Choosing which partner you want to end up with in Stardew Valley is no easy task when there are 12 unique bachelors and bachelorettes to choose from. One of your many options is Sam.

If you’re thinking that Sam might be the one for you, then you need to learn about him so you can successfully get to know him and eventually end up with him. Here’s how to romance Sam in Stardew Valley.

Sam romance guide in Stardew Valley

You'll win him over in no time.

To win over Sam so you can romance him, you first need to befriend him. Here’s everything you need to know about Sam, including his schedule, relationship events, best gifts, and more.

Sam bio in Stardew Valley

Sam is a musician who also works part-time at the antagonistic Jojamart, which might make you not like him too much when you first meet him. There’s a lot more to him than you might think, though, and Sam’s complete bio is as follows.

“Sam is an outgoing, friendly guy who is brimming with youthful energy. He plays guitar and drums, and wants to start a band with Sebastian as soon as he has enough songs together. However, he does have a habit of starting ambitious projects and not finishing them. Sam is a little stressed about the impending return of his father, who has been away for years due to his line of work.”

Sam schedule in Stardew Valley

To successfully romance Sam, you need to know his exact schedule so you can ensure you get to talk with him and give him gifts when you can. Ensuring you regularly work on your friendship with him is the key to eventually romancing him.

Spring schedule

Day Time Location Monday and Wednesday 10am Wakes up and hangs around his room. 11am Sam leaves his house and heads to Jojamart or the Museum if the Community Center has been restored. 12:50pm He arrives at either Jojamart to start work or the Museum if the Community Center is fixed. 4pm Sam heads home. 6pm He hangs out in his room. 9:30pm Sam goes to bed. Tuesday 10am Wakes up and stays in his room. 2pm He leaves the house and heads over to the river near Lewis’ house. 6:30pm Sam heads back home. Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday 10am He wakes up and relaxes around the house. 1:40pm Sam leaves the house and heads over to Lewis’ house. 6:30pm He walks back home. 7:50pm Sam enters his bedroom and spends some time in there. 9pm He goes to bed. Friday 10am Sam wakes up. 11am He heads outside and skateboards near the front of his house. 3pm Sam heads over to the Stardrop Saloon. 4pm He arrives at the Stardrop Saloon. 9:20pm Sam heads home. 10:20pm He arrives at home. Any rainy Spring day 9am He wakes up. 10am Sam walks over to the bridge by the Museum. 4pm He walks over to the tree by Haley and Emily’s house. 7pm Sam heads home. 9:30pm He goes to bed.

Summer schedule

Day Time Location Monday and Wednesday Always Same schedule as Spring. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday 10am Sam wakes up. 1:40pm He leaves the house and walks to the firepit at the beach to hang out with his brother Vincent. 7pm Sam heads home. 9pm He goes to bed. Saturday 10am Sam wakes up. 10:30am He stands near the tree located to the southeast of his house. 11:10am Sam heads over to the river near his house. 12:30pm He walks into his room to hang out with Sebastian. 1pm Sam and Sebastian play music together. 6pm They both head outside and stand by the river. 7:50pm Sam goes to bed. Any rainy Summer day 10am He wakes up. 3pm Sam leaves his room and hangs out in the kitchen. 5pm He heads back to his room. 8pm Sam goes to bed.

He hangs out in his room a lot.

Fall schedule

Day Time Location Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday 10am Sam wakes up. 1:20pm He leaves his house and heads over to the forest area near Leah’s cottage. 7pm Sam heads home. 9pm He goes to bed. Friday 10am He wakes up and hangs out in his room. 12pm Sam walks outside and rides his skateboard by his house. 3pm He heads to the Stardrop Saloon. 9pm Sam heads home and goes to bed.

Winter schedule

Day Time Location All days 10am Sam wakes up and wanders around his room. 10:40am He plays guitar in his room. 1:20pm Sam heads to the Stardrop Saloon. 7pm He returns to his house. 9pm Sam goes to bed.

Sam heart events in Stardew Valley

As you get to know Sam better, you get to share some special heart events with him. These are crucial to improving your friendship and advancing your romantic relationship with him.

