How to unlock and enter the Mines in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is well known primarily for its farming aspects, but traveling to the Mines is a crucial facet of building a proper farm too.

The Mines, located north of Pelican Town in the mountains, feature 120 floors of Stone, Ore, and Gems. There’s also ample opportunities to collect several special items like rings, boots, and weapons. Additionally, certain quests from both the bulletin board and Adventurer’s Guild will require you to brave the Mines and take on the creatures inside.

Unlocking the Mines is a simple feat in Stardew Valley and one that requires a bit of patience above anything else.

How do I unlock the Mines in Stardew Valley?

The Mines will automatically unlock on the fifth day of Spring in year one. Before that, they are blocked off by rocks during the first four days. Once these rocks are cleared, the player will get a letter at their farm informing them the Mines have been opened.

There are a few paths you can take to the Mines. First, you can exit your farm to the north and take the Backwoods curved path to the mountains. You can also follow the path north out of Pelican Town past the Community Center. Once you’re in the mountains area, head east until you run into the water, then follow the shore north. Cross the bridge and you’ll find the Mines entrance.

The first time you enter the Mines, you’ll speak to Marlon of the Adventurer’s Guild. He will give you a Rusty Sword and the Initiation quest, which you must complete to be able to enter the Guild.

How to travel to and from the Mines faster in Stardew Valley

There’s only so much time in any given Stardew Valley day, so the least amount of time you can spend traveling to the Mines, the better.

The first thing you’ll want to do is get the Minecarts activated, which will let you quickly travel between the Bus Stop near your farm, the Mines, Pelican Town (near the blacksmith’s), and the Quarry. The Minecarts are activated by either completing all of the Boiler Room Bundles in the Community Center, or by purchasing Minecarts at JojaMart for 15,000 gold.

If you have the space resources, you can also use Totems to teleport directly to either the Mountains or the Farm. Personally, I recommend using the Farm Warp Totem, as it only requires one Hardwood, one Honey, and 20 Fiber, and it will take you directly to your Stardew Valley farm, whereas the Mountains totem doesn’t take you straight there.

