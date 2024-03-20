Category:
Stardew Valley

How to catch a Goby in Stardew Valley

One fish to represent over two thousand species.
Published: Mar 20, 2024 09:45 am
goby icon with waterfall background sv
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stardew Valley 1.6 refreshes many aspects of the game, but fishing got the most love out of everything.

After the 1.6 update, Stardew Valley players can cook smoked fish with the new Fish Smoker, catch three new water creatures called Jellies, and customize their fishing bobbers by speaking to Willy. But none of these additions are as exciting as the new fish species: Goby. The changelog shared by ConcernedApe doesn’t offer much info on this new fish, but seeing its empty shape in the Fish Collections tab can drive a completionist mad. In this guide, I’ll show you where and when to catch a Goby in Stardew Valley.

Where to catch a Goby in Stardew Valley

where the character caught goby for the first time SV
Sneaky fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To catch a Goby, look for an area with waterfalls in Stardew Valley. Unless you’re using the Forest farm type, the best place to get a Goby is in the waterfalls southwest of Cindersap Forest, which is south of your farm.

You can confirm this fish’s preference for waterfalls by reading its in-game description: “Gobies can climb up waterfalls.”

If you want to complete your Fishing Collection again, head south of your farm and cross the wooden bridges to reach either end of the waterfall. Then, cast your line down the waterfall so you’re not fishing in the lake by accident.

You can’t head down the waterfall to try other fishing spots, sadly. The bridge west of the waterfall is reserved for the Dance of the Moonlight Jellies festival, and can’t be crossed at any other time of the year.

Stardew Valley Goby: Spawning season and time

character catching goby for the first time SV
Goby for dinner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Goby only spawns in waterfalls during the afternoon, regardless of the season in Stardew Valley.

I managed to successfully catch a Goby in Summer, Spring, Fall, and Winter with an Iridium Rod, and a ton of Deluxe Bait. Having said that, my mornings and noons were spent catching trash CDs, Chubs, and Pikes, until a brownish Goby decided to show up, usually after 6:00pm.

Bear in mind that Gobies aren’t the easiest catch, so bring your highest-quality fishing rod and some Deluxe Bait, if possible. If you need help sharpening your fishing skills, we have a guide with every fish location in Stardew Valley to help you out.

You can sell the regular Goby for 150 gold, and it reduces your energy by 62 upon consumption, so they’re not the best snack. Throw them in your shipping bin for some extra cash.

Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?