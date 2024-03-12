10 things we want to see in the Stardew Valley 1.6 update

With Stardew Valley 1.6 on the horizon, who knows if it’ll be the final update? Better savor every moment while we still can.

What began as a modest plan for mod support has exploded into a full-blown content extravaganza with new items, dialogue lines, farm types, and areas. If anything, this proves that the world doesn’t deserve ConcernedApe. After dissecting every promo poster to death, here’s a list of what I’d like to see in Stardew Valley 1.6 (including some already confirmed and teased features).

A Big Chest for the hoarders

To store all your useless stuff. Image via ConcernedApe. Remix by Dot Esports.

You never know when snagging that fish in year one will pay off. Or maybe you’re just stockpiling flowers to romance Leah.

We’re all hoarders deep down, and when Stardew Valley 1.6 comes out, the first thing I’ll do is craft that Big Chest ConcernedApe teased back in December 2023. It’ll be a game-changer with almost double the space—Five rows instead of three.

Winter Outfits to get through the cold season

As the seasons shift, so do your farm and the town. Leaves fall, and snow starts covering the ground. With all these seasonal changes, it’s odd to see Haley strutting around in a skirt with open heels on snowy days.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is coming in clutch with winter outfits for everyone, as anticipated in a sneak peek posted on X in September 2023. I can’t wait to see Haley and the gang all bundled up in hats and scarves; finally, some sensible winter fashion.

A swampy farm for the witch farmers

Witch up, ladies. Image via ConcernedApe. Remix by Dot Esports.

We all know you can play the game however you want. So, why not spice things up with a witch farmer and her very own swampy farm?

In the sneak peek posted last year, ConcernedApe dropped some hints about a new farm type. And if you squint real hard at the corner of the screen, you’ll spot some moss-covered trees. It looks like we might just be getting a swamp farm type. All that’s left is a flying broom to travel from your murky paradise to Ginger Island.

Mr. Qi’s Warp Totem

It’s been a mystery for years: The Qi’s Arena Warp Totem lurks in Stardew Valley‘s files, but has never appeared in the game.

ConcernedApe’s sneak peek of Stardew Valley 1.6 reveals a glimmer of hope. Could this finally be our chance to step into Qi’s Arena with just a tap of a totem?

Iridium Coffee to farm non-stop

Watch out, Starbucks. Image via ConcernedApe. Remix by Dot Esports.

You haven’t felt true terror until you’ve sprinted from the mines to your cozy home right before the clock strikes 1:00 am in Stardew Valley. Regular coffee might give you a boost, but it won’t let you burn the midnight oil.

But what if Iridium Coffee came to the rescue? One sip, and you’re fueled up to mine all night long—Jittery, sweaty, and red-eyed but unstoppable. If the sprites teased by ConcernedApe last September are any indication, we can anticipate this top-tier concoction to make its debut in version 1.6.

Eight-player multiplayer chaos

Stardew Valley 1.6 is about to shake things up with eight-player support, confirmed in the chunky tease from 2023. That’s right, you can practically build a whole farm town with your pals. With seven other co-farmers in the mix, the race to romance Leah will be more chaotic than a chicken coop during feeding time.

Summer Solstice festival

I’ve got a hunch that Stardew Valley‘s next big festival is going down in the scorching heat of summer. ConcernedApe confirmed in his sneak peek that a “new major festival”—and two mini-festivals— are coming. And let’s face it: Summer’s been feeling a bit dry when it comes to events.

Sure, the Dance of the Moonlight Jellies is a gem, but we need more to spice things up. Picture this: A Summer Solstice festival where we deck ourselves out in flower crowns and dance around a blazing bonfire.

Chocolate and Election Day mini-festivals

Now that the big festival’s done and dusted, it’s time to gear up for a few smaller shindigs. I’ve got a couple of ideas for what those two mini-festivals could be.

First up, a Chocolate Mini Festival. It’s a sweet nod to Haunted Chocolatier, ConcernedApe’s next big thing.

And here’s another one: An Election Day Mini-Festival. Think about it—After you’ve saved the community center, completed the museum, and married half the town, you’re practically primed to be the next mayor. Aren’t you glad you snagged the Mayor’s purple shorts to boost your electoral campaign?

Raccoons and Prairie Island

Image via ConcernedApe. Remix by Dot Esports.

Prairie Island and its mischievous raccoon population have been whispered about by characters in Stardew Valley for ages. And with Willy’s boat taking us to Ginger Island, it only makes sense that the next stop could be Prairie Island.

But here’s where things get interesting: Take a peek at the 1.6 poster tweeted in February, and you’ll spot a raccoon chilling on the “E” of “Stardew.” It looks like ConcernedApe might be dropping some sneaky hints about our next adventure.

The option to join Joja and thrive

We’ve all dabbled in the dark side of Stardew Valley, siding with Joja Mart just to see what happens. But let’s face it, the rewards for our anti-farmer antics have been pretty lackluster so far.

Here’s to hoping Stardew Valley 1.6 has something juicy in store for corporate sticklers with those “Joja alternatives to some of the end-game quests,” mentioned in the sneak peek. Maybe this time, choosing the dark path will lead to more than just boredom before the first year’s even up.