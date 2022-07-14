Ginger Island was added in Stardew Valley’s 1.5 update. This introduced a massive new area to the game with a lot of new things to do. To unlock most of these features, however, players need to acquire Golden Walnuts, which function as currency on Ginger Island.

Players will need to collect and use these Golden Walnuts to unlock new areas and features on Ginger Island. There are a total of 130 Golden Walnuts to find, of which six of them are random chance drops that can be acquired via fishing. The rest of the Golden Walnuts have fixed spawn locations that are tied to either quests or searching certain locations on the map.

We have curated a list of all of the fixed locations where Golden Walnuts can be found in each section of Ginger Island as well as in the Volcano Dungeon.

List of all Golden Walnut locations in Stardew Valley

Screengrab via ConcernedApe

North Ginger Island

Golden Walnuts: 28

This section contains a fair amount of Golden Walnuts to start with. It also contains the Volcano Dungeon sub-region, which will be tackled in the final portion of this list.

Task Reward Complete the Large Animal fossil Six Golden Walnuts Complete the Snake fossil Three Golden Walnuts Complete two island survey challenges Two Golden Walnuts Donate a Mummified Frog One Golden Walnut Donate a Mummified Bat One Golden Walnut Hit the tree sprouting from the side of the Volcano using a slingshot One Golden Walnut Follow Journal Scrap #10 and dig on the target location One Golden Walnut Dig spot inside the entrance to North Ginger Island One Golden Walnut Dig spot in the pebble circle to the northwest of the island One Golden Walnut Dig spot in the pebble circle to the east of the entrance of the volcano One Golden Walnut Dig spot in the pebble circle up the stairs from the north of the previous dig site One Golden Walnut Dig spot in the sand next to a grassy patch inside the entrance of the main beach One Golden Walnut Dig spot inside the entrance of the main beach in a diamond made of flowers One Golden Walnut Dig spot in a square patch of sand to the southeast of the Island Field Office One Golden Walnut Walnut bush on a hidden path through the cliff and across the rope bridge Two Golden Walnuts Walnut bush on a hidden path to the west of the Volcano One Golden Walnut Walnut bush behind a palm tree to the southeast of the Volcano One Golden Walnut Walnut bush up the stairs across the bridge crossing the river One Golden Walnut Walnut bush on a hidden path west of the trees near the Island Trader One Golden Walnut

East Ginger Island

Golden Walnuts: 11

This section of Ginger Island contains some of the easier-to-find Golden Walnuts, of which there are a few. The only challenging aspect of this region would be the Gem Birds puzzle.

Task Reward Solve the Gem Birds Shrine puzzle Five Golden Walnuts Trade a Banana with a Gorilla by placing it on an altar near Leo’s staircase Three Golden Walnuts Hit the tree inside Leo’s house with an axe One Golden Walnut Have Clint open a Golden Coconut One Golden Walnut In one of the bushes near the Gem Birds Shrine puzzle One Golden Walnut

West Ginger Island

Golden Walnuts: 52

This region of Ginger Island contains the most Golden Walnuts, but most of them can be found surprisingly easily. Most of them can be found via quest rewards, as well as by harvesting crops and mining rocks.

Task Reward Give the Gourmand Frog a Melon, Wheat, and Garlic (in the same order) 15 Golden Walnuts Complete the Pirate Wife’s quest Five Golden Walnuts Harvest crops Five Golden Walnuts Mine mussel rocks Five Golden Walnuts Solve the Simon Says puzzle in a cave north of the Tiger Slime Grove Three Golden Walnuts Hit the whack-a-mole creature on the beach One Golden Walnut Follow Journal Scrap #6 and dig on the target location One Golden Walnut Defeat Slimes in the Tiger Slime Grove One Golden Walnut Search the shipwreck One Golden Walnut Dig spot behind the Mahogany tree in a grassy patch One Golden Walnut Dig spot between a triangle of three blue starfish near the farmhouse One Golden Walnut Dig spot between a diamond of blue and yellow starfish near the tide pools One Golden Walnut Dig spot marked by an X on the sand One Golden Walnut Dig spot between indents located near the southwest of the tide pools One Golden Walnut Dig spot behind Birdie’s Shack One Golden Walnut Dig spot in the center of a diamond made of stones east of the Parrot Express Station One Golden Walnut Walnut bush outside Qi’s Walnut Room One Golden Walnut Walnut bush on a hidden path past Qi’s Walnut Room One Golden Walnut Walnut bush behind the Mahogany tree in the Tiger Slime Grove One Golden Walnut Walnut bush hidden behind a palm tree west of the farmhouse One Golden Walnut Walnut bush behind some trees across the bridge west of the Parrot Express Station One Golden Walnut Walnut bush south of the bridge on a ledge east of the river One Golden Walnut Walnut bush on a hidden path past the stone diamond One Golden Walnut Walnut bush on a narrow path east of the Tiger Slime Grove One Golden Walnut

South Ginger Island

Golden Walnuts: 12

Getting to the final region of Ginger Island, these Golden Walnuts can be found in the area to the southeast of the main beach, which is only accessible once players build the Resort. There is one Golden Walnut that can be acquired before the Resort is built, however.

Task Reward Complete the Mermaid puzzle (the mermaid only appears on rainy days) Five Golden Walnuts Play darts with pirates inside Pirate Cove (pirates only appear on non-rainy nights) Three Golden Walnuts Fish in the center of the star-shaped tide pool One Golden Walnut Dig spot between a diamond of multiple yellow starfish on the beach area One Golden Walnut Dig spot in a patch of sand beside some barrels to the east of the lagoon One Golden Walnut Walnut bush on a hidden path to the right of the entrance to South Ginger Island (this one can only be acquired before the resort is built) One Golden Walnut

Volcano Dungeon

Golden Walnuts: 21

The Volcano Dungeon is an optional dungeon location on Ginger Island where the final Golden Walnuts in Stardew Valley can be found. This area is located on North Ginger Island and the Golden Walnuts present here are markedly easier to obtain.