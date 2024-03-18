Every Stardew Valley 1.6 patch note line teased by Concernedape ranked from least to most game-changing

After eight years, ConcernedApe is revisiting Stardew Valley with the 1.6 update to fix several bugs and add some new features.

The single man behind everyone’s favorite farming sim has been teasing the 1.6 update since late 2023, showing off more than 10 new features for Stardew Valley. In the last week, however, he has taken to X to post a “non-spoilery patch note line” every day. As we anticipate the alleged final update for Stardew Valley, here’s every 1.6 patch note line ConcernedApe shared, ranked from least to most game-changing.

Every Stardew Valley 1.6 patch note line, ranked

7. Cutting down a fruit tree now yields the appropriate fruit sapling

Thanks to Stardew Valley‘s 1.6 update, cutting down a fruit tree yields different qualities of fruit sapling based on the fruit tree’s maturity. If the fruit tree you chop down is mature, you get better-quality fruit saplings. The higher the quality, the faster the sapling will mature when replanted.

While this 1.6 patch note line is at the very bottom, it substantially impacts the game. Investing in trees early on could drastically accelerate fruit tree growth over the years. Players were quick to note the economic implications of this revelation in Stardew Valley. However, ConcernedApe clarified that this tweak is primarily aimed at facilitating tree movement, not generating extra profit. As a pro tip, he suggested the ultimate moneymaking strategy might simply involve planting trees and leaving them untouched.

6. Spouses have a seven-day “honeymoon” period in which they can’t go to bed depressed

Shane, is this about you? Image by Dot Esports

ConcernedApe announced in a Stardew Valley 1.6 patch notes line that your spouses now can’t go into bed upset all day if they’re in the “honeymoon period.” This period is meant to last a week after you’ve tied the knot.

Avoiding immediate marital discord post-wedding is a relief, but this also sounds like something only Shane would do. Of course, the mere mention of marriage ignited requests from players urging “Mr. Ape” to consider making Linus, Robin, and Rasmodius eligible bachelors and bachelorettes.

5. Extended the area of effect of downward-facing melee attacks

We’ve all experienced the frustration of meeting our demise at the hands of a slime in the mines. Surprisingly, the culprit behind these unfortunate deaths isn’t necessarily your lackluster combat skills or questionable choice of profession. Instead, it’s a bug that interfered with the area of effect of melee attacks.

ConcernedApe is bringing his insights from Haunted Chocolatier back to his roots with the upcoming 1.6 update for Stardew Valley, and this fix will surely sit well with mine dwellers. Me? I’d rather stay at home drinking mayonnaise.

4. You can now drink mayonnaise

Finally. Image by Dot Esports

You can produce mayonnaise with a Mayonnaise Machine and a few eggs. You just pop an egg in and, after three hours, you get artisan goods that can be sold for up to 500 gold each. You can also use your fresh produce to cook a bowl of Colesaw or a Fish Taco. But who cares about profit when you can just eat it right out the jar?

If this sounds like an odd thing to do, ask the 29 Stardew Valley characters who like mayonnaise what is wrong with them. Regardless, I’m hoping it replenishes energy akin to at least half of what Iridium Coffee does.

3. Fixed a bug where it was faster to harvest left-to-right than right-to-left

Stardew Valley is a farming game, and this 1.6 update patch notes makes farming even more enjoyable. ConcernedApe has done away with a bug that caused left-to-right harvesting to be 100ms slower than right-to-left harvesting.

This patch note line left fans worried right-to-left harvesting speed might have been slowed down, but ConcernedApe swooped in to quell everyone’s worries: the left-to-right harvesting speed has been boosted to match that of the right-to-left speed.

2. Jelly, pickles, wines, and juices are now colored based on the ingredient item

Cute pixels. Image by Dot Esports

I understand Stardew Valley is from a solo developer, but when all the jars share the same color regardless of their contents, it’s difficult to focus on artisan goods as a farmer.

This Stardew Valley 1.6 patch note line not only improves quality of life but also makes the world much more immersive. The pixel art for each jar and juice bottle also looks fantastic, and I’m excited to see how Starfruit and Ancient Fruit wine will look.

1. Reduced time before pets get out of door frames

Out of the way, Charlie. Image by Dot Esports

Rushing home before the clock strikes 1:59 and your character passes out is stressful enough without a pet standing in the door frame blocking the way. Stardew Valley 1.6 reduces the amount of time you need to push against a pet before it starts shaking and lets you pass through them from 1.5 seconds to 0.7 seconds.

Look, I love my dog to bits and I know he means well, but I can’t keep losing 1000 gold every night just because he couldn’t shake and scurry away any faster. This patch note line may seem small, but it’s a game-changing change in disguise.

