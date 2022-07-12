All fish locations in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is filled with fish, and while there may seem to be no rhyme or reason, a good fisherman knows that you can only find certain fish in certain places. It is possible to catch some fish by fishing, while others can only be caught in Crab Pots, and they all only appear in certain locations. There are specific times and seasons when some will appear, making things even more complicated.

Below we’ve listed where you can find each fish in Stardew Valley, as well as details that can help you become the best fisherman you can be.

Where to find fishable fish in Stardew Valley

The list below shows where to find fish that you can only catch with a fishing rod.

Fish Value Where to find Time Required Season required Weather needed Used in Albacore 75g – 150g Ocean 6am to 11am in Fall

6pm to 2am in Winter Fall and Winter Any weather Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi Anchovy 30g – 60g Ocean Can be caught at any time Spring and Fall Any weather Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi Blue Discus 120g – 240g Ginger Island Pond and all Rivers Can be caught at any time Any Season Any weather Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi Bream 45g – 90g River in the Town and Forest 6pm to 2am Any Season Any weather Night Fishing Bundle Baked Fish Bullhead 75g – 150g Mountain Lake Can be caught at any time Any Season Any weather Lake Fish Bundle Carp 30g – 60g Mountain Lake, Secret Woods Pond, and the Sewers Can be caught at any time Any Season Any weather Lake Fish Bundle and Carp Surprise Catfish 200g – 400g Rivers in the Town and Forest, Secret Woods Pond, and Witch’s Swamp 6am to 12am Spring and Fall or Spring and Summer in Secret Woods Pond Rainy River Fish Bundle and Willy (gift) Chub 50g – 100g Forest River and Mountain Lake Can be caught at any time Any Season Any weather Field Research Bundle Dorado 100g – 200g River in the Forest 6am to 7pm Summer Any weather Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi Eel 85g – 170g Ocean 4pm to 2am Spring and Fall Rainy Night Fishing Bundle Fried Eel Spicy Eel Flounder 100g – 200g Ocean and Ginger Island oceans 6am to 8pm Spring and Summer but all seasons on Ginger Island Any weather Seafoam Pudding Ghostfish 45g – 90g Mines on floors 20 and 60, and Ghost drops Can be caught at any time Any Season Any weather Specialty Fish Bundle Halibut 80g – 160g Ocean 6am to 11am in Spring and Summer

