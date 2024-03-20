Planting, growing, and harvesting crops is one of the most fundamental aspects of gameplay in Stardew Valley. There are so many different crops you can grow, and while most of them are pretty easy to get, Carrots are rather tricky to obtain.

Recommended Videos

If you’re hoping to add this crop to your collection but struggling to find it since it wasn’t added until the 1.6 update, here’s how to get Carrots in Stardew Valley.

How to find Carrots in Stardew Valley

Carrots are super tricky to get, but using your Hoe helps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Carrots in Stardew Valley by planting Carrot Seeds and waiting three days in-game time during the spring for them to grow. This may sound easy enough since it’s the same process for all other crops, but actually getting your hands on some Carrot Seeds is pretty tough.

Can you buy Carrots in Stardew Valley?

Carrots cannot be purchased from any of the shops around Stardew Valley. The singular way to get them is by growing them yourself using Carrot Seeds.

Can you buy Carrot Seeds in Stardew Valley?

While most seeds can be found at Pierre’s General Store, JojaMart, and the Traveling Cart, Carrot Seeds are not available for purchase at any of the usual spots and can only be bought from the Raccoon vendor.

This vendor is a bit tricky to unlock since you have to wait for an overnight event to occur, build a house on a tree stump, and find a wife for the Raccoon before you can actually buy Carrot Seeds. You also unlock a special 1.6 achievement for completing this process.

Where did the Raccoon find all these seeds? Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Carrot Seeds in Stardew Valley

Carrot Seeds are primarily obtained by digging up Artifact Spots around the world using your Hoe or purchased directly from the Raccoon vendor once you have completed the associated quest.

Artifact Spots look like three small moving worms sticking up out of the ground and always drop an item when you hit them with your Hoe. The Raccoon vendor sells Carrot Seeds for one Maple Seed, which isn’t costly at all, so your best bet is generally relying on these two methods together to get Carrots.

This vendor also has quite a collection of seeds you can purchase, including crops like Powdermelon, Broccoli, and Summer Squash. The Raccoon is the overall most efficient way to gain access to Carrots.

Look for the wriggling worms to get Carrot Seeds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Artifact Spots all around the world. They can spawn anywhere and can be found in all seasons, so you need to always be on the lookout for them if you want to get Carrot Seeds this way. I tend to have the most luck finding them in wide open spaces like the beach, so I always check there first.

Artifact Spots can drop an array of items like Lost Books, Artifacts, and Bone Fragments. Because of this, there is no way to know when you’ll dig up the Carrot Seeds you’re after or something else entirely. Your best bet for getting Carrot Seeds using this method is just to make sure you dig up all Artifact Spots you come across and hope luck is on your side.

You can also get Carrot Seeds from Lewis’ prize machine and breaking boxes or crates in the Mines. These methods aren’t quite as reliable, though, so if you want the best chance of finding Carrot Seeds, you should generally stick to purchasing them from the Raccoon vendor or digging up Artifact Spots.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more