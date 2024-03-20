How SquidFest works and all rewards in Stardew Valley

Throughout your stay in Stardew Valley, the citizens of Pelican Town will band together to put on special events with unique rules and special rewards. One of these is SquidFest, a two-day festival that gives citizens an opportunity to reel in a squid.

Squids are notoriously one of the toughest fish to catch in Stardew Valley. For anyone who has yet to catch one, this is a great opportunity to jump in on the event. If you have already, the prizes in SquidFest are great to grab, but you only have a limited time to cash in on these rewards before they disappear, and you have to wait until next year.

Where to find SquidFest in Stardew Valley

You can make your way to the west side of the beach to start fishing for SquidFest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

SquidFest begins in winter on the 12th and goes until the 13th. It’s a full-day festival that begins when you wake up, meaning you need to race across town to start fishing. Squids are Ocean fish, and SquidFest is on the west side of the beach to make it easier for everyone to participate. You can begin fishing for Squid immediately or speak with the person hosting the event at the SquidFest stand. It’s a great event to level up fishing and earn more Mastery Points.

How SquidFest points work in Stardew Valley

You can speak with the event person to review the rules and redeem your prizes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The rules for SquidFest are relatively simple. Approach the west side of the beach and cast out your fishing rod. Because of a special feeder they put in the water, it should be much easier for you to catch a Squid. The prizes you receive are reflected on the scoreboard to the left of the host, indicating how many Squid you need to catch for the prizes that day. The values do change from the first and second days.

Bronze prize : One Squid

: One Squid Silver prize: Three Squid

Three Squid Gold prize : Five Squid

: Five Squid Iridium prize: Eight Squid

On the second day of SquidFest, there is a new list of Squid quotas you need to meet to obtain these rewards.

Bronze prize : Two Squid

: Two Squid Silver prize: Five Squid

Five Squid Gold prize : Seven Squid

: Seven Squid Iridium prize: 10 Squid

When you finish catching Squid for the day, speak with the host and redeem the Squid you got for any available prizes. Thankfully, you do not swap the Squid for the prizes. You keep the Squid and can take them home with you to your Stardew Valley farm.

It’s important to prepare before heading out to the event. For example, a good way to increase your chances of regularly catching Squid is to use Squid Bait, which you make with the Bait Maker. Like SquidFest, the Bait Maker was added to Stardew Valley in update 1.6, and you can make it when your fishing skill reaches level six. Putting one Squid inside the Bait Maker gives you Squid Bait, which increases your chance of catching a Squid.

All SquidFest rewards in Stardew Valley

Head over to the stand during SquidFest to check in with the host and see what rewards are available. The amount and quality of the Squid you catch matters. Make sure to speak with him often before the end of the day to grab your prizes. There are different prizes for each day, too.

All Day One rewards Bronze Prize : 20 Deluxe Bait Silver Prize: Two Mystery Boxes and a Dish o’ the Sea Gold Prize : A pearl and three cups of Coffee Iridium Prize : Squid Kid furniture painting and The Art of Crabbing book

All Day Two rewards Bronze Prize : Trap Bobber Silver Prize: Three Mystery Boxes and a Dish o’ the Sea Gold Prize : Treasure Chest and three Triple Shot Espressos Iridium Prize : Squid Hat, three Mystery Boxes, and a Seafoam Pudding



