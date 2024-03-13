Category:
Stardew Valley

How to romance Abigail in Stardew Valley

Just finding Abigail is half the battle.
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 01:34 pm
A purple-haired character stands at the edge of a dock in Stardew Valley
Screenshot by Dot Esports via ConcernedApe

Identified by her signature purple hair, Abigail is among the most beloved and common romance options in Stardew Valley. If want to pursue and even eventually marry this character, then you’ll need to learn everything about her.

Recommended Videos

Stardew Valley is filled with potential partners and even future spouses. From Leah to Sebastian, you have no shortage of possible meet cutes in your new home. Romancing a character is fairly easy in Stardew Valley, although its best to come in prepared. This means knowing the character’s basic information, their likes and dislikes, and most importantly where to find your desired partnered throughout the seasons.

Where to find Abigail in Stardew Valley

The player standing outside of the wizard's tower in Stardew Valley.
The Wizard Tower is a common spot where you can find Abigail, regardless of the season. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Abigail tends move around far more than any other possible romance option in Stardew Valley, making her difficult to track down no matter the season. Given much of her plot revolves around her desire to learn how to fight monsters, you can find her anywhere from the general store to the graveyard. Below is where you can find this nomadic NPC for each season:

Spring

DayTime/Location
Monday6am to 1pm – Home or Pierre’s General Store
1:30pm to 4:30pm – Bridge east of Abigail’s house
4:30pm to Night – Home
Tuesday6am to 1pm – Home or Pierre’s General Store
1:30pm to 4:30pm – Bridge east of Abigail’s house
4:30pm to Night – Home
Wednesday6am to 10am – Home
10am to 6pm – Museum
6pm to 10pm – Graveyard
10pm to Night – Home
Thursday6am to 1pm – Home or Pierre’s General Store
1:30pm to 4:30pm – Bridge east of Abigail’s house
4:30pm to Night – Home
Friday6am to 3pm – Home
3pm to 9pm – Stardrop Saloon
9pm to Night – Home
Saturday6am to 1pm – Home or Pierre’s General Store
1:30pm to 4:30pm – Bridge east of Abigail’s house
4:30pm to Night – Home
Sunday6am to 1pm – Home
1pm to 4pm – Walking to the Wizard Tower
4pm to 8pm – Wizard Tower
8pm to 10:30pm – Walking back home
10:30pm to Night – Home

Summer

DayTime/Location
Monday6am to 11am – Home
11am to 2pm – Train Platform
2pm to 5:30pm – Mountain Lake
5:30pm to Night – Home
Tuesday6am to 11am – Home
11am to 2pm – Train Platform
2pm to 5:30pm – Mountain Lake
5:30pm to Night – Home
Wednesday6am to 10am – Home
10am to 6pm – Museum
6pm to 10pm – Graveyard
10pm to Night – Home
Thursday6am to 11am – Home
11am to 2pm – Train Platform
2pm to 5:30pm – Mountain Lake
5:30pm to Night – Home
Friday6am to 3pm – Home
3pm to 9pm – Stardrop Saloon
9pm to Night – Home
Saturday6am to 11am – Home
11am to 2pm – Train Platform
2pm to 5:30pm – Mountain Lake
5:30pm to Night – Home
Sunday6am to 1pm – Home
1pm to 4pm – Walking to the Wizard Tower
4pm to 8pm – Wizard Tower
8pm to 10:30pm – Walking back home
10:30pm to Night – Home

Fall

DayTime/Location
Monday6am to 11am – Home
11am to 1pm – Walking to Beach
1pm to 6pm – Standing on the Beach
6pm to 7:30pm – Walking back home
7:30pm to Night – Home
Tuesday6am to 1pm – Home
1pm to 2:20pm – Walking to the Bus Stop
2:20pm to 5pm – Standing by the Bus Stop
5pm to 6:30pm – Walking home
6:30pm to Night – Home
Wednesday6am to 10:30am – Home
10:30am to 6pm – Museum
6pm to 10pm – Graveyard
10pm to Night – Home
Thursday6am to 1pm – Home
1pm to 2:20pm – Walking to the Bus Stop
2:20pm to 5pm – Standing by the Bus Stop
5pm to 6:30pm – Walking home
6:30pm to Night – Home
Friday6am to 3pm – Home
3pm to 9pm – Stardrop Saloon
9pm to Night – Home
Saturday6am to 1pm – Home
1pm to 2:20pm – Walking to the Bus Stop
2:20pm to 5pm – Standing by the Bus Stop
5pm to 6:30pm – Walking home
6:30pm to Night – Home
Sunday6am to 1pm – Home
1pm to 4pm – Walking to the Wizard Tower
4pm to 8pm – Wizard Tower
8pm to 10:30pm – Walking back home
10:30pm to Night – Home

