How to get the Golden Scythe in Stardew Valley

If you find yourself wasting a lot of energy in Stardew Valley cutting Grass for fodder, you need a better Scythe. As luck would have it, there is a nice Golden Scythe in a local mine—you just need to get to it.

Before getting the Golden Scythe in Stardew Valley

It’s just a more effective Scythe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Golden Scythe was added in Stardew Valley update 1.4. More importantly, it was added so players who have already spent a lot of time in the game could obtain it.

If you are just getting started with the game, I don’t recommend immediately going for the Golden Scythe. You’ll have to fend off a bunch of enemies that will probably destroy you if you aren’t well-prepared and equipped. Because of this, I recommend getting the Golden Scythe only after you’ve completed the main story.

Stardew Valley: How to get the Golden Scythe

To get the Golden Scythe in Stardew Valley, you need to complete the Quarry Mine. As stated above, this mine was added in patch 1.4, so if you haven’t played the game for a while, you likely won’t even know about this mine.

It’s right next to the regular Mines. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Quarry Mine is in the same zone as the Mines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As luck would have it, the Quarry Mine is located next to the Mines (the regular mines with floors where you find the Fire Quartz). After you cross the mountain bridge that leads to the Mines, immediately head up (north), and you’ll see the entrance on the left edge of the mountain.

The Quarry Mine only has one long floor, so if you’ve been able to go through the regular Mines and the Skull Cavern, it shouldn’t be a problem to complete. While going through the single floor, you’ll be attacked by brown Slimes and floating skulls. The Slimes are easy, but the floating Skulls fly around you and can be annoying to dodge. Make sure you bring some healing items, just in case.

I was able to deal with the floating skulls with a Lava Katana, which I got after I reached the bottom floor of the Mines. The Skulls take about three to four hits with the Lava Katana.

Hey, I need that Scythe for cutting grass, please. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you make your way to the end of the Quarry Mine, you’ll see a statue of the Grim Reaper. Make sure you have an empty inventory space. Interact with the Grim Reaper statue, and you’ll receive the Golden Scyte. Interact with the Grim Reaper statue again to get a quick teleport out of the Quarry Mine.

Tip: The Mine Resets every day, and you can use it to farm ores and other materials, but it’s not really a great way to make money fast.

What does the Golden Scythe do in Stardew Valley?

The Golden Scythe can cut six fully grown Grass spaces in one swoop. Unlike the regular Scythe, which usually takes two to three swoops to cut a grassy area, the Golden Scythe will save you a lot of energy in the long run.

While it’s nice to have, the Golden Scythe is hardly a game-changer because it only slightly eases one task you rarely do. Still, it’s cool that you get to say you cut your grass using a Grim Reaper’s Scythe.

