How to find the Bookseller in Stardew Valley

Marcello, the new merchant introduced in the Stardew Valley 1.6, has a ton of books to sell to you, and it’ll be well worth your time to visit him and his shop.

Just like in real life, Stardew Valley 1.6’s vendors have their own schedules. Just because you can’t organize your daily routine doesn’t mean poor Clint, Robin, and Marnie have to be available for you 24/7. With a schedule cheatsheet, you can quickly get used to regular vendors’ opening and closing times.

But there are a few itinerant vendors, like the Traveling Merchant and the new Bookseller, that only swing by Pelican Town on specific days of the season. Plus, their location isn’t marked on the map, which makes it all the more difficult to spot them.

Bookseller schedule in Stardew Valley

Know your every move, Marcello. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bookseller visits twice per season in Stardew Valley, usually one week apart. You can check the calendar to confirm when Marcello comes to town. If the day has a tiny blue hot air balloon icon, the Bookseller visits Pelican Town.

Below is each date when you can find them:

Spring : Swings by on day 21 and day 25.

: Swings by on day 21 and day 25. Summer : Swings by on day nine and day 18.

: Swings by on day nine and day 18. Fall : Swings by on day eight and day 22.

: Swings by on day eight and day 22. Winter: Swings by on day five and day 19.

When the day comes, you get a message upon waking up saying that the Bookseller has come to town. There’s also a hot air balloon poster near Pierre’s shop.

Bookseller location in Stardew Valley

Marcello’s corner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Bookseller northeast of Joja Mart or the Movie Theater’s location in Stardew Valley. When he sets up shop, you can spot a hot-air balloon all the way east of Pelican Town.

Bookseller wares: Purchase or Trade

Book trade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bookseller gives you two choices: Purchase books or trade books in Stardew Valley.

Purchasing books gives you a perk, like extra EXP for certain skills or bonus speed for riding horses. Choosing this option adds a book to your inventory in exchange for gold.

gives you a perk, like extra EXP for certain skills or bonus speed for riding horses. Choosing this option adds a book to your inventory in exchange for gold. Trading books gives you an item, like Fairy Dust or Deluxe Bait, in exchange for a book. Choosing this option removes a book from your inventory and instead grants you special items.

How do books work in Stardew Valley?

You can either find books naturally by fishing, digging, mining, or foraging, or you can purchase them from the Bookseller in Stardew Valley.

If you own a book, you can read it and receive an upgrade or perk as indicated by the item description. For instance, if I purchase Book of Stars from Marcello’s Books, I equip it on my hotbar and left-click on it, I can get some experience in all skills, which I’m sure will come in handy to unlock my masteries.

