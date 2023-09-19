Stardew Valley: How to fix Willy’s boat and reach Ginger Island

Stardew Valley offers various quests for you to complete, characters to befriend, and places to explore, much like Ginger Island. This island was added in update 1.5 and offers so much to do that you don’t want to miss out on exploring it.

How to fix Willy’s Boat and get to Ginger Island, explained

To unlock Willy’s Boat and get to Ginger Island in Stardew Valley, you must first complete the Community Center, gather the supplies to repair Willy’s Boat, buy a ticket to Ginger Island, and then you can sail to Ginger Island.

You must fix Willy’s boat to get to Ginger Island. Image via ConcernedApe

If you’re new to Stardew Valley, this might take a while, so buckle in for the long-haul grind. But if you’re a regular, you’ll have most of the quests out of the way and should be able to complete the Community Center with minimal effort.

Once you’ve done that, you need to wait for a letter from Willy.

How do you get the quest to start fixing Willy’s boat in Stardew Valley?

To start the quest to fix Willy’s boat, Willy will send you a letter after completing the Community Center. Unfortunately, it can take up to two days for you to get it. But the wait is worth it because you’ll learn that he could open the Fish Shop’s back door, which you can now open. It also gives you time to gather your supplies.

Inside the Fish Shop, located on the docks of The Beach south of Pelican Town, you’ll find a dilapidated boat that needs love, care, and much-needed repairs.

How to fix Willy’s boat in Stardew Valley

To fix Willy’s boat in Stardew Valley, you’ll need several resources, including:

Five iridium bars—This is for the anchor. Five battery packs—This is to fix the ticket machine. 200 hardwood—This is to fix the hull.

If you don’t tend to stock resources, getting all of this will be a challenge. One of the best things to do is consistently stock up on resources whenever you log in to Stardew Valley. In the beginning, I found this to be tedious, but now, it’s become a habit, and it made fixing Willy’s boat take only a few minutes rather than a few days.

It takes two people and a fair bit of time to fix the boat. Image via ConcernedApe

With all the resources, you can repair the boat’s three components, meaning it’s ready to set sail to Ginger Island. But, like all good things, there’s a catch. Before setting sail, you must wait an entire day for the boat to be repaired.

How to sail to Ginger Island in Stardew Valley

To sail to Ginger Island after Willy’s boat has been fixed, you must enter the Fish Shop, which opens at 8am every day, and buy a ticket for 1,000 gold.

Before buying a ticket, bring your watering can to help tackle the Volcano Dungeon, as it’s the only way to clear the path.

Do you need to bring it on your first trip? No. But it will save you some of your hard-earned gold, having to go back and forth between the islands. I didn’t know what to expect from Ginger Island when update 1.5 came out, so I didn’t think I’d need the watering can, and I wish I’d known that it’s essential before setting sail.

When you’re ready to set sail, buy your ticket and prepare to be dazzled by all the fantastic, unique, and fun things to do on Ginger Island, including finding Golden Walnuts and fishing.

