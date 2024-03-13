How to romance Sebastian in Stardew Valley

Building a relationship takes effort and commitment in real life and Stardew Valley. The best and fastest way to marry Sebastian is by talking to him every day, gifting the items he loves two times a week, and triggering his event cutscenes as you get more hearts.

Recommended Videos

In order to win the heart of the emo programmer—and one of the most sought-after romanceable characters in Stardew Valley—you’ll have to learn the gifts he loves and the person he is.

Best gifts to Sebastian in Stardew Valley

The emo boy doesn’t like flowers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only gift items to a specific character two times per week, so there should be enough time to gather at least one of the loved items for Sebastian, but you can always gift liked or neutral items in case you don’t find any of the loved ones.

Gifting a loved item will award more points towards the relationship and thus unlock hearts faster. If your gift is a disliked or hated item, you’ll lose points instead. Here are how many points you receive or lose depending on what type of item you gift in Stardew Valley:

Love: +80 points

Liked: +45 points

Neutral: +20 points

Disliked: – 20 points

Hate: – 40 points

Some items have the same reaction from all the characters and are known as universal loves, universal likes, universal dislikes, and so on. We’ll focus on only Sebastian’s preferences in this guide.

Loves

Item Where to find Frozen Tear The Mines Sashimi Cooking (Any Fish) Void Egg Void Chicken Obsidian Magma Geode, Omni Geode Pumpkin Soup Cooking

Likes

Item Where to find Flounder Fishing Quartz The Mines

Neutral

Item Where to find All Fruits (minus Fruit Tree Fruits and Salmonberry) Varied All Fish (minus Carp, Flounder, Snails) Fishing, Crab Pots All Milks Farming

Dislikes

Item Where to find Daffodil Foraging during Spring Dandelion Foraging during Spring Leek Foraging during Spring Salmonberry Foraging during Spring Morel Foraging during Spring Wild Horseradish Foraging during Spring Chanterelle Foraging during Fall Common Mushroom Foraging during Fall Hazelnut Foraging during Fall Holly Foraging during Winter Snow Yam Foraging during Winter Winter Root Foraging during Winter Ginger Foraging in Ginger Island Magma Cap Foraging in Volcano Dungeon Purple Mushroom Foraging in The Mines All Flowers (except Poppy) Foraging

Hates

Item Location Clay Tilling Farmer’s Lunch Cooking Complete Breakfast Cooking Omelet Cooking Piña Colada Beach Resort on Ginger Island All Eggs (except Void Egg) Farming All Artisan Goods (except Coffee, Green Tea and Oil) Varied

Where to find Sebastian in Stardew Valley

He spends most of his time in his room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every character has a schedule they follow in Stardew Valley, so you need to know where Sebastian is, depending on what time of day it is in-game, to talk to him and gift his Frozen Tear, Obsidian, or sashimi. It will be a bit difficult in the beginning since he spends a big part of the day inside his room, and you can only access it after reaching two hearts with him.

Sebastian follows the same schedule most days, regardless of season, except for the weekend and some special days. He wakes as the store opens, stays in his room working all day, and leaves the house to smoke at the lake after work. On the weekend, he hangs out with friends, and on special days, he can visit the clinic, the night market, and go to the beach. Here is Sebastian’s schedule in Stardew Valley:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday

Time Where 9:00am In bed 10:30am Working on his computer 3:00pm In the kitchen 3:30pm Leaves the kitchen 4:10pm Working on his computer 6:30pm Goes to the lake 7:30pm Arrives at the lake and smokes 9:30pm Goes back home

Thursday (After unlocking Railroad)

Time Where 9:00am In bed 10:30am Working on his computer 2:00pm Goes to the train station 6:20pm Smoking by the east side of the train station 8:10pm Smoking by the west side of the train station 9:30pm Goes back home

Friday

Time Where 9:00am In bed 10:30am Working on his computer 3:00pm Goes to the Saloon 5:20pm Playing pool with Sam in the Saloon 9:10pm Goes back home

Saturday

Time Where 9:00am Goes to Sam’s house 11:30am Hanging out in front of Haley and Emily’s house with Sam 1:00pm In Sam’s room 6:00pm Goes to the river with Sam 6:20pm Smoking with Sam at the river 7:30pm Goes back home

Summer 4th

Time Where 9:00am In bed 10:00am Goes to the clinic 11:50pm In the clinic’s waiting room 1:40pm In the clinic’s exam room 4:00pm Goes back home

11th and 15th of any season (less than six hearts)

Time Where 9:00am In bed 10:00am Working on his computer 12:00pm Abigail sits on the couch and Sebastian stands near it 5:00pm Goes to the kitchen 6:00pm Goes back to the computer 9:30pm Goes to sleep

Winter 16th

Time Where 9:00am In bed 10:30am Working on his computer 3:00pm Goes to the kitchen 3:30pm Goes back to the computer 5:00pm Goes to the Night Market 1:30pm Goes back home

Rainy Days

There are two possible routines on rainy days.

