Stardew Valley Creator provides new sneak peek at upcoming Haunted Chocolatier

We can't wait for Haunted Chocolatier to drop.

After enormous success with Stardew Valley, creator Eric “Concerned Ape” Barone is preparing his new release, Haunted Chocolatier, and he shared some new screenshots of his highly anticipated game to celebrate reaching one million followers on Twitter.

In a post on Twitter from Oct. 4. Barone shared four screenshots from the developing phase of Haunted Chocolatier, showing different locations in the game.

Thanks for 1 million followers 👍here's a few Haunted Chocolatier images pic.twitter.com/3PW2jMIF3R — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) October 4, 2023

Fans can’t hide their excitement over newly released screenshots, with many trying to find hidden signs of features that will be included in the release. And with theories, what will the main story focus on?

Some were left astonished by the new equipment hinted in one of these screenshots, such as a bow and an arrow, allowing you to fight your enemies from a distance.

Barone announced the game in 2021, and it is intended to follow a path set by Stardew Valley, with a combination of RPG and simulation genres. In Haunted Chocolatier, you are given control over a chocolatier living in a haunted castle—if that wasn’t obvious.

It is intended to be released for PC initially, but in the FAQ section of the game’s official website, Barone says “there is an intention to bring it to other major gaming platforms in the future.”

Fans are looking forward to being able to play their favorite releases on different platforms, which will provide them with entirely new experiences.

With a release date set somewhere in 2025, there is still time for fans to develop theories and guess what new additions Haunted Chocolatier will include. Our only hope is that it will be better than its predecessor, or at least be as good. This is a challenging feat since Stardew Valley has been one of the best indie games in recent years.

