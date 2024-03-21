Stardew Valley: How to get and use Battery Packs

Stardew Valley ranks among the most popular crafting games of all time, in large part thanks to the wide number of resources you can find across the map. The Battery Pack is one such item vital to creating other useful tools.

Stardew Valley first released in 2016, but has continued to dominate the indie game space as one of the most played crafting games ever. Pelican Town and beyond houses an endless amount of supplies and resources you can use to upgrade your farm, skills, and relationships with other characters.

Although the recent Patch 1.6 introduced tons of new items and events to Stardew Valley, the Battery Pack has been a mainstay for a wide variety of crafting items. If you’re trying to obtain this item or figure out its uses, here’s what you should know.

Where to get Battery Packs in Stardew Valley

I recommend placing several Lightning Rods down to increase your chances to catching a stray lightning bolt. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The easiest way to get a Battery Pack in Stardew Valley is to set out a Lightning Rod during a thunderstorm. There is no guaranteed way to ensure the Lightning Rod you sit out will be struck by lightning, but if the Lightning Rod is struck then it will begin to hum with an electric energy. The day after the storm, you can return to the Lightning Rod to pick up the freshly created Battery Pack.

You can also get a Battery Pack by leaving out Solar Panels. If you’re lucky enough to get seven straight days of sunshine, then the Solar Panels will drop a Battery Pack. Considering both options rely entirely on the weather around you, I heavily recommend trying out both. Solar Panels are a passive way to accumulate Battery Packs, while thunderstorms need you to quickly move into action.

The Traveling Cart which occasionally passes through the Farm in Cindersap Forest on Fridays and Saturdays also has a chance to sell Battery Packs. Since the inventory of the Traveling Cart always changes, this is no more reliable than either of the two methods listed above.

What can you do with Battery Packs in Stardew Valley?

Battery Packs are not a valuable crafting item, but also a gift for Maru! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Battery Packs can be used in Stardew Valley to craft seven total items. From a Farm Computer to a Crystalarium, the Battery Pack is an essential part of each crafting recipe. Thankfully, each recipe only requires one Battery Pack, so you won’t have to farm this already difficult reagent too much.

Below are all the crafting recipes which use Battery Packs, other necessary reagents, and the recipe source for each item:

Item Description Reagents Recipe Source Crystalarium Grows copies of Gemstones x1 Battery Pack

x99 Stone

x5 Gold Bar

x2 Iridium Bar Level nine Mining Farm Computer Displays useful farm information x1 Battery

x1 Dwarf Gadget

x10 Refined Quartz Demetrius Iridium Sprinkler Waters 24 adjacent tiles x1 Battery Pack

x1 Gold Bar

x1 Iridium Bar Level nine Farming Iron Lamp post Emits light x1 Battery Pack

x1 Iron Bar Carpenter (Costs 500 gold) Wood Lamp Post Emits light x1 Battery Pack

x50 Wood Carpenter (Costs 1,000 gold) Mini-Jukebox Plays music of your choice x1 Battery Pack

x2 Iron Bar Gus five heart event. Slime Egg-Press Compresses 100 pieces of Slime into a single slime egg x1 Battery Pack

x25 Coal

x1 Fire Quartz Level six Combat

As you can tell from the table above, you might need to upgrade your skills before you can craft many of the creations which require Battery Packs. Naturally, I find the Crystalarium to be the most useful, as Gemstones are both incredibly rare and valuable.

Aside from crafting, Battery Packs have one more use. You can gift a Battery Pack to Maru, which she will actually love! Don’t try to gift this to anyone else, however, as every other character in Stardew Valley actively dislikes this gift.

