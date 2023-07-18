Stardew Valley gets more items, dialogues, and ‘secrets’ in first update in years

The biggest secret, though, is when the update will actually release.

After nearly two years without an update, Stardew Valley is finally getting another significant content update in the shape of Patch 1.6, which is expected to introduce new festivals, items, and dialogue, more secrets, and more.

While Stardew Valley offers hours upon hours of pixelated fun and enjoyment, players have been eagerly waiting for more news—and fresh content—for nearly two years now. The last big patch for the handheld simulation role-playing game was at the very end of 2021, and that really only resolved several bug fixes.

Eric Barone, the creator of Stardew Valley (also known as ConcernedApe) revealed all the new details expected to land in the upcoming 1.6 update on Monday, July 17, including features and something mysterious.

coming in Stardew Valley 1.6…

-new festival

-new items

-more dialogues

-secrets

-??? — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) July 17, 2023

Beyond this teaser, Stardew Valley fans are just going to have to wait to see what exactly is coming when the patch arrives.

The vague information hasn’t stopped players from being incredibly thankful about the news of the update though, with some even suggesting they’re willing to pay for the new content update as a DLC if it means they’ll be able to play more Stardew Valley.

As it has been a hot minute since the latest update, it would have been nice to see what kind of bug fixes will be introduced, along with quality-of-life changes and adjustments, and how exactly the update will facilitate mods.

Related: How to change your appearance in Stardew Valley

Although we don’t know when the Stardew update will drop, we can expect it to provide more fun to a game many of us have been enjoying for years.

About the author