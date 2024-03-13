Category:
Stardew Valley

How to romance Sebastian in Stardew Valley

I hope you don't mind smoking.
Nádia Linhares
Published: Mar 13, 2024
Sebastian kissing the player in front in the farmhouse's porch
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Building a relationship takes effort and commitment in real life and Stardew Valley. The best and fastest way to marry Sebastian is by talking to him every day, gifting the items he loves two times a week, and triggering his event cutscenes as you get more hearts.

In order to win the heart of the emo programmer—and one of the most sought-after romanceable characters in Stardew Valley—you’ll have to learn the gifts he loves and the person he is.

Best gifts to Sebastian in Stardew Valley

Sebastian saying he calms down when he sees the player.
The emo boy doesn’t like flowers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only gift items to a specific character two times per week, so there should be enough time to gather at least one of the loved items for Sebastian, but you can always gift liked or neutral items in case you don’t find any of the loved ones.

Gifting a loved item will award more points towards the relationship and thus unlock hearts faster. If your gift is a disliked or hated item, you’ll lose points instead. Here are how many points you receive or lose depending on what type of item you gift in Stardew Valley:

  • Love: +80 points
  • Liked: +45 points
  • Neutral: +20 points
  • Disliked: – 20 points
  • Hate: – 40 points

Some items have the same reaction from all the characters and are known as universal loves, universal likes, universal dislikes, and so on. We’ll focus on only Sebastian’s preferences in this guide.

Loves

ItemWhere to find
Frozen TearThe Mines
SashimiCooking (Any Fish)
Void EggVoid Chicken
ObsidianMagma Geode, Omni Geode
Pumpkin SoupCooking

Likes

ItemWhere to find
FlounderFishing
QuartzThe Mines

Neutral

ItemWhere to find
All Fruits (minus Fruit Tree Fruits and Salmonberry)Varied
All Fish (minus Carp, Flounder, Snails)Fishing, Crab Pots
All MilksFarming

Dislikes

ItemWhere to find
DaffodilForaging during Spring
DandelionForaging during Spring
LeekForaging during Spring
SalmonberryForaging during Spring
MorelForaging during Spring
Wild HorseradishForaging during Spring
ChanterelleForaging during Fall
Common MushroomForaging during Fall
HazelnutForaging during Fall
HollyForaging during Winter
Snow YamForaging during Winter
Winter RootForaging during Winter
GingerForaging in Ginger Island
Magma CapForaging in Volcano Dungeon
Purple MushroomForaging in The Mines
All Flowers (except Poppy)Foraging

Hates

ItemLocation
ClayTilling
Farmer’s LunchCooking
Complete BreakfastCooking
OmeletCooking
Piña ColadaBeach Resort on Ginger Island
All Eggs (except Void Egg)Farming
All Artisan Goods (except Coffee, Green Tea and Oil)Varied

Where to find Sebastian in Stardew Valley

Sebastian working on his computer in Stardew Valley.
He spends most of his time in his room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every character has a schedule they follow in Stardew Valley, so you need to know where Sebastian is, depending on what time of day it is in-game, to talk to him and gift his Frozen Tear, Obsidian, or sashimi. It will be a bit difficult in the beginning since he spends a big part of the day inside his room, and you can only access it after reaching two hearts with him.

Sebastian follows the same schedule most days, regardless of season, except for the weekend and some special days. He wakes as the store opens, stays in his room working all day, and leaves the house to smoke at the lake after work. On the weekend, he hangs out with friends, and on special days, he can visit the clinic, the night market, and go to the beach. Here is Sebastian’s schedule in Stardew Valley:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday

TimeWhere
9:00amIn bed
10:30amWorking on his computer
3:00pmIn the kitchen
3:30pmLeaves the kitchen
4:10pmWorking on his computer
6:30pmGoes to the lake
7:30pmArrives at the lake and smokes
9:30pmGoes back home

Thursday (After unlocking Railroad)

TimeWhere
9:00amIn bed
10:30amWorking on his computer
2:00pmGoes to the train station
6:20pmSmoking by the east side of the train station
8:10pmSmoking by the west side of the train station
9:30pmGoes back home

Friday

TimeWhere
9:00amIn bed
10:30amWorking on his computer
3:00pmGoes to the Saloon
5:20pmPlaying pool with Sam in the Saloon
9:10pmGoes back home

Saturday

TimeWhere
9:00amGoes to Sam’s house
11:30amHanging out in front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam
1:00pmIn Sam’s room
6:00pmGoes to the river with Sam
6:20pmSmoking with Sam at the river
7:30pmGoes back home

Summer 4th

TimeWhere
9:00amIn bed
10:00amGoes to the clinic
11:50pmIn the clinic’s waiting room
1:40pmIn the clinic’s exam room
4:00pmGoes back home

11th and 15th of any season (less than six hearts)

TimeWhere
9:00amIn bed
10:00amWorking on his computer
12:00pmAbigail sits on the couch and Sebastian stands near it
5:00pmGoes to the kitchen
6:00pmGoes back to the computer
9:30pmGoes to sleep

Winter 16th

TimeWhere
9:00amIn bed
10:30amWorking on his computer
3:00pmGoes to the kitchen
3:30pmGoes back to the computer
5:00pmGoes to the Night Market
1:30pmGoes back home

Rainy Days

There are two possible routines on rainy days.

