valley.
Start with the Galaxy Sword, then improve it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get the An Unforgettable Soup achievement in Stardew Valley

  • Description: “Delight the Governor.”

At the Luau Festival, serve the Governor an amazing soup using ingredients that are Gold or Iridium quality to get the An Unforgettable Soup achievement. Some of the easier-to-get items that work well for this one are Beer, which can be made using a Keg, and Truffles, which you can get from pigs.

How to get the Blue Ribbon achievement in Stardew Valley

  • Description: “Get first place in the Stardew Valley Fair competition.”

The Stardew Valley Fair is a fall festival you can attend to engage in a couple of different activities, with the main one being the Grange Display competition. You have to obtain first place in this part of the event to get the Blue Ribbon achievement.

Up to nine items can be submitted for this competition and you earn points based on both the quality and diversity of the items you submit. To win, you want to submit items that fit at least five of the following eight categories.

  • Cooking
  • Artisan Goods
  • Fruits
  • Animal Products
  • Minerals
  • Vegetables
  • Fish
  • Foraging

Many different lineups can secure you a win in this event, but the most important way to increase your odds of winning is to always submit nine items no matter what. An example of one collection I used to win is as follows:

  • Pumpkin
  • Goat Cheese
  • Cheese
  • Milk
  • Roasted Hazelnuts
  • Fairy Rose
  • Ruby
  • Sunfish
  • Cranberries
The player winning first place in the Stardew Valley Fair.
You have to win to get this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get the Danger In The Deep achievement in Stardew Valley

  • Description: “Reach the bottom of the ‘dangerous’ mines.”

The Danger In The Deep achievement can be obtained by completing Mr. Qi’s Danger in the Deep quest. In this quest, you have to make it to the bottom of the mines within one week while facing extra challenges.

How to get the Two Thumbs Up achievement in Stardew Valley

  • Description: “See a movie.”

Watching any movie at the Movie Theater grants you the Two Thumbs Up achievement. You have to fully complete all Bundles for the Community Center or tackle all community upgrades offered by Morris to unlock this building and watch a film inside.

A Movie Theater ticket costs 1,000 gold and you can choose to spend an additional 1,000 gold for another ticket if you want to bring a bachelor or bachelorette to the film with you.

The Movie Theater in Stardew Valley.
There are eight films to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get the Good Neighbors achievement in Stardew Valley

  • Description: “Help your forest neighbors grow their forest family.”

The Good Neighbors achievement is unlocked by helping the Raccoon in the big tree find a wife. You have to wait for an overnight event to occur that involves a windstorm knocking over a tree before you can then build a house on it so you can meet the Raccoon and help him find a mate.

How to get the A Distant Shore achievement in Stardew Valley

  • Description: “Reach Ginger Island.”

You can obtain the A Distant Shore achievement by reaching Ginger Island. To do so, you need to repair the boat in the back of Willy’s Fish Shop. Fixing up his boat costs:

  • 200 Hardwood
  • Five Iridium Bars
  • Five Battery Packs

Once the boat is restored, you can pay for a ticket to visit Ginger Island for 1,000 gold. This achievement unlocks as soon as you visit for the first time.

How to get the Perfection achievement in Stardew Valley

  • Description: “Reach the Summit.”

As the name of the Perfection achievement hints, you have to achieve perfection in Stardew Valley to unlock this one, which means completely finishing 100 percent of the game. One day after you finish everything, you get to visit the summit to witness a special cutscene, which is when you unlock this achievement.