Winter

DayTime/Location
Monday6am to 10:30am – Home
10:30am to 2:30pm – Robin’s Carpenter Shop
2:30pm to Night – Home
Tuesday6am to 10:30am – Home
10:30am to 2:30pm – Robin’s Carpenter Shop
2:30pm to Night – Home
Wednesday6am to 10am – Home
10am to 6pm – Museum
6pm to 10pm – Graveyard
10pm to Night – Home
Thursday6am to 10:30am – Home
10:30am to 2:30pm – Robin’s Carpenter Shop
2:30pm to Night – Home
Friday6am to 3pm – Home
3pm to 9pm – Stardrop Saloon
9pm to Night – Home
Saturday6am to 10:30am – Home
10:30am to 2:30pm – Robin’s Carpenter Shop
2:30pm to Night – Home
Sunday6am to 1pm – Home
1pm to 4pm – Walking to the Wizard Tower
4pm to 8pm – Wizard Tower
8pm to 10:30pm – Walking back home
10:30pm to Night – Home

Abigail’s Likes and Dislikes in Stardew Valley

Gift giving is a major part of romance in Stardew Valley. Giving the right gift can go a long way in building a relationship with Abigail, but she can be pretty particular with her likes and dislikes. Talking to Abigail every day and giving her as many gifts as you can per week is a quick way to speed run your friendship right into marriage. Below are all of Abigail’s known likes, dislikes, and hates:

Likes

  • Amethyst
  • Banana Pudding
  • Blackberry Cobbler
  • Chocolate Cake
  • Pufferfish
  • Pumpkins
  • Spicy Eel

Dislikes

  • Milk
  • Common Mushroom
  • Daffodils
  • Dandelions
  • Ginger
  • Hazelnut
  • Leek
  • Morel
  • Purple Mushroom
  • Snow Yam
  • Winter Root

Hates

  • Clay
  • Holly

Just as the right gift can earn friendship hearts with the character, gifting her a dislike or hated item can undo progress just as quickly.

Dating Abigail in Stardew Valley

After you accumulate enough friendship hearts with Abigail, you will start dating the NPC and need to make further correct choices if you want to marry the character. These are specific scenes that will occasionally exist outside of Abigail’s normal routine. Below are all the cutscenes you’ll need to clear, as well as the dialog options that will give you the best relationship standing:

Hearts RequiredWhereBest Dialog Choice
Two HeartsGeneral Store on any day besides SundayNo dialog here
Four HeartsMountain lake between 12pm and 7pm (Not during Winter)“Enjoying the weather.”
Six HeartsIn town between 9pm and 12am“Yeah and it’s exciting!” or “Yes, but only in self-defense.”
Eight HeartsAfter Abigail sends you a letter, visit her in her home between 8pm and 10pmNo dialog here.
10 HeartsMines between 5pm and 12amFirst prompt: “Are you okay?”
Second prompt: “I get scared too.”

After you accumulate 10 hearts with Abigail and complete her final section in the mine, then you’ll be able to marry her. You can get the Mermaid Pendant required to marry Abigail from the Old Mariner NPC, who only appears on rainy days on the beach. For 5,000 gold, you an bring the Mermaid Pendant to Abigail and marry your bride-to-be in town square the day after.

related content
Read Article How to get Fire Quartz and Refined Quartz in Stardew Valley
Refined Quartz being made at a recycler in winter in Stardew Valley
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to get Fire Quartz and Refined Quartz in Stardew Valley
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to romance Sebastian in Stardew Valley
Sebastian kissing the player in front in the farmhouse's porch
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to romance Sebastian in Stardew Valley
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to romance Leah in Stardew Valley
Leah's icon against a pink SV background
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to romance Leah in Stardew Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Fire Quartz and Refined Quartz in Stardew Valley
Refined Quartz being made at a recycler in winter in Stardew Valley
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to get Fire Quartz and Refined Quartz in Stardew Valley
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to romance Sebastian in Stardew Valley
Sebastian kissing the player in front in the farmhouse's porch
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to romance Sebastian in Stardew Valley
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to romance Leah in Stardew Valley
Leah's icon against a pink SV background
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to romance Leah in Stardew Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 13, 2024
Author
Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.