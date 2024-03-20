Category:
Stardew Valley

How to find Mystery Boxes in Stardew Valley

A mystery indeed.
Cande Maldonado
Published: Mar 19, 2024 07:46 pm
A character holding Mystery Box in Starlight Valley while an event happens.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If a man flew over Pelican Town and dropped a ton of Mystery Boxes for you to find in Stardew Valley, this is the guide for you.

You could say that Stardew Valley 1.6 has delivered a fair share of mysteries. We’ve got a new mystery animal, three unknown festivals, and babies dealing critical damage when they’re tossed into the air for some reason. But perhaps no mystery is as compelling as an airplane randomly dropping Mystery Boxes all over the Valley in the middle of the night.

Maybe you’re already acquainted with meteor showers and magic fairies, but this overnight phenomenon is completely new. In this guide, I’ll go over what Mystery Boxes are and how to find them.

What are Mystery Boxes in Stardew Valley?

A character finding a Mystery Box in Starlight Valley.
Found ya! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mystery Boxes are a new type of geode added in Stardew Valley 1.6. When you go to sleep, you can get this random event showing a person flying an airplane from which dozens of Mystery Boxes fall to the ground.

To get Mystery Boxes in Stardew Valley, you have to complete regular activities like chopping trees, fishing, and digging artifact worms. These Mystery Boxes don’t fall in any location in particular—the cutscene merely announces that you can now collect them.

How to open Mystery Boxes in Stardew Valley

character processing mystery box in blacksmith SV
Free goodies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To open a Mystery Box in Stardew Valley, speak with Clint the blacksmith east of Pelican Town when his shop is open. Select the Process Geodes option and drag the Mystery Box on top of Clint’s anvil. In exchange for 25 gold, he processes one Mystery Box geode for you.

Inside Mystery Boxes, you can find all kinds of items. Here’s what I’ve found so far:

  • 10 Hardwood
  • Eight Pepper Seeds and eight Wheat Seeds.
  • Three Coffee cups.
  • A Lobster Bisque meal.
  • 10 Deluxe Speed-Gro.
  • 10 Quality Fertilizer.

So far, Mystery Boxes seem to be a nice way to reward exploration, but not something you should actively seek to find.

Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?