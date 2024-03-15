Category:
Stardew Valley

How to get and use a Keg in Stardew Valley

They're great for earning money and crafting gifts.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Mar 15, 2024 10:48 am
A room with a bunch of Kegs in Stardew Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Using different methods of improving the ingredients you make and collect in Stardew Valley is key to earning lots of money and upgrading your lifestyle. One powerful tool you can use for this process is the Keg.

Recommended Videos

You need all the tools you can get if you want to upgrade and sustain your farm, so here’s how to get and use a Keg in Stardew Valley.

How to get a Keg in Stardew Valley

A Keg in the crafting menu in Stardew valley.
Kegs aren’t easy to unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To obtain a Keg in Stardew Valley, you can either work on the Farming skill until you reach level eight or complete the Artisan Bundle or the Brewer’s Bundle in the Community Center. Any of these three methods work, but Farming is generally the best choice since reaching level eight unlocks the Keg crafting recipe.

  • Farming: This is the most reliable and efficient way to unlock a Keg since you obtain the crafting recipe upon reaching level eight Farming. Using this method allows you to craft as many Kegs as you want, while the Bundle methods only unlock a singular Keg.
  • Artisan Bundle: The Artisan Bundle is found in the Pantry section of the Community Center and requires you to submit a total of six items. You’re given a larger number of options to choose from, which makes this task a bit easier, but it generally still takes longer than raising your Farming level. Completing this Bundle only rewards one Keg while raising your Farming level unlocks the crafting recipe so you can make as many as you desire.
    • Truffle Oil
    • Goat Cheese
    • Cloth
    • Cheese
    • Honey
    • Jelly
    • Apple
    • Apricot
    • Orange
    • Cherry
    • Peach
    • Pomegranate
  • Brewer’s Bundle: The Brewer’s Bundle is a Remixed Bundle, which means you have to change the game settings from Regular Bundles to Remixed Bundles when starting a new game for it to appear. If you decide to seek a Keg this way, there are five items you need to submit.
    • Wine
    • Juice
    • Green Tea
    • Pale Ale
    • Mead
The Artisan Bundle in Stardew Valley.
Completing Bundles is pretty costly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keg crafting recipe in Stardew Valley

The crafting recipe for a Keg in Stardew Valley is as follows.

  • 30 Wood
  • One Copper Bar
  • One Iron Bar
  • One Oak Resin

How to use a Keg in Stardew Valley

To use a Keg in Stardew Valley, all you need to do is place one down and walk up to it with the item you want to use in hand. Once you’re standing in front of the Keg, interact with it using the appropriate interaction button, which varies by platform.

  • PC: Press X or click the right mouse button.
  • Nintendo Switch: Press A
  • Xbox: Press A
  • PlayStation: Press X
The player about to put Wheat into a Keg in Stardew Valley.
Approach the Keg with the item you want to use and load it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keg products in Stardew Valley

With Kegs unlocked, there’s a premium selection of products you can make in them. Keg products aren’t the most profitable overall, but when you combine this money-making method with others, it helps you make money fast in Stardew Valley.

ItemIngredientsSell price
CoffeeFive Coffee Beans150 Gold
BeerOne Wheat200 Gold
Green TeaOne Tea Leaves100 Gold
MeadOne Honey200 Gold
Pale AleOne Hops300 Gold
JuiceAny Vegetable2.25 times the Vegetable base price
WineAny FruitThree times the Fruit base price

The items you can make in a Keg are also some of the most loved gifts for some of the bachelors and bachelorettes you can romance. Shane loves Beer, Harvey loves Coffee, and most characters are generally happy to receive any Keg item as a gift.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get Truffles in Stardew Valley
Truffle in a Stardew Valley background
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to get Truffles in Stardew Valley
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 15, 2024
Read Article How to get Maple Syrup in Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley character is standing on a tree farm
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to get Maple Syrup in Stardew Valley
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 15, 2024
Read Article How to get the Golden Scythe in Stardew Valley
The player is using the Golden Scythe in Stardew Valley
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to get the Golden Scythe in Stardew Valley
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Truffles in Stardew Valley
Truffle in a Stardew Valley background
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to get Truffles in Stardew Valley
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 15, 2024
Read Article How to get Maple Syrup in Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley character is standing on a tree farm
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to get Maple Syrup in Stardew Valley
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 15, 2024
Read Article How to get the Golden Scythe in Stardew Valley
The player is using the Golden Scythe in Stardew Valley
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to get the Golden Scythe in Stardew Valley
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 15, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
General Gaming Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.