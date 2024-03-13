How to romance Abigail in Stardew Valley

Identified by her signature purple hair, Abigail is among the most beloved and common romance options in Stardew Valley. If want to pursue and even eventually marry this character, then you’ll need to learn everything about her.

Stardew Valley is filled with potential partners and even future spouses. From Leah to Sebastian, you have no shortage of possible meet cutes in your new home. Romancing a character is fairly easy in Stardew Valley, although its best to come in prepared. This means knowing the character’s basic information, their likes and dislikes, and most importantly where to find your desired partnered throughout the seasons.

Where to find Abigail in Stardew Valley

The Wizard Tower is a common spot where you can find Abigail, regardless of the season.

Abigail tends move around far more than any other possible romance option in Stardew Valley, making her difficult to track down no matter the season. Given much of her plot revolves around her desire to learn how to fight monsters, you can find her anywhere from the general store to the graveyard. Below is where you can find this nomadic NPC for each season:

Spring

Day Time/Location Monday 6am to 1pm – Home or Pierre’s General Store

1:30pm to 4:30pm – Bridge east of Abigail’s house

4:30pm to Night – Home Tuesday 6am to 1pm – Home or Pierre’s General Store

1:30pm to 4:30pm – Bridge east of Abigail’s house

4:30pm to Night – Home Wednesday 6am to 10am – Home

10am to 6pm – Museum

6pm to 10pm – Graveyard

10pm to Night – Home Thursday 6am to 1pm – Home or Pierre’s General Store

1:30pm to 4:30pm – Bridge east of Abigail’s house

4:30pm to Night – Home Friday 6am to 3pm – Home

3pm to 9pm – Stardrop Saloon

9pm to Night – Home Saturday 6am to 1pm – Home or Pierre’s General Store

1:30pm to 4:30pm – Bridge east of Abigail’s house

4:30pm to Night – Home Sunday 6am to 1pm – Home

1pm to 4pm – Walking to the Wizard Tower

4pm to 8pm – Wizard Tower

8pm to 10:30pm – Walking back home

10:30pm to Night – Home

Summer

Day Time/Location Monday 6am to 11am – Home

11am to 2pm – Train Platform

2pm to 5:30pm – Mountain Lake

5:30pm to Night – Home Tuesday 6am to 11am – Home

11am to 2pm – Train Platform

2pm to 5:30pm – Mountain Lake

5:30pm to Night – Home Wednesday 6am to 10am – Home

10am to 6pm – Museum

6pm to 10pm – Graveyard

10pm to Night – Home Thursday 6am to 11am – Home

11am to 2pm – Train Platform

2pm to 5:30pm – Mountain Lake

5:30pm to Night – Home Friday 6am to 3pm – Home

3pm to 9pm – Stardrop Saloon

9pm to Night – Home Saturday 6am to 11am – Home

11am to 2pm – Train Platform

2pm to 5:30pm – Mountain Lake

5:30pm to Night – Home Sunday 6am to 1pm – Home

1pm to 4pm – Walking to the Wizard Tower

4pm to 8pm – Wizard Tower

8pm to 10:30pm – Walking back home

10:30pm to Night – Home

Fall

Day Time/Location Monday 6am to 11am – Home

11am to 1pm – Walking to Beach

1pm to 6pm – Standing on the Beach

6pm to 7:30pm – Walking back home

7:30pm to Night – Home Tuesday 6am to 1pm – Home

1pm to 2:20pm – Walking to the Bus Stop

2:20pm to 5pm – Standing by the Bus Stop

5pm to 6:30pm – Walking home

6:30pm to Night – Home Wednesday 6am to 10:30am – Home

10:30am to 6pm – Museum

6pm to 10pm – Graveyard

10pm to Night – Home Thursday 6am to 1pm – Home

1pm to 2:20pm – Walking to the Bus Stop

2:20pm to 5pm – Standing by the Bus Stop

5pm to 6:30pm – Walking home

6:30pm to Night – Home Friday 6am to 3pm – Home

3pm to 9pm – Stardrop Saloon

9pm to Night – Home Saturday 6am to 1pm – Home

1pm to 2:20pm – Walking to the Bus Stop

2:20pm to 5pm – Standing by the Bus Stop

5pm to 6:30pm – Walking home

6:30pm to Night – Home Sunday 6am to 1pm – Home

1pm to 4pm – Walking to the Wizard Tower

4pm to 8pm – Wizard Tower

8pm to 10:30pm – Walking back home

10:30pm to Night – Home

Winter

Day Time/Location Monday 6am to 10:30am – Home

10:30am to 2:30pm – Robin’s Carpenter Shop

2:30pm to Night – Home Tuesday 6am to 10:30am – Home

10:30am to 2:30pm – Robin’s Carpenter Shop

2:30pm to Night – Home Wednesday 6am to 10am – Home

10am to 6pm – Museum

6pm to 10pm – Graveyard

10pm to Night – Home Thursday 6am to 10:30am – Home

10:30am to 2:30pm – Robin’s Carpenter Shop

2:30pm to Night – Home Friday 6am to 3pm – Home

3pm to 9pm – Stardrop Saloon

9pm to Night – Home Saturday 6am to 10:30am – Home

10:30am to 2:30pm – Robin’s Carpenter Shop

2:30pm to Night – Home Sunday 6am to 1pm – Home

1pm to 4pm – Walking to the Wizard Tower

4pm to 8pm – Wizard Tower

8pm to 10:30pm – Walking back home

10:30pm to Night – Home

Abigail’s Likes and Dislikes in Stardew Valley

Gift giving is a major part of romance in Stardew Valley. Giving the right gift can go a long way in building a relationship with Abigail, but she can be pretty particular with her likes and dislikes. Talking to Abigail every day and giving her as many gifts as you can per week is a quick way to speed run your friendship right into marriage. Below are all of Abigail’s known likes, dislikes, and hates:

Likes

Amethyst

Banana Pudding

Blackberry Cobbler

Chocolate Cake

Pufferfish

Pumpkins

Spicy Eel

Dislikes

Milk

Common Mushroom

Daffodils

Dandelions

Ginger

Hazelnut

Leek

Morel

Purple Mushroom

Snow Yam

Winter Root

Hates

Clay

Holly

Just as the right gift can earn friendship hearts with the character, gifting her a dislike or hated item can undo progress just as quickly.

Dating Abigail in Stardew Valley

After you accumulate enough friendship hearts with Abigail, you will start dating the NPC and need to make further correct choices if you want to marry the character. These are specific scenes that will occasionally exist outside of Abigail’s normal routine. Below are all the cutscenes you’ll need to clear, as well as the dialog options that will give you the best relationship standing:

Hearts Required Where Best Dialog Choice Two Hearts General Store on any day besides Sunday No dialog here Four Hearts Mountain lake between 12pm and 7pm (Not during Winter) “Enjoying the weather.” Six Hearts In town between 9pm and 12am “Yeah and it’s exciting!” or “Yes, but only in self-defense.” Eight Hearts After Abigail sends you a letter, visit her in her home between 8pm and 10pm No dialog here. 10 Hearts Mines between 5pm and 12am First prompt: “Are you okay?”

Second prompt: “I get scared too.”

After you accumulate 10 hearts with Abigail and complete her final section in the mine, then you’ll be able to marry her. You can get the Mermaid Pendant required to marry Abigail from the Old Mariner NPC, who only appears on rainy days on the beach. For 5,000 gold, you an bring the Mermaid Pendant to Abigail and marry your bride-to-be in town square the day after.