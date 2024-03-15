Using different methods of improving the ingredients you make and collect in Stardew Valley is key to earning lots of money and upgrading your lifestyle. One powerful tool you can use for this process is the Keg.

You need all the tools you can get if you want to upgrade and sustain your farm, so here’s how to get and use a Keg in Stardew Valley.

How to get a Keg in Stardew Valley

Kegs aren’t easy to unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To obtain a Keg in Stardew Valley, you can either work on the Farming skill until you reach level eight or complete the Artisan Bundle or the Brewer’s Bundle in the Community Center. Any of these three methods work, but Farming is generally the best choice since reaching level eight unlocks the Keg crafting recipe.

Farming: This is the most reliable and efficient way to unlock a Keg since you obtain the crafting recipe upon reaching level eight Farming. Using this method allows you to craft as many Kegs as you want, while the Bundle methods only unlock a singular Keg.

Artisan Bundle: The Artisan Bundle is found in the Pantry section of the Community Center and requires you to submit a total of six items. You're given a larger number of options to choose from, which makes this task a bit easier, but it generally still takes longer than raising your Farming level. Completing this Bundle only rewards one Keg while raising your Farming level unlocks the crafting recipe so you can make as many as you desire. Truffle Oil Goat Cheese Cloth Cheese Honey Jelly Apple Apricot Orange Cherry Peach Pomegranate

The Artisan Bundle is found in the Pantry section of the Community Center and requires you to submit a total of six items. You’re given a larger number of options to choose from, which makes this task a bit easier, but it generally still takes longer than raising your Farming level. Completing this Bundle only rewards one Keg while raising your Farming level unlocks the crafting recipe so you can make as many as you desire. Brewer’s Bundle: The Brewer’s Bundle is a Remixed Bundle, which means you have to change the game settings from Regular Bundles to Remixed Bundles when starting a new game for it to appear. If you decide to seek a Keg this way, there are five items you need to submit. Wine Juice Green Tea Pale Ale Mead

The Brewer’s Bundle is a Remixed Bundle, which means you have to change the game settings from Regular Bundles to Remixed Bundles when starting a new game for it to appear. If you decide to seek a Keg this way, there are five items you need to submit.

Completing Bundles is pretty costly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keg crafting recipe in Stardew Valley

The crafting recipe for a Keg in Stardew Valley is as follows.

30 Wood

One Copper Bar

One Iron Bar

One Oak Resin

How to use a Keg in Stardew Valley

To use a Keg in Stardew Valley, all you need to do is place one down and walk up to it with the item you want to use in hand. Once you’re standing in front of the Keg, interact with it using the appropriate interaction button, which varies by platform.

PC: Press X or click the right mouse button.

Press X or click the right mouse button. Nintendo Switch: Press A

Press A Xbox: Press A

Press A PlayStation: Press X

Approach the Keg with the item you want to use and load it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keg products in Stardew Valley

With Kegs unlocked, there’s a premium selection of products you can make in them. Keg products aren’t the most profitable overall, but when you combine this money-making method with others, it helps you make money fast in Stardew Valley.

Item Ingredients Sell price Coffee Five Coffee Beans 150 Gold Beer One Wheat 200 Gold Green Tea One Tea Leaves 100 Gold Mead One Honey 200 Gold Pale Ale One Hops 300 Gold Juice Any Vegetable 2.25 times the Vegetable base price Wine Any Fruit Three times the Fruit base price

The items you can make in a Keg are also some of the most loved gifts for some of the bachelors and bachelorettes you can romance. Shane loves Beer, Harvey loves Coffee, and most characters are generally happy to receive any Keg item as a gift.

