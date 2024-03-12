Category:
How to romance Haley in Stardew Valley

Just don't give her a Prismatic Shard.
Mar 12, 2024
Haley expressing different emotions in Stardew Valley.
Haley is one of the 12 characters you can choose to romance in Stardew Valley, and she’s got a pretty rough personality at first, which makes getting to know her tough. Most other villagers are decently easy to win over, but getting to know Haley is hard work.

Every villager is extremely unique, which means the only way to successfully win them over is by learning all you can about them. It’s a big undertaking with any character but especially Haley, so if you’re hoping to end up with her, then here’s how to romance Haley in Stardew Valley.

Haley romance guide in Stardew Valley

The player talking with Haley in Stardew Valley.
She’s not the nicest at first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A fundamental aspect of successfully romancing Haley is understanding who she is. You need to know everything about her schedule, personality, events, and more if you want to woo her in Stardew Valley. She’s one of the six bachelorettes you can choose.

Haley bio in Stardew Valley

Haley comes off as pretty self-centered when you first meet her, but if you take the time to get to know her, there’s a lot more to her than you might think. Her official bio is as follows.

“Being wealthy and popular throughout high school has made Haley a little conceited and self-centered. She has a tendency to judge people for superficial reasons. But is it too late for her to discover a deeper meaning to life? Is there a fun, open-minded young woman hidden within that candy-coated shell?”

Haley schedule in Stardew Valley

Keeping up with any character is tough, which means you need to know Haley’s exact schedule so you can locate and talk with her to get your relationship up. Her schedule varies by day depending on the season and whether it’s raining. The time system in Stardew Valley does not sync to your actual local time as each minute in the game is instead about seven seconds in real time.

Spring schedule

DayTimeLocation
Monday9amIn her house.
11amLeaves her house and heads south towards Marnie’s Ranch.
12:20pmShe hangs out near the river by Marnie’s Ranch and takes photos.
4:30pmHaley heads home and returns inside.
11pmShe goes to sleep.
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday9amRelaxes in her room.
11amHaley leaves her house and heads to the fountain by the Community Center.
12:20pmShe hangs out by the fountain located to the left of the Community Center.
4:30pmHaley heads home.
10:30pmShe goes to bed.
Any rainy Spring day10:30amRelaxes in her room.
12pmLeaves her room and heads into the kitchen.
4pmReturns to her bedroom.
7pmHeads to the living room.
10pmGoes to sleep.

Summer schedule

DayTimeLocation
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday9amHaley hangs out in her house.
10:30amShe leaves her house and heads down to the beach.
11:50amYou can find her hanging out near the northwest corner region of the beach.
1:30pmLeaves the beach and heads to get ice cream.
2:30pmHaley hangs out by Alex’s ice cream stand which is near the library/museum.
5pmShe heads home.
11pmHaley goes to sleep.
Wednesday9amShe relaxes in her house all day.
10:30pmShe heads to bed.
Any rainy Summer day10:30amWakes up and hangs around her room.
12pmLeaves her bedroom and enters the kitchen.
4pmReturns to her room.
10pmHeads to bed.
The player standing right outside of Haley's door in Stardew Valley.
You need a solid relationship with her to visit her bedroom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fall schedule

DayTimeLocation
Monday9amHaley is in her room and around the house.
11amShe leaves her house and heads south.
12:20pmCan be found by the river near Marnie’s Ranch snapping some photos.
4:30pmShe heads home.
11pmHaley goes to bed.
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday9amShe hangs around her house.
11amShe leaves the house and heads to the outdoor area by the Community Center.
12:20pmHaley hangs out by the fountain near the Community Center.
4:30pmShe heads home.
10:30pmShe goes to bed.
Wednesday9amCan be found in her room.
12:10pmShe moves to the living room.
4:40pmHaley heads to the kitchen.
8:20pmShe returns to her bedroom.
10:30pmShe goes to bed.
Any rainy Summer day10:30amHaley wakes up and stays in her room.
12pmShe exits her room and enters the kitchen.
4pmCan be found back in her room.
7pmEnters the living room.
10:00pmShe goes to bed.

Winter schedule

DayTimeLocation
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday9amShe’s in her room.
12pmHaley heads to the kitchen.
4pmShe returns to her bedroom.
7pmCan be found in the living room.
10pmHaley goes to bed.
Wednesday9amShe wakes up and stays in her room.
12pmHaley leaves her house.
12:20pmShe relaxes by the fountain near the Community Center.
4:30pmShe heads home.
8pmHaley heads into her room.
The 9th day of Winter11:30amShe visits Harvey’s Clinic.
4pmHaley returns home.
The 16th day of Winter10:30amShe wakes up and relaxes around the house.
4:30pmHaley visits the Night Market.
12amShe returns home.
Any rainy Winter day10:30amShe wakes up and stays in her room.
12pmHaley heads to the kitchen.
4pmShe heads back to her room.
7pmHaley moves to the living room.
10pmShe goes to bed.

