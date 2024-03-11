Category:
When is the Stardew Valley 1.6 update?

New festivals, more dialogue, and so much more arriving soon.
Stardew Valley has been consistently entertaining players for nearly a decade after first launching on Feb. 26, 2016, and the farm life sim is still going strong with a pretty massive update set to arrive soon. The 1.6 expansion is one of the biggest updates yet.

It’s been quite some time since fresh content was introduced and there’s a lot of it to look forward to, which means you need to know when the Stardew Valley 1.6 update is releasing.

When will the 1.6 update for Stardew Valley be released?

The player standing outside of the wizard's tower in Stardew Valley.
So much new content is coming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The 1.6 update for Stardew Valley will officially launch on March 19. As of now, this update is only confirmed to be launching on PC on March 19. But Stardew Valley’s creator ConcernedApe has promised that the 1.6 update will also be released on console and mobile “as soon as possible.”

Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update is packed with exciting additions like a major festival, two minor festivals, a new type of farm, and winter outfits for all characters. It also brings an overall refresh to add new content throughout the game, including over 100 new lines of dialogue, more late-game content dedicated to expanding each of the skill areas, and some Joja alternatives for a couple of end-game quests.

Outside of fresh game content, the 1.6 update is also introducing support for up to eight-player multiplayer on PC. More friends mean more fun, although you might have to fight over who gets to romance the various bachelors and bachelorettes Stardew Valley offers.

The 1.6 update also promises more general additions, adjustments, secrets, and much more. This means a lot of what’s included won’t be known until we can all actually jump in and explore the update. Exploration is key to discovering everything Stardew Valley has to offer, whether it be finding and fixing Willy’s boat to reach Ginger Island or tackling the Pirate’s Wife quest, so the 1.6 update will certainly have lots of new secrets to uncover.

There isn’t an official launch time for the 1.6 update in Stardew Valley just yet, but if an exact update time is shared, it will be added here.

