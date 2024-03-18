Stardew Valley: Best farm layouts for each farm type

With so many crops to cultivate, animals to herd, minerals to process, and artisanal products to produce, designing the best farm layout in Stardew Valley isn’t always easy.

Stardew Valley lets you play however you want. If you want to ditch the farm to favor the mining, fishing, and combat professions, that’s fine. But when Grandpa comes knocking on your door to grade your farm, you better have something to make him proud. Luckily, you also have lots of freedom even if you only stick to farming. Regardless of which farm type you choose, you can always turn your rundown land into a bountiful farm. Here’s a guide to the best farm layouts for each farm type from the Stardew Valley community.

Best Standard farm layout in Stardew Valley

Tidy and clean. Image via FarmsofStardewValley Reddit

For the best Stardew Valley Standard farm layout, you can maximize efficiency while maintaining aesthetic appeal with Reddit user chaotarroo‘s design. It invites you to channel your efficiency and embrace the vast expanse of tillable land.

This player strategically organized 6×5 crop squares, each centered with a sprinkler for optimal watering efficiency.

They spaced out pairs of scarecrows every 14 tiles to ward off pesky crows and ensure bountiful harvests.

They also integrated a functional ranch in the upper left corner, including two barns, a coop, and two silos for streamlined livestock and resource management.

To the right, they added decorative ponds and a greenhouse for some extra income.

Lastly, in the bottom right corner, they established a honey production area for another steady source of income.

With this farm layout, your farmer reaps the rewards of a meticulously organized and productive Standard Farm.

Best Riverland farm layout in Stardew Valley

Farm islands. Image via FarmsofStardewValley Reddit

This Riverland Farm layout in Stardew Valley blends functionality with beauty amidst the watery terrain.

Reddit user a24movieshoe divided the limited tillable space into four distinct crop plantations on separate islands. This way, they maximize efficiency while adding visual interest.

In the bottom left corner, they established a Slime Hutch with two silos for organized resource management, providing ample space for slime breeding and storage.

They also situated a ranch in the bottom right corner, accompanied by a coop slightly to the north, facilitating streamlined care for livestock amidst the serene river landscape.

Finally, they nestled their farmhouse in the upper right corner, flanked by a greenhouse and two picturesque ponds, adding charm and supplementary income sources.

Despite the challenges posed by the Riverland farm type’s terrain, this farm harmonizes productivity and aesthetics.

Best Forest farm layout in Stardew Valley

Into the woods we go. Image via FarmsofStardewValley Reddit

To create the ultimate Forest layout in Stardew Valley, you need strategic planning and a keen eye for balance – qualities you can find in Reddit user jandror‘s “town-like” farm layout.

This farm layout divides the terrain into distinct sections.

They allocated the majority of the space to expansive crop fields on the upper left, utilizing sprinklers for efficient watering.

Adjacent to this, they created a smaller fruit tree orchard, poised to thrive with the boost in Stardew Valley 1.6.

In the bottom left corner, they established a bustling ranch area featuring two barns and two coops, all seamlessly managed by a single silo.

North of this, they implemented a honey production area, capitalizing on the abundant flora and fauna of the forest.

On the opposite side, they fashioned a serene pine tar section around a central pond, marrying practicality with tranquility.

With thoughtful organization, this Forest farm layout achieves unparalleled versatility and charm.

Best Hill-top farm layout in Stardew Valley

Your farmer’s got legs for days. Image via FarmsofStardewValley Reddit

If you want the ultimate hilltop farm layout in Stardew Valley, Reddit user SoFluffin‘s design is simple and effective.

At the peak of the hill, they placed their farmhouse, greenhouse, silos, and ore processors for easy access.

Going down the hill, they placed well-irrigated crop areas, alongside fruit trees and mayonnaise. Looks like they’ll be in for a mayonnaise gulp when 1.6 rolls out.

At the base, they established a bustling ranch for cows, goats, and pigs, complemented by a serene pond for leisurely fishing.

This layout harmonizes farming, mining, and animal husbandry in a picturesque retreat.

Best Wilderness farm layout in Stardew Valley

Monsters are a farmer’s best friend. Image via FarmsofStardewValley Reddit

The Wilderness farm layout is hard to master in Stardew Valley. But, if you lean into the wild essence with a strategic focus on monster breeding and resource production like Reddit user complinger, you might pull it off.

They placed a Slime Hutch in the bottom portion of the map, fostering the growth of monsters for valuable resources.

To the right, they integrated crop patches and honey production areas throughout the terrain. These are 3×3 crop patches surrounded by honey machines for efficient farming.

They enhanced productivity with a greenhouse nestled beside a large patch of flowers and additional crop plantations.

This rugged layout strikes a perfect balance between monster breeding, crop cultivation, and resource harvesting.

Best Four corners farm layout in Stardew Valley

Four corners are more than enough. Image via FarmsofStardewValley Reddit

To make the Four Corners farm layout work in Stardew Valley, optimize each quadrant for maximum efficiency and variety. Reddit user Peakex01 organized every corner to get the best outcome.

In the top-left corner, they cultivated a patch of giant crops for lucrative sales.

The top-right quadrant boasts a larger expanse of crops alongside the farmhouse, adorned with sprinklers and scarecrows for optimal yields.

At the center, they placed their greenhouse, and showcased the Gold Clock Statue, symbolizing prosperity and success.

In the bottom-left, they established a bustling ranch with two barns and two coops, strategically placed near three ponds.

Finally, in the bottom-right quadrant, they created a hub for honey production, mining, and monster breeding, complete with slime hutches and ample silos.

This layout maximizes space and functionality in each corner.

Best Beach farm layout in Stardew Valley

Fishin’ in the farm. Image via FarmsofStardewValley Reddit

The best Beach farm layout in Stardew Valley, designed by tepo-tepo, capitalizes on the abundant foraging and fishing opportunities while maximizing space for crop cultivation and resource production.

They planted a fruit tree plantation in the top right corner, strategically placing fishing spots nearby for convenient access.

Then, they cultivated a sprawling plum plantation in the center, with a grand pumpkin serving as its centerpiece, complemented by a greenhouse and multiple barns for efficient management.

At the bottom, they expanded with additional trees, ponds, and a slime hutch for varied activities.

Finally, they established a sprawling honey production area adorned with flowers in the bottom right corner, adding charm and profitability.

With this thoughtfully designed layout, you can thrive in Stardew Valley‘s coastal paradise.

