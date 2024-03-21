If you are in Stardew Valley’s endgame, Mystic Syrup is your ticket to craft one of the game’s most powerful items.

Stardew Valley introduces a ton of new items in 1.6 to motivate players to farm Mastery points in the Secret Cave. Though it’s a grind, getting an Iridium Scythe, an Iridium Fishing Rod, and the Treasure Totem crafting recipe is essential. After all, these tools speed up the game’s most tedious and frustrating processes: harvesting, fishing, and treasure hunting.

You can summon a circle of treasures around you with the Treasure Warp totem. But before you dive in headfirst, remember that crafting it requires a mysterious item called Mystic Syrup. Here’s everything you need to know about Mystic Syrup in Stardew Valley.

How to get a Mystic Tree Seed in Stardew Valley

A blue tree for your blue farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You earn a Mystic Tree Seed after completing the Foraging Mastery in Stardew Valley. To do so, unlock the Secret Mastery Cave hidden in the Cindersap Forest and earn enough mastery experience to claim the rewards for the Foraging Mastery.

You get mastery experience through doing activities, regardless of whether they’re related to foraging or not. Fishing, farming, and mining contribute to filling the general mastery experience bar. Once you fill up a mastery experience bar, spend it on the mastery you wish to earn. If you want to get the Mystic Syrup, choose Foraging.

When ready, head back to the cave, approach the axe glyph on the cave’s wall, and select Claim. This unlocks the Treasure Totem crafting recipe and Golden Mystery Boxes and grants you a Mystic Tree Seed.

How to get Mystic Syrup in Stardew Valley

On my way to get some Mystic goodies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can obtain a jar of Mystic Syrup by placing a Tapper on a mature Mystic Tree in Stardew Valley.

Once you have the Mystic Tree Seed, head back home, till the soil, and plant the Mystic Tree Seed. In around 38 days, the blue Mystic Tree is mature enough for you to place a Tapper in it.

You can craft a Tapper with 40 wood and two copper bars and place it on the mature Mystic Tree. Keep in mind Mystic Trees take eight days to produce Mystic Syrup in Stardew Valley. In the meantime, you can find another pastime, like fishing Jellies and Gobies, until it’s ready.

