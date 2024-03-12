Haley is one of the 12 characters you can choose to romance in Stardew Valley, and she’s got a pretty rough personality at first, which makes getting to know her tough. Most other villagers are decently easy to win over, but getting to know Haley is hard work.

Every villager is extremely unique, which means the only way to successfully win them over is by learning all you can about them. It’s a big undertaking with any character but especially Haley, so if you’re hoping to end up with her, then here’s how to romance Haley in Stardew Valley.

Haley romance guide in Stardew Valley

She’s not the nicest at first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A fundamental aspect of successfully romancing Haley is understanding who she is. You need to know everything about her schedule, personality, events, and more if you want to woo her in Stardew Valley. She’s one of the six bachelorettes you can choose.

Haley bio in Stardew Valley

Haley comes off as pretty self-centered when you first meet her, but if you take the time to get to know her, there’s a lot more to her than you might think. Her official bio is as follows.

“Being wealthy and popular throughout high school has made Haley a little conceited and self-centered. She has a tendency to judge people for superficial reasons. But is it too late for her to discover a deeper meaning to life? Is there a fun, open-minded young woman hidden within that candy-coated shell?”

Haley schedule in Stardew Valley

Keeping up with any character is tough, which means you need to know Haley’s exact schedule so you can locate and talk with her to get your relationship up. Her schedule varies by day depending on the season and whether it’s raining. The time system in Stardew Valley does not sync to your actual local time as each minute in the game is instead about seven seconds in real time.

Spring schedule

Day Time Location Monday 9am In her house. 11am Leaves her house and heads south towards Marnie’s Ranch. 12:20pm She hangs out near the river by Marnie’s Ranch and takes photos. 4:30pm Haley heads home and returns inside. 11pm She goes to sleep. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 9am Relaxes in her room. 11am Haley leaves her house and heads to the fountain by the Community Center. 12:20pm She hangs out by the fountain located to the left of the Community Center. 4:30pm Haley heads home. 10:30pm She goes to bed. Any rainy Spring day 10:30am Relaxes in her room. 12pm Leaves her room and heads into the kitchen. 4pm Returns to her bedroom. 7pm Heads to the living room. 10pm Goes to sleep.

Summer schedule

Day Time Location Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 9am Haley hangs out in her house. 10:30am She leaves her house and heads down to the beach. 11:50am You can find her hanging out near the northwest corner region of the beach. 1:30pm Leaves the beach and heads to get ice cream. 2:30pm Haley hangs out by Alex’s ice cream stand which is near the library/museum. 5pm She heads home. 11pm Haley goes to sleep. Wednesday 9am She relaxes in her house all day. 10:30pm She heads to bed. Any rainy Summer day 10:30am Wakes up and hangs around her room. 12pm Leaves her bedroom and enters the kitchen. 4pm Returns to her room. 10pm Heads to bed.

You need a solid relationship with her to visit her bedroom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fall schedule

Day Time Location Monday 9am Haley is in her room and around the house. 11am She leaves her house and heads south. 12:20pm Can be found by the river near Marnie’s Ranch snapping some photos. 4:30pm She heads home. 11pm Haley goes to bed. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 9am She hangs around her house. 11am She leaves the house and heads to the outdoor area by the Community Center. 12:20pm Haley hangs out by the fountain near the Community Center. 4:30pm She heads home. 10:30pm She goes to bed. Wednesday 9am Can be found in her room. 12:10pm She moves to the living room. 4:40pm Haley heads to the kitchen. 8:20pm She returns to her bedroom. 10:30pm She goes to bed. Any rainy Summer day 10:30am Haley wakes up and stays in her room. 12pm She exits her room and enters the kitchen. 4pm Can be found back in her room. 7pm Enters the living room. 10:00pm She goes to bed.

Winter schedule

Day Time Location Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 9am She’s in her room. 12pm Haley heads to the kitchen. 4pm She returns to her bedroom. 7pm Can be found in the living room. 10pm Haley goes to bed. Wednesday 9am She wakes up and stays in her room. 12pm Haley leaves her house. 12:20pm She relaxes by the fountain near the Community Center. 4:30pm She heads home. 8pm Haley heads into her room. The 9th day of Winter 11:30am She visits Harvey’s Clinic. 4pm Haley returns home. The 16th day of Winter 10:30am She wakes up and relaxes around the house. 4:30pm Haley visits the Night Market. 12am She returns home. Any rainy Winter day 10:30am She wakes up and stays in her room. 12pm Haley heads to the kitchen. 4pm She heads back to her room. 7pm Haley moves to the living room. 10pm She goes to bed.

