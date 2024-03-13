How to romance Leah in Stardew Valley

If you’re considering romancing Leah in Stardew Valley, here’s a heads-up: she’s not a fan of pizza.

Leah is an artistic soul, cottage owner, and salad lover in Stardew Valley. She is potentially one of the easiest characters to romance, mostly because of her relaxed schedule and easy-to-attain gifts. With so many eligible bachelors to choose from and skill professions to develop in the game, it’s tough to stay on top of Leah’s preferences, her daily routine, and her heart events.

Leah’s birthday and general info in Stardew Valley

Leah’s birthday falls on Winter 23, and her home is conveniently close to Mining’s Ranch in Stardew Valley.

To step inside her cottage, you must earn at least two hearts of her affection, except during winter when you can pop in regardless of your friendship level. She’s buddies with Elliot and doesn’t have family in the valley, though she does have an ex-partner who you meet later on.

Leah’s Gifting guide in Stardew Valley

Art show in town all the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Romancing Leah in Stardew Valley is a piece of cake, mainly because she adores salads. You can grab them from the Saloon for 220 gold each and watch your friendship blossom.

There are loads of options here, including lots of forageables, which is very helpful if you want to prevent her from buying salads. This means that if you just start the game, you can gift her the spring forageables.

Here are the gifts that Leah likes in Stardew Valley:

Adapha deals

Chanterelle

Common mushroom

Dandelion

Driftwood

Ginger

Hazelnut

Holly

Leek

Moral

Purple mushroom

Snow yam

Spice berry

Spring onion

Sweet pea

Wild horse radish

Winter root

Not all universal likes are her cup of tea, so be sure to avoid wasting Foraged Minerals besides Earth Crystal, any gem that isn’t Diamond and Prismatic Shards. Other Universal Likes that don’t rock Leah’s boat are Carp Surprise, Cookie, Hashbrowns, Ice Cream, Pancakes, Pink Cake, Pizza, Rice Pudding, Survival Burger, and Tortilla.

All Leah Marriage benefits in Stardew Valley

Best gifter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you tie the knot with a villager in Stardew Valley, they might surprise you with a gift, depending on when you catch them.

Chat with Leah on a rainy morning, and she might hand you chanterelles, common mushrooms, or morels.

But if she’s holed up indoors, you could score wild horse radishes, daffodils, or even a cup of coffee. Sadly, it’s not iridium quality like the one in the 1.6 promo.

And if she gifts you salad, you can always give it right back to keep the love flowing.

All Leah Heart Events in Stardew Valley

Leah showing off her art. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how to trigger every heart event with Leah in Stardew Valley:

At Two Hearts, pop into Leah’s cottage when she’s around. Don’t ask her to kiss you. Any other option is fine.

Reach Four Hearts by visiting Leah again in her cottage, and choose your response wisely when discussing her ex. The correct answers are: “No, it had to be done.” and “No, and your ex sounds like an idiot.”

At Six Hearts, you can trigger two heart events to double the fun. One event triggers when you leave your farmhouse between 6am and 11:30am on any non-rainy day. The second kicks off in Stardew Forest when Leah’s there, excluding winter.

Score a fancy event at Eight Hearts. If you suggested an art show earlier, head out between 6am and 8am in any season except winter. Leah invites you to her exhibition. If you suggest an art website, pop into her cottage.

At 10 Hearts, stroll into Stardew Forest between 11am and 4pm, except for winter.

Lastly, at 14 Hearts, enter your farmhouse between 6am and 8:20am on a sunny day that’s not Sunday and not in winter.

With each event, your choices shape the outcome, so choose wisely. When Leah asks why you became a farmer, “to make money” is not the answer.

Leah’s Schedule in Stardew Valley

Knockin’ on Heaven’s door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s where you can find Leah in each season of Stardew Valley:

Spring:

9:00am: Starts sculpting in her cottage.

12:00pm: Takes a stroll to the river’s edge.

3:00pm: Heads to the pier to draw over the forest pond.

6:30pm: Walks to the west side of the forest pond.

7:30pm: Returns home, and pauses at her bookcase.

10:00pm: Stands by the table in her house.

12:00am: Retires to bed.

Summer:

9:00am: Begins sculpting in her cottage.

12:00pm: Heads out to sketch at the beach.

7:00pm: Leaves the beach, and stands by her bookcase at home.

10:00pm: Stands at the table in her house.

12:00am: Goes to bed for the night.

Fall:

9:00am: Starts sculpting in her cottage.

12:00pm: Walks to the east side of the river in town.

7:00pm: Returns home, and stands by her bookcase.

10:00pm: Stands at the table in her house.

12:00am: Retires to bed.

Winter: