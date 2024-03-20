How to unlock and craft a Fish Smoker in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley has never shied away from teaching life skills, and leveling up your fishing and cooking profession has never been more profitable than with Stardew Valley Update 1.6’s Fish Smoker recipe.

Recommended Videos

From Preserve Jars to Mayonnaise Machines, you can get your hands on many machines to start your culinary journey. The game even has its own original cookbook with over 50 recipes you can take from your virtual farm to your real-life kitchen table. Now that Stardew Valley 1.6 is out with even more recipes, two important questions come to mind: Will there be a second iteration of this cookbook, and how can you make smoked fish in Stardew Valley?

We don’t have the answer to the first question, but at least we know how to make a mean Smoked Fish.

How to make Smoked Fish in Stardew Valley

That’s… expensive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Smoked Fish in Stardew Valley, like a Smoked Bass or a Smoked Shad, you must craft a Fish Smoker first. This is a new recipe you can purchase from Willy, the local fisherman, for 100,000 gold.

His shop is open from 9am to 5pm every day except for Saturdays. After purchasing the recipe, open the crafting inventory, and look for the Fish Smoker icon to craft it. Here’s what you need to make a Smoked Fish in Stardew Valley:

10 Hardwood.

One Sea Jelly.

One River Jelly.

One Cave Jelly.

To use the Fish Smoker, place a fish inside with a piece of coal and a smoked fish will come out. Keep in mind that Smoked Fish is worth double the price and preserves the quality of the fish. So, if you throw in a gold-quality Ghostfish, you get a gold-quality Smoked Ghostfish.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more