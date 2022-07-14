All Golden Walnut locations in Stardew Valley

The currency of Ginger Island is scattered all over.

Screengrab via ConcernedApe

Ginger Island was added in Stardew Valley’s 1.5 update. This introduced a massive new area to the game with a lot of new things to do. To unlock most of these features, however, players need to acquire Golden Walnuts, which function as currency on Ginger Island. 

Players will need to collect and use these Golden Walnuts to unlock new areas and features on Ginger Island. There are a total of 130 Golden Walnuts to find, of which six of them are random chance drops that can be acquired via fishing. The rest of the Golden Walnuts have fixed spawn locations that are tied to either quests or searching certain locations on the map.

We have curated a list of all of the fixed locations where Golden Walnuts can be found in each section of Ginger Island as well as in the Volcano Dungeon.

List of all Golden Walnut locations in Stardew Valley

Screengrab via ConcernedApe

North Ginger Island

Golden Walnuts: 28

This section contains a fair amount of Golden Walnuts to start with. It also contains the Volcano Dungeon sub-region, which will be tackled in the final portion of this list.

TaskReward
Complete the Large Animal fossilSix Golden Walnuts
Complete the Snake fossilThree Golden Walnuts
Complete two island survey challengesTwo Golden Walnuts
Donate a Mummified FrogOne Golden Walnut
Donate a Mummified BatOne Golden Walnut
Hit the tree sprouting from the side of the Volcano using a slingshotOne Golden Walnut
Follow Journal Scrap #10 and dig on the target locationOne Golden Walnut
Dig spot inside the entrance to North Ginger IslandOne Golden Walnut
Dig spot in the pebble circle to the northwest of the islandOne Golden Walnut
Dig spot in the pebble circle to the east of the entrance of the volcanoOne Golden Walnut
Dig spot in the pebble circle up the stairs from  the north of the previous dig siteOne Golden Walnut
Dig spot in the sand next to a grassy patch inside the entrance of the main beachOne Golden Walnut
Dig spot inside the entrance of the main beach in a diamond made of flowersOne Golden Walnut
Dig spot in a square patch of sand to the southeast of the Island Field OfficeOne Golden Walnut
Walnut bush on a hidden path through the cliff and across the rope bridgeTwo Golden Walnuts
Walnut bush on a hidden path to the west of the VolcanoOne Golden Walnut
Walnut bush behind a palm tree to the southeast of the VolcanoOne Golden Walnut
Walnut bush up the stairs across the bridge crossing the riverOne Golden Walnut
Walnut bush on a hidden path west of the trees near the Island TraderOne Golden Walnut

East Ginger Island

Golden Walnuts: 11

This section of Ginger Island contains some of the easier-to-find Golden Walnuts, of which there are a few. The only challenging aspect of this region would be the Gem Birds puzzle.

TaskReward
Solve the Gem Birds Shrine puzzleFive Golden Walnuts
Trade a Banana with a Gorilla by placing it on an altar near Leo’s staircaseThree Golden Walnuts
Hit the tree inside Leo’s house with an axeOne Golden Walnut
Have Clint open a Golden CoconutOne Golden Walnut
In one of the bushes near the Gem Birds Shrine puzzleOne Golden Walnut

West Ginger Island

Golden Walnuts: 52

This region of Ginger Island contains the most Golden Walnuts, but most of them can be found surprisingly easily. Most of them can be found via quest rewards, as well as by harvesting crops and mining rocks.

TaskReward
Give the Gourmand Frog a Melon, Wheat, and Garlic (in the same order)15 Golden Walnuts
Complete the Pirate Wife’s questFive Golden Walnuts
Harvest cropsFive Golden Walnuts
Mine mussel rocksFive Golden Walnuts
Solve the Simon Says puzzle in a cave north of the Tiger Slime GroveThree Golden Walnuts
Hit the whack-a-mole creature on the beachOne Golden Walnut
Follow Journal Scrap #6 and dig on the target locationOne Golden Walnut
Defeat Slimes in the Tiger Slime GroveOne Golden Walnut
Search the shipwreckOne Golden Walnut
Dig spot behind the Mahogany tree in a grassy patchOne Golden Walnut
Dig spot between a triangle of three blue starfish near the farmhouseOne Golden Walnut
Dig spot between a diamond of blue and yellow starfish near the tide poolsOne Golden Walnut
Dig spot marked by an X on the sandOne Golden Walnut
Dig spot between indents located near the southwest of the tide poolsOne Golden Walnut
Dig spot behind Birdie’s ShackOne Golden Walnut
Dig spot in the center of a diamond made of stones east of the Parrot Express StationOne Golden Walnut
Walnut bush outside Qi’s Walnut RoomOne Golden Walnut
Walnut bush on a hidden path past Qi’s Walnut RoomOne Golden Walnut
Walnut bush behind the Mahogany tree in the Tiger Slime GroveOne Golden Walnut
Walnut bush hidden behind a palm tree west of the farmhouseOne Golden Walnut
Walnut bush behind some trees across the bridge west of the Parrot Express StationOne Golden Walnut
Walnut bush south of the bridge on a ledge east of the riverOne Golden Walnut
Walnut bush on a hidden path past the stone diamondOne Golden Walnut
Walnut bush on a narrow path east of the Tiger Slime GroveOne Golden Walnut

South Ginger Island

Golden Walnuts: 12

Getting to the final region of Ginger Island, these Golden Walnuts can be found in the area to the southeast of the main beach, which is only accessible once players build the Resort. There is one Golden Walnut that can be acquired before the Resort is built, however.

TaskReward
Complete the Mermaid puzzle (the mermaid only appears on rainy days)Five Golden Walnuts
Play darts with pirates inside Pirate Cove (pirates only appear on non-rainy nights)Three Golden Walnuts
Fish in the center of the star-shaped tide poolOne Golden Walnut
Dig spot between a diamond of multiple yellow starfish on the beach areaOne Golden Walnut
Dig spot in a patch of sand beside some barrels to the east of the lagoonOne Golden Walnut
Walnut bush on a hidden path to the right of the entrance to South Ginger Island (this one can only be acquired before the resort is built)One Golden Walnut

Volcano Dungeon

Golden Walnuts: 21

The Volcano Dungeon is an optional dungeon location on Ginger Island where the final Golden Walnuts in Stardew Valley can be found. This area is located on North Ginger Island and the Golden Walnuts present here are markedly easier to obtain.

TaskReward
Open chests, mine, defeat monsters17 Golden Walnuts
Walnut bushes near the Forge at the top level of the Volcano DungeonTwo Golden Walnuts
Walnut bushes outside the Volcano Dungeon (this area can only be accessed by clearing the lava path using the watering can, then crossing the path)Two Golden Walnuts