How to romance Sebastian in Stardew Valley

Building a relationship takes effort and commitment in real life and Stardew Valley. The best and fastest way to marry Sebastian is by talking to him every day, gifting the items he loves two times a week, and triggering his event cutscenes as you get more hearts.
In order to win the heart of the emo programmer—and one of the most sought-after romanceable characters in Stardew Valley—you’ll have to learn the gifts he loves and the person he is.
Best gifts to Sebastian in Stardew Valley
You can only gift items to a specific character two times per week, so there should be enough time to gather at least one of the loved items for Sebastian, but you can always gift liked or neutral items in case you don’t find any of the loved ones.
Gifting a loved item will award more points towards the relationship and thus unlock hearts faster. If your gift is a disliked or hated item, you’ll lose points instead. Here are how many points you receive or lose depending on what type of item you gift in Stardew Valley:
- Love: +80 points
- Liked: +45 points
- Neutral: +20 points
- Disliked: – 20 points
- Hate: – 40 points
Some items have the same reaction from all the characters and are known as universal loves, universal likes, universal dislikes, and so on. We’ll focus on only Sebastian’s preferences in this guide.
Loves
|Item
|Where to find
|Frozen Tear
|The Mines
|Sashimi
|Cooking (Any Fish)
|Void Egg
|Void Chicken
|Obsidian
|Magma Geode, Omni Geode
|Pumpkin Soup
|Cooking
Likes
|Item
|Where to find
|Flounder
|Fishing
|Quartz
|The Mines
Neutral
|Item
|Where to find
|All Fruits (minus Fruit Tree Fruits and Salmonberry)
|Varied
|All Fish (minus Carp, Flounder, Snails)
|Fishing, Crab Pots
|All Milks
|Farming
Dislikes
|Item
|Where to find
|Daffodil
|Foraging during Spring
|Dandelion
|Foraging during Spring
|Leek
|Foraging during Spring
|Salmonberry
|Foraging during Spring
|Morel
|Foraging during Spring
|Wild Horseradish
|Foraging during Spring
|Chanterelle
|Foraging during Fall
|Common Mushroom
|Foraging during Fall
|Hazelnut
|Foraging during Fall
|Holly
|Foraging during Winter
|Snow Yam
|Foraging during Winter
|Winter Root
|Foraging during Winter
|Ginger
|Foraging in Ginger Island
|Magma Cap
|Foraging in Volcano Dungeon
|Purple Mushroom
|Foraging in The Mines
|All Flowers (except Poppy)
|Foraging
Hates
|Item
|Location
|Clay
|Tilling
|Farmer’s Lunch
|Cooking
|Complete Breakfast
|Cooking
|Omelet
|Cooking
|Piña Colada
|Beach Resort on Ginger Island
|All Eggs (except Void Egg)
|Farming
|All Artisan Goods (except Coffee, Green Tea and Oil)
|Varied
Where to find Sebastian in Stardew Valley
Every character has a schedule they follow in Stardew Valley, so you need to know where Sebastian is, depending on what time of day it is in-game, to talk to him and gift his Frozen Tear, Obsidian, or sashimi. It will be a bit difficult in the beginning since he spends a big part of the day inside his room, and you can only access it after reaching two hearts with him.
Sebastian follows the same schedule most days, regardless of season, except for the weekend and some special days. He wakes as the store opens, stays in his room working all day, and leaves the house to smoke at the lake after work. On the weekend, he hangs out with friends, and on special days, he can visit the clinic, the night market, and go to the beach. Here is Sebastian’s schedule in Stardew Valley:
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday
|Time
|Where
|9:00am
|In bed
|10:30am
|Working on his computer
|3:00pm
|In the kitchen
|3:30pm
|Leaves the kitchen
|4:10pm
|Working on his computer
|6:30pm
|Goes to the lake
|7:30pm
|Arrives at the lake and smokes
|9:30pm
|Goes back home
Thursday (After unlocking Railroad)
|Time
|Where
|9:00am
|In bed
|10:30am
|Working on his computer
|2:00pm
|Goes to the train station
|6:20pm
|Smoking by the east side of the train station
|8:10pm
|Smoking by the west side of the train station
|9:30pm
|Goes back home
Friday
|Time
|Where
|9:00am
|In bed
|10:30am
|Working on his computer
|3:00pm
|Goes to the Saloon
|5:20pm
|Playing pool with Sam in the Saloon
|9:10pm
|Goes back home
Saturday
|Time
|Where
|9:00am
|Goes to Sam’s house
|11:30am
|Hanging out in front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam
|1:00pm
|In Sam’s room
|6:00pm
|Goes to the river with Sam
|6:20pm
|Smoking with Sam at the river
|7:30pm
|Goes back home
Summer 4th
|Time
|Where
|9:00am
|In bed
|10:00am
|Goes to the clinic
|11:50pm
|In the clinic’s waiting room
|1:40pm
|In the clinic’s exam room
|4:00pm
|Goes back home
11th and 15th of any season (less than six hearts)
|Time
|Where
|9:00am
|In bed
|10:00am
|Working on his computer
|12:00pm
|Abigail sits on the couch and Sebastian stands near it
|5:00pm
|Goes to the kitchen
|6:00pm
|Goes back to the computer
|9:30pm
|Goes to sleep
Winter 16th
|Time
|Where
|9:00am
|In bed
|10:30am
|Working on his computer
|3:00pm
|Goes to the kitchen
|3:30pm
|Goes back to the computer
|5:00pm
|Goes to the Night Market
|1:30pm
|Goes back home
Rainy Days
There are two possible routines on rainy days.
