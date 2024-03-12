Haley is one of the 12 characters you can choose to romance in Stardew Valley, and she’s got a pretty rough personality at first, which makes getting to know her tough. Most other villagers are decently easy to win over, but getting to know Haley is hard work.
Every villager is extremely unique, which means the only way to successfully win them over is by learning all you can about them. It’s a big undertaking with any character but especially Haley, so if you’re hoping to end up with her, then here’s how to romance Haley in Stardew Valley.
Haley romance guide in Stardew Valley
A fundamental aspect of successfully romancing Haley is understanding who she is. You need to know everything about her schedule, personality, events, and more if you want to woo her in Stardew Valley. She’s one of the six bachelorettes you can choose.
Haley bio in Stardew Valley
Haley comes off as pretty self-centered when you first meet her, but if you take the time to get to know her, there’s a lot more to her than you might think. Her official bio is as follows.
“Being wealthy and popular throughout high school has made Haley a little conceited and self-centered. She has a tendency to judge people for superficial reasons. But is it too late for her to discover a deeper meaning to life? Is there a fun, open-minded young woman hidden within that candy-coated shell?”
Haley schedule in Stardew Valley
Keeping up with any character is tough, which means you need to know Haley’s exact schedule so you can locate and talk with her to get your relationship up. Her schedule varies by day depending on the season and whether it’s raining. The time system in Stardew Valley does not sync to your actual local time as each minute in the game is instead about seven seconds in real time.
Spring schedule
|Day
|Time
|Location
|Monday
|9am
|In her house.
|11am
|Leaves her house and heads south towards Marnie’s Ranch.
|12:20pm
|She hangs out near the river by Marnie’s Ranch and takes photos.
|4:30pm
|Haley heads home and returns inside.
|11pm
|She goes to sleep.
|Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
|9am
|Relaxes in her room.
|11am
|Haley leaves her house and heads to the fountain by the Community Center.
|12:20pm
|She hangs out by the fountain located to the left of the Community Center.
|4:30pm
|Haley heads home.
|10:30pm
|She goes to bed.
|Any rainy Spring day
|10:30am
|Relaxes in her room.
|12pm
|Leaves her room and heads into the kitchen.
|4pm
|Returns to her bedroom.
|7pm
|Heads to the living room.
|10pm
|Goes to sleep.
Summer schedule
|Day
|Time
|Location
|Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
|9am
|Haley hangs out in her house.
|10:30am
|She leaves her house and heads down to the beach.
|11:50am
|You can find her hanging out near the northwest corner region of the beach.
|1:30pm
|Leaves the beach and heads to get ice cream.
|2:30pm
|Haley hangs out by Alex’s ice cream stand which is near the library/museum.
|5pm
|She heads home.
|11pm
|Haley goes to sleep.
|Wednesday
|9am
|She relaxes in her house all day.
|10:30pm
|She heads to bed.
|Any rainy Summer day
|10:30am
|Wakes up and hangs around her room.
|12pm
|Leaves her bedroom and enters the kitchen.
|4pm
|Returns to her room.
|10pm
|Heads to bed.
Fall schedule
|Day
|Time
|Location
|Monday
|9am
|Haley is in her room and around the house.
|11am
|She leaves her house and heads south.
|12:20pm
|Can be found by the river near Marnie’s Ranch snapping some photos.
|4:30pm
|She heads home.
|11pm
|Haley goes to bed.
|Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
|9am
|She hangs around her house.
|11am
|She leaves the house and heads to the outdoor area by the Community Center.
|12:20pm
|Haley hangs out by the fountain near the Community Center.
|4:30pm
|She heads home.
|
|10:30pm
|She goes to bed.
|Wednesday
|9am
|Can be found in her room.
|12:10pm
|She moves to the living room.
|4:40pm
|Haley heads to the kitchen.
|8:20pm
|She returns to her bedroom.
|10:30pm
|She goes to bed.
|Any rainy Summer day
|10:30am
|Haley wakes up and stays in her room.
|12pm
|She exits her room and enters the kitchen.
|4pm
|Can be found back in her room.
|7pm
|Enters the living room.
|10:00pm
|She goes to bed.
Winter schedule
|Day
|Time
|Location
|Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
|9am
|She’s in her room.
|12pm
|Haley heads to the kitchen.
|4pm
|She returns to her bedroom.
|7pm
|Can be found in the living room.
|10pm
|Haley goes to bed.
|Wednesday
|9am
|She wakes up and stays in her room.
|12pm
|Haley leaves her house.
|12:20pm
|She relaxes by the fountain near the Community Center.
|4:30pm
|She heads home.
|
|8pm
|Haley heads into her room.
|The 9th day of Winter
|11:30am
|She visits Harvey’s Clinic.
|4pm
|Haley returns home.
|The 16th day of Winter
|10:30am
|She wakes up and relaxes around the house.
|4:30pm
|Haley visits the Night Market.
|12am
|She returns home.
|Any rainy Winter day
|10:30am
|She wakes up and stays in her room.
|12pm
|Haley heads to the kitchen.
|4pm
|She heads back to her room.
|7pm
|Haley moves to the living room.
|10pm
|She goes to bed.