TimeWhere
9:00amIn bed
10:30amGoes to the beach
1:30pmHanging out near the fish shop
5:00pmGoes back home
7:40pmLays in bed
TimeWhere
9:00amIn bed
10:30amWorking on his computer
3:00pmGoes to the Saloon
5:20pmIn the arcade at the Saloon
9:10pmGoes back home

How to trigger all of Sebastian’s cutscenes in Stardew Valley

Player kissing Sebastian in Stardew Valley.
Sebastian enjoys a rainy day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you develop your relationship and get more hearts, you’ll be able to see some cutscenes that show the friendship between Sebastian and the player growing and slowly developing into a romance. If you don’t trigger the event, the relationship might stagnate and won’t evolve until you trigger the cutscene. Here are all the triggers and their level of friendship with Sebastian:

RelationshipTrigger
Two heartsEnter Sebastian’s room when he’s there
Four heartsGo to the mountain between 11am and 5pm.
Six heartsEnter Sebastian’s room when he’s there
Eight heartsVisit the Beach while raining between 12pm and 11pm.
10 heartsVisit the Mountains between 8 pm and 12 am.
14 heartsGo to the mountain while raining between 6am and 7pm.

Sometimes, you’ll have to make a choice on how you answer the character in a random conversation. You can roleplay and answer what suits you, but you can gain or lose friendship points depending on what you answer. Here’s what to answer to get the most points with Sebastian:

DialogueAnswers
“*yawn*… I was up until 3 reading this new book… Do you read, (Farmer’s Name)?”– Sci-fi and Fantasy (+30 friendship)
– Yep. The classics. (-30 friendship)
– No, I don’t read books (-30 friendship)
– I like a good Romance (zero effect on friendship)
“*sigh*… If gas wasn’t so expensive I’d ride my motorcycle to the city today. So what do you do when you aren’t working?”– Comic books (+30 friendship)
– Shopping (-30 friendship)
– Sports (-30 friendship)
– More farming. (zero effect on friendship)

Marriage with Sebastian in Stardew Valley

Sebastian telling the player they are pregnant.
The monogamous dream come true. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach 10 hearts with Sebastian, you’ll be able to marry him by buying the Mermaid Pendant from the Old Mariner. It only costs 5,000g, which shouldn’t be much by that point in the game, but the Old Mariner only shows up on the beach on rainy days, which makes it extra romantic because of the connection between Sebastian and rainy days.

You’ll need to have repaired the bridge to reach the Old Mariner and had the farmhouse upgraded at least once to have space for Sebastian’s room. Each character has a unique room when they move into your farmhouse and Sebastian has one of the best ones.

Sebastian’s marriage schedule

Once you are married, he’s schedule will change as he will move in with you. Instead of spending most of his time in his room, he’ll spend it inside the farmhouse and will occasionally go outside to the farm. He will help out and let you know if he did anything around the farm or the house if you talk to him. Here are the things Sebastian can do once you marry him:

  • Decorate the house
  • Feed the animals
  • Fill the animal bowl
  • Give you gifts
  • Repair broken fences
  • Water crops

All spouses have a unique schedule on Mondays and Fridays. Sebastian visits his mother in the mountains, goes to the beach, and plays pool with Sam like he usually did before getting married. Here is Sebastian’s schedule for Monday and Friday after marriage:

Monday

TimeWhere
9:00amGoes to the mountain
10:30amArrives at lake
1:00pmVisits Robin
5:20pmGoes back home
10:00pmLays in bed

Friday

TimeWhere
9:00amGoes to the beach
11:00amHanging out around the fish shop
3:00pmGoes to the Saloon
4:30pmPlaying pool with Sam
9:30pmGoes back home
11:00pmLays in bed

Sebastian’s 14 hearts cutscene

Raising your friendship with Sebastian doesn’t stop after marriage, you can get 14 hearts to unlock the final cutscene. You can choose any of the answers without worrying about losing any relationship points. To trigger the event, go to the mountain between 6 and 7pm on a rainy day.

It doesn’t involve pregnancy, as it can only happen after you build the nursery in the farmhouse, and the couple must have been married for at least seven days. It took a very long time for Sebastian to ask me if I wanted to have a baby even after building the nursery, as the spouse has only a five-percent chance of asking about the pregnancy.