Time Where 9:00am In bed 10:30am Goes to the beach 1:30pm Hanging out near the fish shop 5:00pm Goes back home 7:40pm Lays in bed

Time Where 9:00am In bed 10:30am Working on his computer 3:00pm Goes to the Saloon 5:20pm In the arcade at the Saloon 9:10pm Goes back home

How to trigger all of Sebastian’s cutscenes in Stardew Valley

Sebastian enjoys a rainy day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you develop your relationship and get more hearts, you’ll be able to see some cutscenes that show the friendship between Sebastian and the player growing and slowly developing into a romance. If you don’t trigger the event, the relationship might stagnate and won’t evolve until you trigger the cutscene. Here are all the triggers and their level of friendship with Sebastian:

Relationship Trigger Two hearts Enter Sebastian’s room when he’s there Four hearts Go to the mountain between 11am and 5pm. Six hearts Enter Sebastian’s room when he’s there Eight hearts Visit the Beach while raining between 12pm and 11pm. 10 hearts Visit the Mountains between 8 pm and 12 am. 14 hearts Go to the mountain while raining between 6am and 7pm.

Sometimes, you’ll have to make a choice on how you answer the character in a random conversation. You can roleplay and answer what suits you, but you can gain or lose friendship points depending on what you answer. Here’s what to answer to get the most points with Sebastian:

Dialogue Answers “*yawn*… I was up until 3 reading this new book… Do you read, (Farmer’s Name)?” – Sci-fi and Fantasy (+30 friendship)

– Yep. The classics. (-30 friendship)

– No, I don’t read books (-30 friendship)

– I like a good Romance (zero effect on friendship) “*sigh*… If gas wasn’t so expensive I’d ride my motorcycle to the city today. So what do you do when you aren’t working?” – Comic books (+30 friendship)

– Shopping (-30 friendship)

– Sports (-30 friendship)

– More farming. (zero effect on friendship)

Marriage with Sebastian in Stardew Valley

The monogamous dream come true. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach 10 hearts with Sebastian, you’ll be able to marry him by buying the Mermaid Pendant from the Old Mariner. It only costs 5,000g, which shouldn’t be much by that point in the game, but the Old Mariner only shows up on the beach on rainy days, which makes it extra romantic because of the connection between Sebastian and rainy days.

You’ll need to have repaired the bridge to reach the Old Mariner and had the farmhouse upgraded at least once to have space for Sebastian’s room. Each character has a unique room when they move into your farmhouse and Sebastian has one of the best ones.

Sebastian’s marriage schedule

Once you are married, he’s schedule will change as he will move in with you. Instead of spending most of his time in his room, he’ll spend it inside the farmhouse and will occasionally go outside to the farm. He will help out and let you know if he did anything around the farm or the house if you talk to him. Here are the things Sebastian can do once you marry him:

Decorate the house

Feed the animals

Fill the animal bowl

Give you gifts

Repair broken fences

Water crops

All spouses have a unique schedule on Mondays and Fridays. Sebastian visits his mother in the mountains, goes to the beach, and plays pool with Sam like he usually did before getting married. Here is Sebastian’s schedule for Monday and Friday after marriage:

Monday

Time Where 9:00am Goes to the mountain 10:30am Arrives at lake 1:00pm Visits Robin 5:20pm Goes back home 10:00pm Lays in bed

Friday

Time Where 9:00am Goes to the beach 11:00am Hanging out around the fish shop 3:00pm Goes to the Saloon 4:30pm Playing pool with Sam 9:30pm Goes back home 11:00pm Lays in bed

Sebastian’s 14 hearts cutscene

Raising your friendship with Sebastian doesn’t stop after marriage, you can get 14 hearts to unlock the final cutscene. You can choose any of the answers without worrying about losing any relationship points. To trigger the event, go to the mountain between 6 and 7pm on a rainy day.

It doesn’t involve pregnancy, as it can only happen after you build the nursery in the farmhouse, and the couple must have been married for at least seven days. It took a very long time for Sebastian to ask me if I wanted to have a baby even after building the nursery, as the spouse has only a five-percent chance of asking about the pregnancy.