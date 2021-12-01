Every Hero in Flesh and Blood TCG

Find the right Hero to take into battle.

Flesh and Blood is centered around two Heroes getting armored up and battling each other until one remains standing as the victor.

This trading card game, created by Legend Story Studios, is a newcomer to the card-game space. The main gameplay focuses on a Hero, which the player acts as. Each Hero has different strengths, weaknesses, and unique cards they can use.

There are nine classes in Flesh and Blood and each Hero falls within these different groups. Here is each class in the game.

Brute

Guardian

Mechanologist

Merchant

Ninja

Ranger

Runeblade

Warrior

Wizard

Classes guide the identity of the Heroes through common traits. It’s a quick way to identify what the Hero is meant to do quickly. There are 22 Heroes in Flesh and Blood.

The majority of Heroes have two different versions of the card for the two main formats of the game, Blitz and Classic Constructed. The young version of a Hero is for Blitz. These cards have lower health pools and abilities that scale with the faster style of play Blitz promotes.

The older version, which isn’t marked as young, is playable in Classic Constructed. Older versions have more health and abilities that work better in a much slower format.

Here is every Hero in Flesh and Blood in release order.

Ira, Crimson Haze

Ira, Crimson Haze

Dorinthea Ironsong

Dorinthea Ironsong

Katsu, the Wanderer

Katsu, the Wanderer

Bravo, Showstopper

Bravo, Showstopper

Rhinar, Reckless Rampage

Rhinar, Reckless Rampage

Kano, Dracai of Aether

Kano, Dracai of Aether

Viserai, Rune Blood

Viserai, Rune Blood

Azalea, Ace in the Hole

Azalea, Ace in the Hole

Dash, Inventor Extraordinaire

Dash, Inventor Extraordinaire

Kassai, Cintari Sellsword

Shiyana, Diamond Gemini

Benji, the Piercing Wind

Kavdaen, Trader of Skins

Data Doll MKII

Kayo, Berserker Runt

Chane, Bound by Shadow

Chane, Bound by Shadow

Levia, Shadowborn Abomination

Levia, Shadowborn Abomination

Ser Boltyn, Breaker of Dawn

Ser Boltyn, Breaker of Dawn

Prism, Sculptor of Arc Light

Prism, Sculptor of Arc Light

Briar, Warden of Thorns

Briar, Warden of Thorns

Oldhim, Grandfather of Eternity

Oldhim, Grandfather of Eternity

Lexi, Livewire

Lexi, Livewire