|Time
|Where
|9:00am
|In bed
|10:30am
|Goes to the beach
|1:30pm
|Hanging out near the fish shop
|5:00pm
|Goes back home
|7:40pm
|Lays in bed
|Time
|Where
|9:00am
|In bed
|10:30am
|Working on his computer
|3:00pm
|Goes to the Saloon
|5:20pm
|In the arcade at the Saloon
|9:10pm
|Goes back home
How to trigger all of Sebastian’s cutscenes in Stardew Valley
As you develop your relationship and get more hearts, you’ll be able to see some cutscenes that show the friendship between Sebastian and the player growing and slowly developing into a romance. If you don’t trigger the event, the relationship might stagnate and won’t evolve until you trigger the cutscene. Here are all the triggers and their level of friendship with Sebastian:
|Relationship
|Trigger
|Two hearts
|Enter Sebastian’s room when he’s there
|Four hearts
|Go to the mountain between 11am and 5pm.
|Six hearts
|Enter Sebastian’s room when he’s there
|Eight hearts
|Visit the Beach while raining between 12pm and 11pm.
|10 hearts
|Visit the Mountains between 8 pm and 12 am.
|14 hearts
|Go to the mountain while raining between 6am and 7pm.
Sometimes, you’ll have to make a choice on how you answer the character in a random conversation. You can roleplay and answer what suits you, but you can gain or lose friendship points depending on what you answer. Here’s what to answer to get the most points with Sebastian:
|Dialogue
|Answers
|“*yawn*… I was up until 3 reading this new book… Do you read, (Farmer’s Name)?”
|– Sci-fi and Fantasy (+30 friendship)
– Yep. The classics. (-30 friendship)
– No, I don’t read books (-30 friendship)
– I like a good Romance (zero effect on friendship)
|“*sigh*… If gas wasn’t so expensive I’d ride my motorcycle to the city today. So what do you do when you aren’t working?”
|– Comic books (+30 friendship)
– Shopping (-30 friendship)
– Sports (-30 friendship)
– More farming. (zero effect on friendship)
Marriage with Sebastian in Stardew Valley
When you reach 10 hearts with Sebastian, you’ll be able to marry him by buying the Mermaid Pendant from the Old Mariner. It only costs 5,000g, which shouldn’t be much by that point in the game, but the Old Mariner only shows up on the beach on rainy days, which makes it extra romantic because of the connection between Sebastian and rainy days.
You’ll need to have repaired the bridge to reach the Old Mariner and had the farmhouse upgraded at least once to have space for Sebastian’s room. Each character has a unique room when they move into your farmhouse and Sebastian has one of the best ones.
Sebastian’s marriage schedule
Once you are married, he’s schedule will change as he will move in with you. Instead of spending most of his time in his room, he’ll spend it inside the farmhouse and will occasionally go outside to the farm. He will help out and let you know if he did anything around the farm or the house if you talk to him. Here are the things Sebastian can do once you marry him:
- Decorate the house
- Feed the animals
- Fill the animal bowl
- Give you gifts
- Repair broken fences
- Water crops
All spouses have a unique schedule on Mondays and Fridays. Sebastian visits his mother in the mountains, goes to the beach, and plays pool with Sam like he usually did before getting married. Here is Sebastian’s schedule for Monday and Friday after marriage:
Monday
|Time
|Where
|9:00am
|Goes to the mountain
|10:30am
|Arrives at lake
|1:00pm
|Visits Robin
|5:20pm
|Goes back home
|10:00pm
|Lays in bed
Friday
|Time
|Where
|9:00am
|Goes to the beach
|11:00am
|Hanging out around the fish shop
|3:00pm
|Goes to the Saloon
|4:30pm
|Playing pool with Sam
|9:30pm
|Goes back home
|11:00pm
|Lays in bed
Sebastian’s 14 hearts cutscene
Raising your friendship with Sebastian doesn’t stop after marriage, you can get 14 hearts to unlock the final cutscene. You can choose any of the answers without worrying about losing any relationship points. To trigger the event, go to the mountain between 6 and 7pm on a rainy day.
It doesn’t involve pregnancy, as it can only happen after you build the nursery in the farmhouse, and the couple must have been married for at least seven days. It took a very long time for Sebastian to ask me if I wanted to have a baby even after building the nursery, as the spouse has only a five-percent chance of asking about the pregnancy.