7pm to 2am in Winter Spring, Summer, and Winter Any weather Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi Herring 30g – 60g Ocean Can be caught at any time Spring and Winter Any weather Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi Ice Pip 500g – 1,000g Mines below 60 floors Can be caught at any time Any Season Any weather Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi Largemouth Bass 100g – 200g Mountain Lake 6am to 7pm Any Season Any weather Lake Fish Bundle, Quality Fish Bundle, and Crispy Bass Lava Eel 700g – 1,400g Mines below 100 floors and Volcano Caldera Can be caught at any time Any Season Any weather Master Fisher’s Bundle Lingcod 120g – 240g River in the Town and Forest, and Mountain Lake Can be caught at any time Winter Any weather Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi Lionfish 100g – 200g Ginger Island Ocean Can be caught at any time Any Season Any weather Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi Midnight Carp 150g – 300g Mountain Lake, Cindersap Forest pond, and Ginger Island pond and river 10pm to 2am Fall and Winter but all seasons on Ginger Island Any weather Seafoam Pudding Octopus 150g – 300g Ocean 6am to 1pm Summer Any weather Master Fisher’s Bundle and Willy (gift) Perch 55g – 110g River in the Town and Forest, Forest Pond, and Mountain Lake Can be caught at any time Winter Any weather Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi Pike 100g – 200g River in the Town and Forest, and Forest Pond Can be caught at any time Summer and Winter Any weather Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi Pufferfish 200g – 400g Ocean and Ginger Island oceans 12pm to 4pm Summer but all seasons on Ginger Island Sunny Specialty Fish Bundle and Abigail (gift) Rainbow Trout 65g – 130g River in the Town and Forest, and Mountain Lake 6am to 7pm Summer Sunny Trout Soup Red Mullet 75g – 150g Ocean 6am to 7pm Summer and Winter Any weather Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi Red Snapper 50g – 100g Ocean 6am to 7pm Summer and Fall or Winter with Rain Totem Rainy Ocean Fish Bundle Salmon 75g – 150g River in the Town and Forest 6am to 7pm Fall Any weather Salmon Dinner Sandfish 75g – 150g The Desert 6am to 8pm Any Season Any weather Specialty Fish Bundle and Penny (gift) Sardine 40g – 80g Ocean 6am to 7pm Spring, Fall, and Winter Any weather Ocean Fish Bundle and Dish O’ The Sea Scorpion Carp 150g – 300g The Desert but it requires your Fishing skill to be level four 6am to 8pm Any Season Any weather Master Fisher’s Bundle Sea Cucumber 75g – 150g Ocean 6am to 7pm Fall and Winter Any weather Lucky Lunch and Willy (gift) Shad 60g – 120g River in the Town and Forest 9am to 2am Spring, Summer, and Fall Rainy River Fish Bundle and Quality Fish Bundle Slimejack 100g – 200g Mutant Bug Lair Can be caught at any time Any Season Any weather Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi Smallmouth Bass 50g – 100g River in Town and Forest Pond Can be caught at any time Spring and Fall Any weather Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi Squid 80g – 160g Ocean 6pm to 2am Winter Any weather Fried Calamari Stingray 180g – 360g Pirate Cove on Ginger Island Can be caught at any time Any Season Any weather Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi Stonefish 300g – 600g Mines below 20 floors Can be caught at any time Any Season Any weather Maki Roll, Quality Fertilizer, and Sashimi Sturgeon 200g – 400g Mountain Lake 6am to 7pm Summer and Winter Any weather Lake Fish Bundle and Willy (gift) Sunfish 30g – 60g River in the Town and Forest 6am to 7pm Spring and Summer Sunny and Windy River Fish Bundle Baked Fish Super Cucumber 250g – 500g Ocean and Ginger Island oceans 6pm to 2am Summer and Fall but all seasons on Ginger Island Any weather Wizard (gift) Tiger Trout 150g – 300g River in the Town and Forest 6am to 7pm Fall and Winter Any weather River Fish Bundle Tilapia 75g – 150g Ocean and Ginger Island rivers 6am to 2pm Summer and Fall but all seasons on Ginger Island Any weather Ocean Fish Bundle Tuna 100g – 200g Ocean and Ginger Island oceans 6am to 7pm Summer and Winter but all seasons on Ginger Island Any weather Ocean Fish Bundle, Quality Fish Bundle, Fish Taco Void Salmon 150g – 300g Witch’s Swamp Can be caught at any time Any Season Any weather The Missing Bundle Walleye 105g – 210g River in the Town and Forest, Forest Pond, and Mountain Lake 12pm to 2am Fall but can be Winter with Rain Totem Rainy Night Fishing Bundle and Quality Fish Bundle Woodskip 75g – 150g Secret Woods Pond and Forest Farm Can be caught at any time Any Season Any weather Specialty Fish Bundle

Where to find Legendary Fish in Stardew Valley

These fish do not have a specific time needed to catch them. These can all be found with a fishing rod.

Fish Value Where to find Season required Weather required Angler 900g – 1,800g Wooden plank bridge north of JojaMart (Level three Fishing skill required) Fall Any weather Blobfish 500g – 1,000g Night Market Winter Any weather Crimsonfish 1,500g – 3,000g East Pier on the Beach (Level five Fishing skill required) Summer Any weather Glacierfish 1,000g – 2,000g In Cindersap Forest on the South end of Arrowhead Island (Level six Fishing skill required) Winter Any weather Glacierfish Jr. 1,000g – 2,000g In Cindersap Forest on the South end of Arrowhead Island (Level six Fishing skill required) All Seasons Any weather Legend 5,000g – 10,000g The Mountain Lake (Level 10 Fishing skill required) Spring Rainy Legend II 5,000g – 10,000g The Mountain Lake (Level 10 Fishing skill required) All Seasons Any weather Midnight Squid 100g – 200g Night Market Winter Any weather Ms. Angler 900g – 1,800g Wooden plank bridge north of JojaMart (Level three Fishing skill required) All Seasons Any weather Mutant Carp 1,000g – 2,000g The Sewers All Seasons Any weather Radioactive Carp 1,000g – 2,000g The Sewers All Seasons Any weather Son of Crimsonfish 1,500g – 3,000g East Pier on the Beach (Level five Fishing skill required) All Seasons Any weather Spook Fish 220g – 440g Night Market Winter Any weather

Where to find all Crab Pot fish in Stardew Valley

Listed below are the fish you can only find in a Crab Pot. Time or fishing skill level do not affect these fish. Your only concern should be the season and the location of your Crab Pot trap.