Best items to add to the Luau Soup Potluck in Stardew Valley

In the Luau event, Stardew Valley‘s sun shines bright, and the soup simmers hotter than ever.

This Stardew Valley event offers a chance to contribute to the community in a task much simpler than restoring the entire Community Center: adding an item to a Soup Potluck. Mastering the perfect ingredients isn’t exactly a walk in the park. After all, do you really want to risk upsetting the Governor and ruffling your neighbors’ feathers? In this guide, I’ll help you get the best score in the Luau Potluck in Stardew Valley.

When does the Luau take place in Stardew Valley?

The Luau Festival kicks off on day 11 of Summer in Stardew Valley. This event brings together villagers for a communal feast from 9am to 2pm on the Pelican Town beach.

What should you add to the Soup Potluck in Stardew Valley?

A lovely event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The determining factors for the Governor’s evaluation of the soup are item quality, base sell price, and healing effect.

Add one of the following items to get a great score in the Soup Potluck in Stardew Valley:

Purple Mushroom: a rare item you can get in the Cindersap forest during Fall or in your mushroom cave. Chanterelle: a mushroom you can find in the Cindersap forest during Fall or in your mushroom cave. Largemouth Bass: a fish you can catch in the freshwaters (rivers or lakes) of Pelican Town during Summer and Fall. Morel Mushroom: a mushroom you can find in the Cindersap forest during Spring or in your mushroom cave. Fruit from your fruit cave: If you chose to bat cave instead of the mushroom one, don’t despair. Grapes and Strawberries work just fine.

If you add one of the items above in gold or iridium quality, you get the best response from the Governor: “Oh my… that’s the best soup I’ve ever tasted!” This earns you 120 friendship points with every villager.

If the item is of regular or silver quality, you will receive a good response: “Ah… that’s a very pleasant soup. The produce from this valley never disappoints!” This will earn you 60 friendship points with every villager.

Items you shouldn’t add to the Soup Potluck in Stardew Valley

Glad you liked it, Governor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you add something bad to the soup, the Governor won’t be pleased, and your friendship points will take a hit. While experimentation is encouraged, trust me when I say you’ll want to skip adding these items to the Soup Potluck in Stardew Valley:

Sea Cucumber

Scorpion Carp

Holly

Pufferfish

Sap

Red Mushroom

Void Mayonnaise

Adding any of these could leave a bitter taste in the Governor’s mouth. You could lose from 50 to 100 friendship points with the entire village.