Heart level How to trigger Event Responses Two hearts Visit Sam’s house while he’s home. Sam asks you what kind of music you like. • “Cheerful pop music.”

• “Experimental noise rock.”

• “Hi-Energy dance music.”

• “Honky-tonky country music.”



None of the choices have any effect on friendship. Three hearts Visit the beach on a sunny day between 7am and 3pm. This day cannot be in Winter and must be during Year one. Sam is at the beach with his brother Vincent and asks for your advice on whether he did the right thing or if he should’ve been honest with his brother about their dad not coming home. •”It’s best to be honest with kids.”

•”You did the right thing. Kids should have hope.”



None of the choices have any effect on friendship. Four hearts Visit Sam’s house while he’s there. Sam is cooking and drops an egg. His mom enters and asks you what happened. • “Sam dropped the snack as he was handing it to me.” -10 friendship

• “Sam dropped it on purpose. He thought it would be funny.” -50 friendship

• “Sam handed me the snack and then I dropped it.” +50 friendship Six hearts Enter the town between 12pm and 4pm on a day when it’s not raining. Sam is skateboarding on Haley and Emily’s flower box when Lewis enters and scolds him for it before asking what you think. • “You’re right, sir. Sam should respect private property”

• “I’m staying out of this.”

• “Don’t blame Sam. There’s nowhere else to ride!”



None of the choices have any effect on friendship. Eight hearts After witnessing his two hearts event, Sam will show up at your house between 6am and 8am. Sam asks you to come see his band perform by meeting him at the bus station at 4pm. None. 10 hearts Open a letter from Sam and enter town between 8pm and 12am. Sam sneaks you into his room and hides you in his bed when his mom enters. After she’s gone, you are given a few options. • “Get out of the bed.”

After getting out of bed, you can either “Move closer” to kiss Sam or “Head for the window” to reject his advances.

• “Stay put.”

If you choose this option, you and Sam kiss.



None of the choices have any effect on friendship. 14 hearts Part one: Enter an upgraded farmhouse between 6:10am and 5pm while Sam is inside.

Part two: Do the same thing three days later.

Part three: Wait another three days and follow this process again.

Part four: Do the same thing for the final time. Sam is feeling stuck and you help him think about what to do next in his music career. No choices in this event have any impact on friendship.

What’s the best gift for Sam in Stardew Valley?

The best gifts for Sam are Maple Bar, Cactus Fruit, Pizza, and Tigerseye, which are all his specific favorite items. You can also give him any universally loved item, which includes Pearl, Golden Pumpkin, Prismatic Shard, Magic Rock Candy, and Rabbit’s Foot.

There are lots of gifts you can choose for him.

Sam gifts in Stardew Valley

All of the gifts you can give Sam and how he reacts to each one are as follows. It’s best to give him loved and liked gifts if you want to successfully romance him. Neutral gifts are OK, but the best way to get your relationship with him up is by gifting him the best items possible.

Reaction Gifts Love Maple Bar

Cactus Fruit

Pizza

Tigerseye

Pearl

Golden Pumpkin

Prismatic Shard

Magic Rock Candy

Rabbit’s Foot Like Joja Cola

All universal likes (except Pickles, Vegetables, Mayonnaise, and Duck Mayonnaise) Neutral All Fruit (except Salmonberry, Cactus Fruit, and Fruit Tree Fruit)

All Milk

All universal neutrals Dislike All universal dislikes (except Tigerseye, Coal, Copper Bars, Gold Bars, Gold Ore, Iridium Bars, Iridium Ore, Iron Bars, and Refined Quartz)

All Vegetables (except Hops, Wheat, and Tea Leaves)

Chanterelle

Dandelion

Daffodil

Hazelnut

Common Mushroom

Leek

Ginger

Holly

Magma Cap

Quartz

Morel

Snow Yam

Purple Mushroom

Winter Root

Wild Horseradish

Seaweed Hate All universal hates (except Joja Cola and Seaweed)

Pickles

Coal

Copper Bars

Gold Bars

Gold Ore

Iridium Bars

Iridium Ore

Iron Bars

Refined Quartz

Duck Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise

