How to get Truffles in Stardew Valley

Gourmet and uniquely flavored, Truffles in Stardew Valley sell for wondrous prices, so you should stock up on them whenever you can. If you are wondering how to get Truffles in the popular indie farming and life sim, this guide is exactly what you need.

How to collect Truffles in Stardew Valley

May I interest you in some Truffle? Screenshot via Udisen Games on YouTube

Like the truffle hog in real life, you need to have Pigs sniff out Truffles in Stardew Valley. I’m not joking. Pigs are the only animals in the game that can spawn Truffles. They dig the mushrooms out from underground and leave them for players to collect.

Set up a Deluxe Barn first if you don’t have a Pig on your farm yet.

How to get a Deluxe Barn and Pigs in Stardew Valley

You can upgrade a Big Barn for 25,000 Gold to get a Deluxe Barn in Stardew Valley. In addition to the Gold, you’ll need some building materials—550 Wood and 300 Stone, to be precise. You can also build it from scratch, but that would cost you 43,000 Gold, 1,350 Wood, and 650 Stone.

A Deluxe Barn can house up to 12 animals of various species, including Goats, Cows, Sheep, Ostriches, and the star of the Truffle show, Pigs. Now that you have the best barn, purchase Pigs from Marnie’s Ranch for 16,000 Gold each. No money to spare? Check out our guide on how to make money fast in the Valley.

How to get a Pig to spawn Truffles in Stardew Valley

There you go. Screenshot via Udisen Games on YouTube

Pigs tend to venture outside the barn and dig for Truffles. A Pig usually spawns at least one Truffle a day in Stardew Valley and has the potential to spawn extra depending on the friendship level. But there are a few conditions to consider here, listed below:

Pigs require unoccupied, clean tiles to be able to spawn Truffles. The more the number of free tiles, the more the Truffle production.

Only adult and well-fed Pigs can dig Truffles.

They shouldn’t be restricted. Let them go out of the barn’s boundaries.

Pigs don’t go out of the barn on bad weather days and in winter, so your Truffle production will be limited or halted during those times.

Note that while you can choose to let spawned Truffles sit on your farm and collect them all at once, make sure to gather them before they disappear on the first day of the new season.

Is there any other way to get Truffles in Stardew Valley?

Well, while no other animal or plant has the power to spawn these mushrooms, you may occasionally find a few of them selling at The Traveling Cart. Of course, the prices are high, ranging from 1,875 to 3,125 Gold.

