A key component of gameplay in Stardew Valley is the collection of items you might need later on. The resources you find are essential for crafting gifting, and so much more, so you need lots of storage to hold them all. Big Chests are incredibly useful for this purpose.

While you unlock regular Chests right away, you have to put in a bit of work to get your hands on the superior variant. If you’re not sure where to begin, here’s how to get a Big Chest in Stardew Valley.

How to unlock a Big Chest in Stardew Valley

Robin has the recipe for a Big Chest available for you to purchase as soon as you begin playing Stardew Valley. You can purchase this recipe from her for 5,000 gold, which is quite a lot, so it might take you some time to actually unlock it.

This storage container was added in the 1.6 update, so although you couldn’t get one before, it’s available across all saves now.

How to craft a Big Chest in Stardew Valley

A Big Chest can be crafted using 120 Wood and two Copper Bars. This chest stores almost twice as much as the regular one does and can be placed directly on top of any Chest you already have to instantly upgrade it.

How to get Wood in Stardew Valley

Wood is a basic resource you primarily get by chopping down trees or branches around the world. You can also buy them from Robin for 10 gold in the first year then 50 gold for every year after, but since it’s pretty abundantly found, you should generally avoid this and save your money for more important tasks.

How to get Copper Bars in Stardew Valley

You can make Copper Bars in a Furnace using five Copper Ore and one Coal. Each Copper Bar takes 30 minutes in-game time to make, so about 22 seconds in real-time.

Copper Bars also sometimes drop when you defeat Shadow Shaman and Shadow Brute foes, but this isn’t a reliable way of obtaining them since there’s only a four percent chance they’ll drop as loot.

Now that you have all the storage space you could ever need, consider stocking up on some of every resource you come across. You need pretty much anything you find around the world, whether you find gifts you can use to romance characters like Haley and Sam, ingredients you can load into a Keg, or essential materials you need to use to unlock more pets. Every material has a purpose, so you can ensure you’re ready for anything if you keep most items you find stored away in your shiny new Big Chest.

