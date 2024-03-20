How to win the Egg Hunt Festival in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley contains several seasonal events throughout the year that you can participate in for exclusive rewards. The Egg Hunt festival is likely the first you’ll encounter and one of the easiest to complete.

Spring has three major festivals in Stardew Valley: The Egg Festival, Desert Festival, and the Flower Dance. Patch 1.6 introduced several new seasonal activities, like the Trout Derby, although the Egg Festival is the first you’ll get to experience after starting a new game.

Like all festivals, the Egg Festival has a specific task you can complete in exchange for a reward. Unlike other festivals, you are directly competing with fellow townsfolk for this prize. If you’re trying to figure how to win the Egg Hunt or trying to learn more details about this event, here’s what you need to know.

When does the Egg Hunt Festival start in Stardew Valley?

If you don’t collect all nine eggs by the end of the event, Abigail is always crowned the victor. Screengrab via ConcernedApe

The Egg Hunt Festival takes place in Pelican Town square on the 13th of Spring every year. This is a one-day only event that runs between 9am and 2pm, so you’ll need to venture to Pelican Town during this narrow window if you want a chance to win.

Whenever the festival ends, and hopefully you’re declared the winner, you’ll be transported back to the Farm at 10pm. The Egg Hunt is the sole attraction of this seasonal event, but winning it may prove harder than expected.

All egg locations for the Egg Hunt Festival in Stardew Valley

The goal of the Egg Hunt in Stardew Valley is to gather small painted eggs hidden around the around Pelican Town. The only way to win is to gather nine total eggs in 50 seconds. If this doesn’t sound like a lot of time, it isn’t. If you fail to gather all nine eggs in this time, then Abigail wins by default.

These eggs are extremely small and often hidden around foliage or corners that are difficult to see. After losing to Abigail several years in a row, I went ahead and made this image that outlines the location of every egg in the hunt:

Whether you start by the river or houses, these are the locations of all nine eggs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

I’ve found the easiest route is typically to go south from Pelican Town square and work your way from left to right, although any route works so long as you get all eggs within 50 seconds. Even with this knowledge going in, you might want to save just before starting this event. Just in case.