Haley heart events in Stardew Valley

As you work on successfully romancing Haley, you progress through a series of special events with her. These events occur at various heart levels matching how close you are to her.

The responses you give her during these events are crucial for successfully romancing her since the wrong ones massively decrease your relationship with her, so make sure you choose carefully.

Heart levelHow to triggerEventResponses
Two heartsEnter Haley and Emily’s house when they are both home.Haley and her sister Emily are fighting over the couch cushions. • “Haley, why not have this be your one weekly job?” +30 friendship
• “Stop whining and just clean it!” -50 friendship
• “Emily, take the high road and do it this time.” -30 friendship
Four heartsVisit Haley’s house while she’s home. Haley is struggling to get a jar open and asks if you’re strong. • “Yes.” +30 friendship
• “No.” -30 friendship
Six heartsHead to the beach between 10am and 4pm during any season other than Winter.Haley has lost her bracelet.• “I’m really sorry…” +50 friendship
• “Relax, I’ll just buy you a new one!” -30 friendship
Eight heartsVisit Cindersap Forest on a sunny day outside of Winter between 10am and 4pm.You take some pictures with Haley and she writes you a note.None.
10 heartsHead to Haley’s house while she’s home.Haley shows you her dark room.• “It looks great!” +10 friendship
• “What does it do?” No friendship effect
• “I’ve seen better.” -50 friendship

After this, three other options are presented to you later in the conversation. These all have no effect on friendship.
14 heartsPart one: Enter the town between 8am and 3pm when it’s not raining.
Part two: One day later or longer after, visit the Farm House between 6:20am and 5pm.
Part three: At least one day later or longer, visit Pelican Town with a Chocolate Cake between 6am and 3pm while it’s not raining.
You help Haley host a charity cake-walk.No choices in this event have any impact on friendship.

What’s the best gift for Haley in Stardew Valley?

Haley's page in Stardew Valley.
Make sure you give her the right items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best gifts for Haley are Sunflower, Pink Cake, Coconut, and Fruit Salad. These four items are her specific loved gifts, but you can also give her any universally loved item to receive the best reaction except for Prismatic Shard.

This is the one big exception to Haley’s gift preferences is that she’s the only villager who hates receiving a Prismatic Shard, which is otherwise a universally loved item. She does love all other universally loved items including Pearl, Golden Pumpkin, Magic Rock Candy, and Rabbit’s Foot.

Haley gifts in Stardew Valley

All the gifts you can give Haley and how she reacts to each one are as follows. You ideally want to give her gifts that elicit the love or at least like reaction if you’re hoping to successfully romance her.

ReactionGifts
LoveSunflower
Pink Cake
Coconut
Fruit Salad
Pearl
Golden Pumpkin
Magic Rock Candy
Rabbit’s Foot
LikeDaffodil
Life Elixir
Piña Colada
Maple Syrup
All Gems (except Prismatic Shard)
All Flowers (except Poppy)
All Fruit Tree Fruits (except Mango and Banana)
All Cooking items (except Bread, Fried Egg, Seafoam Pudding, and Strange Bun)
All Artisan Goods (except Void Mayonnaise and Oil)
All Foraged Minerals (except Quartz)
NeutralBread
Clam
Coral
Duck Feather
Fried Egg
Hops
Nautilus Shell
Rainbow Shell
Roe
Squid Ink
Sweet Gem Berry
Tea Leaves
Truffle
Wheat
Wool
DislikeAll Milk
All Eggs
All Vegetables (except Hops, Wheat, and Tea Leaves)
All Fruit (except Coconut)
All universal dislikes (except Fish and Clay)
Chanterelle
Dandelion
Hazelnut
Common Mushroom
Leek
Ginger
Holly
Magma Cap
Quartz
Morel
Snow Yam
Purple Mushroom
Winter Root
HateClay
All Fish
Prismatic Shard
Wild Horseradish
All universal hates

Romancing Haley isn’t an easy task, but as long as you learn about her, you should be able to win her over with ease. You can also consider romancing other characters if you end up deciding she’s not the right fit for you whether it be other bachelorettes or one of the many bachelors.

