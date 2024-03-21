Category:
Is Stardew Valley 1.6 update coming to mobile?

Let's not forget about the forgotten platform.
Gökhan Çakır
Mar 21, 2024
What is the release date for Stardew Valley 1.6 on mobile?
The Stardew Valley 1.6 update is one of the biggest the game has ever seen in terms of content. While the patch was released on March 19 for PC, mobile players are wondering when the Stardew Valley 1.6 update will come to Android and iOS.

I play Stardew Valley on both PC and mobile, allowing me to explore the new content before its release on iOS and Android. Due to different developer processes, it generally takes longer for ConcernedApe to roll out new updates on mobile platforms, and that’s also the case for Stardew Valley 1.6 update.

When will Stardew Valley 1.6 come to mobile?

Helping Leah get a fruit from a tree in Stardew Valley
There’s no official release date for Stardew Valley 1.6’s mobile debut. However, Stardew Valley developer ConcernedApe assures players that console and mobile updates are “actively in development” and will be released “as soon as they are ready.”

While console players should gain access to Stardew Valley patch 1.6, history looks grim for mobile users. For example, Stardew Valley’s 1.5 update was first released in December 2020 on PC. The console port of the game received the update in February 2021, and the same update finally became available on mobile in January 2023, almost two years after the patch’s initial release.

As a mobile Stardew Valley player myself, I can only hope for a quicker release schedule this time around. Waiting two years for an update will be less than ideal for avid fans. In the meantime, I suggest turning on the notifications for the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store so you can install the update as soon as it becomes available.

What is new in Stardew Valley 1.6 mobile?

Stardew Valley
When Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update finally becomes available for mobile, players will have access to a fresh Desert festival, a new farm type called the Meadowlands, many new items, crops, and secrets to uncover, and improved NPC dialogue and behavior.

All Stardew Valley 1.6 update patch notes include even more changes, and the changelog could continue to thicken by the time of its mobile release.

