How to get the Iridium Scythe in Stardew Valley

Cande Maldonado
Published: Mar 20, 2024 08:18 am
A farmer truly is nothing without their tools, and Stardew Valley makes you grind for the best quality ones.

The Scythe, a trusty tool for hay and weed whacking, finally gets its iridium-quality glow-up in Stardew Valley 1.6. Iridium is the best quality you can get, whether it’s for seeds, produce, ores, tools, or coffee. But until 1.6, the Scythe was the only tool that didn’t have an iridium upgrade.

Typically relegated to the depths of a Big Chest until seasonal soil clearing calls, it’s about time this overlooked tool got its moment in the spotlight. With its new iridium upgrade, the Scythe becomes the ultimate harvesting and hay-clearing sidekick. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get an Iridium Scythe in Stardew Valley.

How to get the Iridium Scythe in Stardew Valley

To get the Iridium Scythe, you must choose Farming Mastery after unlocking the Mastery Cave in Cindersnap Forest. The Iridium Scythe is one of the three rewards you can get for getting Farming Mastery.

Unlocking the Secret Mastery Cave

To unlock the Secret Mastery Cave and get rid of the message that says “Only a master of the five ways may enter,” you must raise every skill (Foraging, Fishing, Farming, Mining, and Combat) to level 10. Check out our guide to the best professions for each skill if you want help with this.

Then, head to the secret door toward the bottom left of Cindersnap Forest. At this point, you can start to master your skills. 

Leveling up your Mastery

To fill up the Mastery bar, you must get general skill experience. All this experience adds up until you have 10000 Mastery experience. Keep in mind Mastery experience can come from any activity, whether it’s fighting slimes or just farming crops. 

Claiming the Iridium Scythe

Then, you can select a trait to master in the Secret Mastery Cave. To get the Iridium Scythe in Stardew Valley, select Farming at the center of the cave and click Claim.

Stardew Valley: Golden vs Iridium Scythe

In comparison to the Golden and regular Scythe in Stardew Valley, the Iridium Scythe doesn’t harvest better quality Wheat or Amaranth, though it does harvest more Hay.

The Iridium Scythe has one incredibly useful feature: it can harvest crops just by cutting them. For late-gamers, when you have a giant farm and you don’t want to be picking Sunflowers all day, it makes things much simpler. 

