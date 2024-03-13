How to get Fire Quartz and Refined Quartz in Stardew Valley

Quartz is a crucial component for several different recipes in Stardew Valley, and two special forms known as Fire Quartz and Refined Quartz are harder to acquire and thus more valuable.

Finding Fire Quartz and crafting Refined Quartz are going to require some trips to the mine. But if you’ve spent enough time in the mines in Stardew Valley and know where to look, you can become more efficient.

How to get Fire Quartz in Stardew Valley

Hot to handle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fire Quartz can be typically found deep in the Mines, from floor 80 onwards, or within the Skull Cavern out in the desert. It also has a chance to be found inside either a Magma geode or an Omni geode, though it’s more common to find in a Magma geode. There’s even a small chance to find it while panning or inside a fishing treasure chest.

Fire Quartz looks like traditional Quartz except it’s glowing red. It’s used to complete the Geologist’s Bundle in the Community Center and is needed to craft the Slime Egg Press.

How to get Refined Quartz in Stardew Valley

Save the planet, recycle your old glasses and CDs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Refined Quartz can be made by smelting Quartz or Fire Quartz in a Furnace. One piece of raw Quartz can be smelted with one piece of Coal to produce one piece of Refined Quartz, but one piece of raw Fire Quartz will make three pieces of Refined Quartz.

Refined Quartz can also be made by recycling either a Broken CD or a pair of Broken Glasses in a Recycling Machine. In addition, it’s a rare drop from ghosts in the Mines or the Skull Cavern.

Refined Quartz is used in a handful of recipes, but arguably none are more important than the Quality Sprinkler, which waters eight adjacent tiles every morning. It’s also necessary for crafting a Lightning Rod, a Solar Panel, and a Farm Computer, as well as for completing the Engineer’s Bundle and building a Slime Hutch building.