How to get the Sea Jelly, River Jelly, and Cave Jelly in Stardew Valley

If you’ve ever wanted to get colorful blobs out of bodies of water, then catching Jellies should be your go-to activity in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley 1.6 was teased as the raccoon update until ConcernedApe made our wildest dreams come true by letting us drink mayonnaise, thereafter dubbing 1.6 as the “Mayo update.” And while raccoons are a big part of the game’s latest update, there are other new creatures you can find in town, like the all-important Sea, River, and Cave Jellies. Here’s how to get your hands on them.

How to get all Jellies in Stardew Valley

I’m jelly of all these jellies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to obtain Jellies in Stardew Valley is through fishing, so whip out your fishing rod and get some quality bait from Willy. Keep in mind that Jellies are a rare catch, so it can take a while for them to appear.

I strongly recommend you start by fishing the Sea Jelly to get the plus one Fishing bonus, and then move on to catch the other two.

Sea Jelly : Fishing in any saltwater in Pelican Town or Ginger Island in any season at any time.

: Fishing in in any season at any time. River Jelly : Fishing in any sweetwater in Pelican Town in any season at any time.

: Fishing in in any season at any time. Cave Jelly: Fishing in any level of the mines of Pelican Town or the Skull Cavern in the desert, as long as it’s got a lake.

Best uses for Jellies in Stardew Valley

The best use for Jellies in Stardew Valley is to either consume them for health energy, sell them for gold, or use them to craft a Fish Smoker. Here’s a breakdown of their stats:

Cave Jelly restores 75 energy, and 33 health, and grants a plus one Luck bonus for seven hours.

River Jelly restores 75 energy, and 33 health, and grants a plus 30 max energy bonus for seven hours.

Sea Jelly restores 88 energy, and 39 health, and grants a plus one Fishing bonus for seven hours.

