Stardew Valley: All Trout Derby rewards listed

The Trout Derby is a new event recently released in the Stardew Valley Patch 1.6. This Summer festival is not only a great way to test your fishing prowess, but also a pathway to rewards.

Aside from the normal farming and mining that persists across all seasons in Stardew Valley, you can also take part in limited-time seasonal events or festivals. Longtime Stardew Valley players are likely already familiar with many of the favorites, such as the Egg Festival or Flower Dance, but Patch 1.6 introduced several new activities.

Both the Trout Derby and SquidFest are two mariner-themed seasonal events rewarding players with important fishing items and more. If you want to see how to participate in the Trout Derby or what rewards might await you, this is what you need to know.

How to win the Trout Derby in Stardew Valley

There are plenty of ponds and rivers to practice your fishing before the Trout Derby. Image by ConcernedApe.

The Trout Derby is Stardew Valley is a two day event that takes place during the Summer between the 20th and 21st. To enter into the Trout Derby, visit the river that cuts through the Cindersap Forest, by Marnie’s Ranch.

To win at this festival and earn your possible rewards, all you need to do is catch Rainbow Trout. This is a fairly common fish to swim around the Cindersap Forest, so this part isn’t too hard if you’re already accustomed to fishing. Each Rainbow Trout has the potential to drop a Golden Tag.

Although you can catch Rainbow Trout in various locations, the rewards hut can be found here. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

With this Golden Tag in hand, you can redeem the tag at a nearby booth by the water to unlock your desired prize. Some prizes cost more than others, so be sure that you are saving up enough Golden Tags for your item of choice.

All Trout Derby rewards in Stardew Valley

There are seven total rewards in the new Trout Derby event in Stardew Valley. I’ve only managed to get a few so far, but you can see what’s at stake by speaking to the booth manager near the event. The rewards vary in price, but the highest price item only costs three Golden Tags.

If you choose to grind out this event like I already have, then you can easily acquire all seven items without much issue so long as you have the time and patience (like actual fishing). Below are all items and their costs:

Item Cost (Golden Tags) Tent Kit One Bucket Hat One Quality Sprinkler One Diamond One Mounted Trout One Triple Shot Espresso Two Omni Geode Three

Although Diamonds, Tent Kits, and Omni Geodes are undoubtedly useful, my favorite reward so far has been the Mounted Trout. Though only for aesthetic purposes, it really does capture the essence of the Trout Derby.

