Stardew Valley crossplay: Can you play Stardew Valley cross-platform?

Considering the size and scope of the platforms and players that Stardew Valley has managed to enlist since its 2016 release, it’s hard not to imagine cross-platform play would be a great feature for the country-life RPG.

Judging by its continued support on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, Android, and even the Tesla Arcade, it’s long been clear Stardew Valley’s open-ended, farming-sim formula is something players can enjoy no matter the platform. This development has especially held strong since the release of the title’s multiplayer mode in 2018 for its PC (Windows, Mac, Linux) and console (PS, Xbox, Nintendo Switch) versions, enabling up to four players to work together on a group farm.

For those wondering just how comprehensive the game’s multiplayer is, here’s everything you need to know about Stardew Valley and its support for crossplay.

Does Stardew Valley have crossplay?

At the time of writing, Stardew Valley still does not support any cross-platform play features or settings outside of one circumstance—PC players who access the game via Steam, GOG, or the Microsoft Store can party up with each other through the game’s invite-code system.

Aside from that, players who hope to be able to work together as farmhands must be on the same platform.

Thanks to backward compatibility, Stardew Valley does allow players on PlayStation and Xbox to join others on different generations within Sony and Microsoft’s respective ecosystems.

Is cross-platform play coming to Stardew Valley?

Unfortunately, there has yet to be any official indication that cross-platform play support is in the works for Stardew Valley. In 2018, prior to the release of the game’s multiplayer update on console, Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe tweeted that although adding crossplay is still something they “really want to add” and “promise” to look into “more closely,” the “technical barriers” of such an accomplishment are “very high.”

ConcernedApe hasn’t given an update on if the feature will one day be coming to Stardew Valley since then, but it seems fans will simply have to remain patient and hopeful that such a development materializes for the foreseeable future.

About the author