Haley heart events in Stardew Valley
As you work on successfully romancing Haley, you progress through a series of special events with her. These events occur at various heart levels matching how close you are to her.
The responses you give her during these events are crucial for successfully romancing her since the wrong ones massively decrease your relationship with her, so make sure you choose carefully.
|Heart level
|How to trigger
|Event
|Responses
|Two hearts
|Enter Haley and Emily’s house when they are both home.
|Haley and her sister Emily are fighting over the couch cushions.
|• “Haley, why not have this be your one weekly job?” +30 friendship
• “Stop whining and just clean it!” -50 friendship
• “Emily, take the high road and do it this time.” -30 friendship
|Four hearts
|Visit Haley’s house while she’s home.
|Haley is struggling to get a jar open and asks if you’re strong.
|• “Yes.” +30 friendship
• “No.” -30 friendship
|Six hearts
|Head to the beach between 10am and 4pm during any season other than Winter.
|Haley has lost her bracelet.
|• “I’m really sorry…” +50 friendship
• “Relax, I’ll just buy you a new one!” -30 friendship
|Eight hearts
|Visit Cindersap Forest on a sunny day outside of Winter between 10am and 4pm.
|You take some pictures with Haley and she writes you a note.
|None.
|10 hearts
|Head to Haley’s house while she’s home.
|Haley shows you her dark room.
|• “It looks great!” +10 friendship
• “What does it do?” No friendship effect
• “I’ve seen better.” -50 friendship
After this, three other options are presented to you later in the conversation. These all have no effect on friendship.
|14 hearts
|Part one: Enter the town between 8am and 3pm when it’s not raining.
Part two: One day later or longer after, visit the Farm House between 6:20am and 5pm.
Part three: At least one day later or longer, visit Pelican Town with a Chocolate Cake between 6am and 3pm while it’s not raining.
|You help Haley host a charity cake-walk.
|No choices in this event have any impact on friendship.
What’s the best gift for Haley in Stardew Valley?
The best gifts for Haley are Sunflower, Pink Cake, Coconut, and Fruit Salad. These four items are her specific loved gifts, but you can also give her any universally loved item to receive the best reaction except for Prismatic Shard.
This is the one big exception to Haley’s gift preferences is that she’s the only villager who hates receiving a Prismatic Shard, which is otherwise a universally loved item. She does love all other universally loved items including Pearl, Golden Pumpkin, Magic Rock Candy, and Rabbit’s Foot.
Haley gifts in Stardew Valley
All the gifts you can give Haley and how she reacts to each one are as follows. You ideally want to give her gifts that elicit the love or at least like reaction if you’re hoping to successfully romance her.
|Reaction
|Gifts
|Love
|Sunflower
Pink Cake
Coconut
Fruit Salad
Pearl
Golden Pumpkin
Magic Rock Candy
Rabbit’s Foot
|Like
|Daffodil
Life Elixir
Piña Colada
Maple Syrup
All Gems (except Prismatic Shard)
All Flowers (except Poppy)
All Fruit Tree Fruits (except Mango and Banana)
All Cooking items (except Bread, Fried Egg, Seafoam Pudding, and Strange Bun)
All Artisan Goods (except Void Mayonnaise and Oil)
All Foraged Minerals (except Quartz)
|Neutral
|Bread
Clam
Coral
Duck Feather
Fried Egg
Hops
Nautilus Shell
Rainbow Shell
Roe
Squid Ink
Sweet Gem Berry
Tea Leaves
Truffle
Wheat
Wool
|Dislike
|All Milk
All Eggs
All Vegetables (except Hops, Wheat, and Tea Leaves)
All Fruit (except Coconut)
All universal dislikes (except Fish and Clay)
Chanterelle
Dandelion
Hazelnut
Common Mushroom
Leek
Ginger
Holly
Magma Cap
Quartz
Morel
Snow Yam
Purple Mushroom
Winter Root
|Hate
|Clay
All Fish
Prismatic Shard
Wild Horseradish
All universal hates
Romancing Haley isn’t an easy task, but as long as you learn about her, you should be able to win her over with ease. You can also consider romancing other characters if you end up deciding she’s not the right fit for you whether it be other bachelorettes or one of the many bachelors.