Haley heart events in Stardew Valley

As you work on successfully romancing Haley, you progress through a series of special events with her. These events occur at various heart levels matching how close you are to her.

The responses you give her during these events are crucial for successfully romancing her since the wrong ones massively decrease your relationship with her, so make sure you choose carefully.

Heart level How to trigger Event Responses Two hearts Enter Haley and Emily’s house when they are both home. Haley and her sister Emily are fighting over the couch cushions. • “Haley, why not have this be your one weekly job?” +30 friendship

• “Stop whining and just clean it!” -50 friendship

• “Emily, take the high road and do it this time.” -30 friendship Four hearts Visit Haley’s house while she’s home. Haley is struggling to get a jar open and asks if you’re strong. • “Yes.” +30 friendship

• “No.” -30 friendship Six hearts Head to the beach between 10am and 4pm during any season other than Winter. Haley has lost her bracelet. • “I’m really sorry…” +50 friendship

• “Relax, I’ll just buy you a new one!” -30 friendship Eight hearts Visit Cindersap Forest on a sunny day outside of Winter between 10am and 4pm. You take some pictures with Haley and she writes you a note. None. 10 hearts Head to Haley’s house while she’s home. Haley shows you her dark room. • “It looks great!” +10 friendship

• “What does it do?” No friendship effect

• “I’ve seen better.” -50 friendship



After this, three other options are presented to you later in the conversation. These all have no effect on friendship.

14 hearts Part one: Enter the town between 8am and 3pm when it’s not raining.

Part two: One day later or longer after, visit the Farm House between 6:20am and 5pm.

Part three: At least one day later or longer, visit Pelican Town with a Chocolate Cake between 6am and 3pm while it’s not raining.

You help Haley host a charity cake-walk. No choices in this event have any impact on friendship.

What’s the best gift for Haley in Stardew Valley?

Make sure you give her the right items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best gifts for Haley are Sunflower, Pink Cake, Coconut, and Fruit Salad. These four items are her specific loved gifts, but you can also give her any universally loved item to receive the best reaction except for Prismatic Shard.

This is the one big exception to Haley’s gift preferences is that she’s the only villager who hates receiving a Prismatic Shard, which is otherwise a universally loved item. She does love all other universally loved items including Pearl, Golden Pumpkin, Magic Rock Candy, and Rabbit’s Foot.

Haley gifts in Stardew Valley

All the gifts you can give Haley and how she reacts to each one are as follows. You ideally want to give her gifts that elicit the love or at least like reaction if you’re hoping to successfully romance her.

Reaction Gifts Love Sunflower

Pink Cake

Coconut

Fruit Salad

Pearl

Golden Pumpkin

Magic Rock Candy

Rabbit’s Foot Like Daffodil

Life Elixir

Piña Colada

Maple Syrup

All Gems (except Prismatic Shard)

All Flowers (except Poppy)

All Fruit Tree Fruits (except Mango and Banana)

All Cooking items (except Bread, Fried Egg, Seafoam Pudding, and Strange Bun)

All Artisan Goods (except Void Mayonnaise and Oil)

All Foraged Minerals (except Quartz) Neutral Bread

Clam

Coral

Duck Feather

Fried Egg

Hops

Nautilus Shell

Rainbow Shell

Roe

Squid Ink

Sweet Gem Berry

Tea Leaves

Truffle

Wheat

Wool Dislike All Milk

All Eggs

All Vegetables (except Hops, Wheat, and Tea Leaves)

All Fruit (except Coconut)

All universal dislikes (except Fish and Clay)

Chanterelle

Dandelion

Hazelnut

Common Mushroom

Leek

Ginger

Holly

Magma Cap

Quartz

Morel

Snow Yam

Purple Mushroom

Winter Root Hate Clay

All Fish

Prismatic Shard

Wild Horseradish

All universal hates

Romancing Haley isn’t an easy task, but as long as you learn about her, you should be able to win her over with ease. You can also consider romancing other characters if you end up deciding she’s not the right fit for you whether it be other bachelorettes or one of the many bachelors.