How to attach Bait to a Fishing Rod in Stardew Valley

Bring your Fishing skills to a whole new level.
Character is fishing in Stardew Valley
Fishing in Stardew Valley is one of the best ways to kill time if all your farmwork is done for the day. Catching Fish is not only great for making recipes, but you can also make some nice money selling what you catch. 

To improve your chances of catching better Fish, you’ll need some Bait. Here’s how to attach Bait to a Fishing Rod in Stardew Valley.

Before you attach bait to a Fishing Rod in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley Worm Bin with the character standing next to it
Obviously, before you attach Bait to a Fishing Rod in Stardew Valley, you’ll need the Bait itself. There are several ways how to get Bait.

  • Buy it from Willy in the Fish Shop or the Traveling Cart
  • Find it in Fishing Treasure Chests
  • Make it yourself
  • Craft an item that makes the Bait for you

Bait usually costs 5g a piece, so it’s not a huge waste of money. Crafting the Bait is also pretty easy, as you only need your Fishing Skill to be at level two before you can craft it. To make it, you only need a bit of Bug Meat. Finding Bait in Fishing Treasure Chests is random and, let’s be honest, quite disappointing.

Worm Bin in Stardew Valley crafting recipe
I highly recommend crafting the Worm Bin as soon as you can. Then, you’ll never have to worry about Bait again as it will constantly keep making bait without any resources.

Stardew Valley: How to attach bait to a Fishing Rod

Stardew Valley attaching bait
To attach Bait to a Fishing Rod in Stardew Valley, do the following:

  1. Open your inventory and select the Bait (Left Click on PC, A button on Xbox or Nintendo Switch, X button on PlayStation).
  2. Drag it to your Fishing Rod and use the Action button (Right Click, X button on Xbox, Y button on Nintendo Switch, and Square on PlayStation) to attach the Bait.

You can use the same method to attach a Fishing Tackle to your Fishing Rod, which will boost your chances of catching Fish even further. 

What is the best Bait in Stardew Valley?

Wild Bait crafting recipe in Stardew Valley
The best Bait in Stardew Valley is Wild Bait. You can learn to craft the recipe from Linus after you become friends with him. Simply bring him any food item each day, and you’ll become friends with him before you know it. 

Wild Bait is a bit harder to make as you also need Slime, so I recommend you save this for when you go after Legendary Fish.

