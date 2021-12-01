Every Hero in Flesh and Blood TCG

Flesh and Blood is centered around two Heroes getting armored up and battling each other until one remains standing as the victor.
This trading card game, created by Legend Story Studios, is a newcomer to the card-game space. The main gameplay focuses on a Hero, which the player acts as. Each Hero has different strengths, weaknesses, and unique cards they can use.
There are nine classes in Flesh and Blood and each Hero falls within these different groups. Here is each class in the game.
- Brute
- Guardian
- Mechanologist
- Merchant
- Ninja
- Ranger
- Runeblade
- Warrior
- Wizard
Classes guide the identity of the Heroes through common traits. It’s a quick way to identify what the Hero is meant to do quickly. There are 22 Heroes in Flesh and Blood.
The majority of Heroes have two different versions of the card for the two main formats of the game, Blitz and Classic Constructed. The young version of a Hero is for Blitz. These cards have lower health pools and abilities that scale with the faster style of play Blitz promotes.
The older version, which isn’t marked as young, is playable in Classic Constructed. Older versions have more health and abilities that work better in a much slower format.
Here is every Hero in Flesh and Blood in release order.
Ira, Crimson Haze
Dorinthea Ironsong
Katsu, the Wanderer
Bravo, Showstopper
Rhinar, Reckless Rampage
Kano, Dracai of Aether
Viserai, Rune Blood
Azalea, Ace in the Hole
Dash, Inventor Extraordinaire
Kassai, Cintari Sellsword
Shiyana, Diamond Gemini
Benji, the Piercing Wind
Kavdaen, Trader of Skins
Data Doll MKII
Kayo, Berserker Runt
Chane, Bound by Shadow
Levia, Shadowborn Abomination
Ser Boltyn, Breaker of Dawn
Prism, Sculptor of Arc Light
Briar, Warden of Thorns
Oldhim, Grandfather of Eternity
Lexi, Livewire
All images via Legend Story Studios.