How to get Moss in Stardew Valley

Moss is a resource you can track down in Stardew Valley. Like many resources, it appears at a specific location, and tracking it down can be difficult if you don’t know where to look or how to get it.

It can be tricky knowing how to track down Moss. You have to look for a specific type of tree. There are a few ways to know where you can regularly find Moss in Stardew Valley, and we can help make it a habit so you don’t have to seek it out blindly during your playthrough.

Moss locations in Stardew Valley

You can find Moss on old trees in Stardew Valley, which appears in the Cindersap Forest, Mountains, and throughout Pelican Town. Look for trees with a green substrate around their base. After you chop at the tree with an axe or a sword, the Moss falls on the ground, and you can begin collecting it. You don’t need to cut down the tree to collect the Moss. Knocking it from the tree is enough to collect it, which means you can keep the tree at that location. These were added in patch 1.6 alongside the Desert Festival.

Unfortunately for players, I’ve discovered that Moss is a relatively rare resource, as it won’t grow on every tree you find during your playthrough. I explored everywhere in the Cindersap region for a tree with Moss on it, but I never found one in my Stardew Valley playthrough. After sleeping for a day and waking up the next day, however, there were trees in the area with Moss that I could harvest.

Moss grows on the side of old trees in several locations through Pelican town. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The old trees you want to track down are the large ones with tiny knots on the sides, as shown in the image above. They don’t look as fresh or young as some of the other trees. You can grow these trees on your farm in Stardew Valley, so long as you don’t chop them down.

If you’re having trouble tracking Moss, I recommend continuing your daily activities and resting. On a new day, the trees likely have a chance to begin growing Moss on the side of them. Again, you don’t need to lug your axe around everywhere, but you need a tool to knock it down from a tree to collect it. You can expect to spend a good amount of time collecting Moss before you have enough for recipes in Stardew Valley.

