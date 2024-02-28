How to complete the Pirate’s Wife quest in Stardew Valley

There are multiple quests you can work through completing while working on your farm in Stardew Valley. A notable quest appears when you reach Ginger Island, where you meet the Pirate’s Wife, who wants nothing more but to remember her deceased husband.

The way you go about completing this quest has you visiting multiple locations of Pelican Town and speaking with multiple characters. The real trick is picking up who you need to talk with and what item they want to exchange. Here’s every step you need to cover when completing the Pirate’s Wife quest in Stardew Valley.

Where to start the Pirate’s Wife quest in Stardew Valley

Birdie is on the west side of Ginger Island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can work on the Pirate’s Wife quest in Stardew Valley by speaking with Birdie. You can find her on the west side of Ginger Island, which is only available after you complete every Community Center bundle and then work on the boat in the Fishing Hut.

After you finish all the parts for the boat inside the Fishing Hut, it’s a location you can revisit at any time as long as the Fishing Hut is open. The area where you can find Birdie is locked until you track down 10 Golden Walnuts.

Where to find the keepsake that belonged to Birdie’s husband in Stardew Valley

When speaking with Birdie, she tells you that her husband used to be a pirate. His ship was destroyed several years ago and she looked all over the sea to try and find his broken ship, but she was never able to do so in Stardew Valley. The only item she has is the War Memento, but you can trade this item with other characters in Pelican Town to find the item Birdie is looking for. These are all the characters you need to speak with and the items you receive for each trade.

A character’s location does vary in Stardew Valley based on the time of day and season. You might need to narrow your search while playing the game to make it easier, but we do make it easier to know who you need to talk with before completing the quest.

You need to visit Kent to give him the War Memento, and you receive Gourmet Tomato Salt.

to give him the War Memento, and you receive Gourmet Tomato Salt. Next, make your way to Gus to give him Gourmet Tomato Salt, and he gives you a Stardew Valley Rose.

to give him Gourmet Tomato Salt, and he gives you a Stardew Valley Rose. Now, go speak with Sandy to give her the Stardew Valley Rose, and she’ll give you an Advanced TV Remote.

to give her the Stardew Valley Rose, and she’ll give you an Advanced TV Remote. The next person you need to visit is George to give him the Advanced TV Remote, and he’ll offer you the Artic Shard.

to give him the Advanced TV Remote, and he’ll offer you the Artic Shard. Now, it’s time to visit the Wizard to give him the Arctic Shard. He’ll then give you a Wiggling Worm.

to give him the Arctic Shard. He’ll then give you a Wiggling Worm. Make your way to Willy to give him the Wiggling Worm, and he’ll provide you with a Pirate’s Locket.

When you have the Pirate’s Locket, make your way back to Ginger Island to present it to Birdie. It was the item she was looking for that was previously on her husband. As a reward, Birdie teaches you the Fairy Dust recipe and provides you with five Golden Walnuts, concluding this quest in Stardew Valley.