How to get Mastery Points fast in Stardew Valley

In Stardew Valley, Mastery Points are key to upgrading important skills. Although the way to unlock Mastery Points is fairly straightforward, there are methods to speed up your mastery progress.

You have five total skills in Stardew Valley: Farming, Mining, Foraging, Fishing, and Combat. At any given time, unless you’re purchasing items or speaking to other characters, you’re likely practicing one of these five skills.

Each skill has 10 total levels, maxing out at 15,000 XP needed to fully master a skill. If you’re trying to max out all five skills, then here’s what we recommend.

How to farm Mastery Points for each Skill in Stardew Valley

As you might imagine, farming is valuable skill in Stardew Valley. Image by ConcernedApe.

You can level up skills and gain Mastery Points in Stardew Valley by practicing the task associated with your desired skill. For instance, if you want to max out fishing, then you need to successfully catch fish or use crab traps. Like many other games, there are spots and tips in Stardew Valley which can vastly speed up this long process.

How to earn Mastery Points in Fishing

In my opinion, fishing is by far the easiest trait to level up as there are plenty of bodies of water around to farm. Like fishing, you need to have patience to level up this skill. I recommend looking for deep water ponds to catch much larger fish and using bait to attract fish faster. You can even look to level up your Fishing skill while also getting in on the Trout Derby.

How to earn Mastery Points in Farming

The Summer months are the best time to farm your farming skill. During this time, I recommend planting tons of Blueberries. These grow relatively fast during the Summer and are short but efficient ways to get tons of XP on a daily basis. The amount of XP you gain depends on how many Blueberries you harvest, so plant as many as possible.

How to earn Mastery Points in Mining

Breaking rocks apart is almost the definition of grinding, so the only way to max out this skill is to dungeon dive. I recommend targeting farming silver rocks, as these are typically more valuable while still being fairly common. Gem and ore nodes are also great ways to boost your mining XP.

How to earn Mastery Points in Foraging

Head to the woods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to gain proficiency in foraging is to chop down trees in heavily wooded areas. Although admittedly this makes foraging one of the more repetitive skills to grind, trees are quite plentiful in Stardew Valley. This also grants you further proficiency with your axe, progressing two important features at once.

How to earn Mastery Points in Combat

Combat mastery is directly linked to your ability to fight against monsters. Naturally, the only way to level up combat is to slay monsters that spawn in nearby caves. Skull Cavern is my preferred farming location, but any enemy works. Just make sure you don’t go in over your head.

Even after you’ve maxed out your skill level, you can still continue earning Mastery Points for that skill. It’s a great way to earn XP on skills you’ve leveled and adds further incentive to continue on with your favorite activity.

