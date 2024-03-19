Animals are one of the best parts of Stardew Valley.

Many of them are incredibly useful for enhancing your profits, but your regular pets are just friendly companions who are there to keep you company. Until the 1.6 update, you could only have one pet, but it’s now possible to obtain more.

Whether you’re just starting off or you’re already pretty far into the game, figuring out how this process works can be tricky since it only arrived with the 1.6 update. Here’s how to get more pets in Stardew Valley.

How to get multiple pets in Stardew Valley

Make sure you give your pets lots of water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get more pets in Stardew Valley, you need to maximize your relationship with your first pet, purchase an additional water bowl, and adopt another pet. It’s not a super easy process, especially if you’re just starting out, so it might take you some time.

If you’re not sure how to begin, here are the exact steps you need to follow in this process.

Adpot your first pet.

Completely maximize your relationship with this pet.

Purchase another water bowl.

Adopt another pet.

How to get a pet in Stardew Valley

You automatically unlock your first pet in Stardew Valley on the first sunny Spring Wednesday or Friday morning after you have earned 1,000 gold. As long as you exit the house between 6am and 9:30am, Marnie will show up at your door with either a dog or cat depending on what animal you chose when you made your character.

There are 10 different animals you can choose from as your starting pet, but this choice can’t be modified after you select your preferred animal right when you begin the game. Whether or not you adopt the pet Marnie offers is also completely up to you.

Choose carefully. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

How to get max hearts with your pet in Stardew Valley

After adopting your first pet, you need to regularly pet it to increase your relationship and reach max hearts with it. Your pet has a maximum friendship level of 1,000, which can be increased by 12 each time you pet it.

You can pet your friend once each day to gain a friendship boost, so actually reaching the 1,000 maximum will take you quite some time to do. There’s no way to officially check your friendship with your pet, but you can tell if you have reached the maximum when a message saying the pet loves you pops up upon petting them.

How to get an additional bowl in Stardew Valley

Your first water bowl is included with your farm and can be found sitting on some wooden tiles. The exact location of your first bowl varies depending on which farm type you choose.

An additional bowl can be purchased from Robin for 5,000 gold and 25 Hardwood.

It’s a bit costly, but your new pet needs it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to adopt another pet in Stardew Valley

Once you have met all the previous requirements, all you have to do to adopt another pet is visit Marnie’s shop. She’s the one to visit for all kinds of animals, whether it be your simple friendly pets or more complex animals like pigs that can help you get Truffles.

