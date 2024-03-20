How to get Powdermelon in Stardew Valley

Don’t store your farming tools in the Big Chest just because it’s winter in Stardew Valley, focus on growing Powdermelon Seeds instead.

Stardew Valley‘s 1.6 update adds a ton of new trinkets, moss recipes, and three new crop seeds, among which is an innovative winter seed: Powdermelon. Long gone are the days of putting your farm on freeze when the chilly winds of winter came knocking on your farm door. You no longer need to shut yourself in the mines and farm other skills and professions until winter is over thanks to the Powdermelon Seed, which you can grow during the winter. If you’re committed to farming and want to stick to your hoeing, watering, and harvesting routine all year round, here’s how you can get Powdermelon in Stardew Valley.

How to get Powdermelon Seeds in Stardew Valley

There are two ways to get Powdermelon Seeds in Stardew Valley: purchase them from the raccoon southwest of your farm or dig them up from worm tiles during winter.

Raccoon vendor

Thanks, buddy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Powdermelon Seeds from the raccoon, wait for the tree stump quest to trigger during spring. After getting a message that says “there was a strong wind during the night,” approach the tree stump southwest of your farm.

With 100 pieces of Hardwood, fix up a cute raccoon house for a new neighbor to move in. Go to sleep, and the next day you can find a hungry raccoon asking for a Smoked Fish and five Cockles.

After this interaction, wait a week for the raccoon to find himself a wife. While the big tree quest continues, you’ll have unlocked the raccoon vendor, who trades books and seeds in exchange for certain foraging items.

Trade two Pine cones to the raccoon vendor to snag yourself a bag of Powdermelon Seeds. While the raccoon vendor might seem like a lot of trouble to unlock, this is the only way to get Powdermelon Seeds in Stardew Valley all year round.

Winter foraging

Right from the source. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second way to acquire Powdermelon seeds is to equip your hoe and explore the map until you find artifact worms on the ground. By digging these tiles during winter, you can find Powdermelon Seed bags.

If you can’t spot artifact worms anywhere, try the Cindersnap forest south of the farm or the path toward the mines north of the farm. When there are no more artifact worms to dig, call it a day and try again tomorrow.

Best use for Powdermelon in Stardew Valley

More Powdermelon Seeds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Because this is the only seed you can grow during the winter, the best thing you can do with Powdermelon is put half your produce into a Seed Maker and sell the other half using the shipping bin.

The Seed Maker produces seeds based on the crop you throw in it, which ensures you get more Powdermelon Seeds to plant. As for the shipping bin, here’s how much you can make by selling Powdermelon:

Regular Powdermelon: 66g

Silver Powdermelon: 82g

Golden Powdermelon: 99g

Iridium Powdermelon: 132g

I grew around 80 Powdermelon Seeds and, in seven days, I sold half my produce for 4266 gold without using any fertilizers to get iridium quality.

