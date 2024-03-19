Category:
Stardew Valley

How to get Moss in Stardew Valley

You can only find Moss growing on specific locations in Stardew Valley.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Mar 19, 2024 05:29 pm
Finding moss on the side of an old tree in Stardew Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Moss is a resource you can track down in Stardew Valley. Like many resources, it appears at a specific location, and tracking it down can be difficult if you don’t know where to look or how to get it.

Recommended Videos

It can be tricky knowing how to track down Moss. You have to look for a specific type of tree. There are a few ways to know where you can regularly find Moss in Stardew Valley, and we can help make it a habit so you don’t have to seek it out blindly during your playthrough.

Moss locations in Stardew Valley

You can find Moss on old trees in Stardew Valley, which appears in the Cindersap Forest, Mountains, and throughout Pelican Town. Look for trees with a green substrate around their base. After you chop at the tree with an axe or a sword, the Moss falls on the ground, and you can begin collecting it. You don’t need to cut down the tree to collect the Moss. Knocking it from the tree is enough to collect it, which means you can keep the tree at that location. These were added in patch 1.6 alongside the Desert Festival.

Unfortunately for players, I’ve discovered that Moss is a relatively rare resource, as it won’t grow on every tree you find during your playthrough. I explored everywhere in the Cindersap region for a tree with Moss on it, but I never found one in my Stardew Valley playthrough. After sleeping for a day and waking up the next day, however, there were trees in the area with Moss that I could harvest.

Standing next to trees in Cindersap forest and collecting Moss in Stardew Valley
Moss grows on the side of old trees in several locations through Pelican town. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The old trees you want to track down are the large ones with tiny knots on the sides, as shown in the image above. They don’t look as fresh or young as some of the other trees. You can grow these trees on your farm in Stardew Valley, so long as you don’t chop them down.

If you’re having trouble tracking Moss, I recommend continuing your daily activities and resting. On a new day, the trees likely have a chance to begin growing Moss on the side of them. Again, you don’t need to lug your axe around everywhere, but you need a tool to knock it down from a tree to collect it. You can expect to spend a good amount of time collecting Moss before you have enough for recipes in Stardew Valley.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to romance Leah in Stardew Valley
Leah's icon against a pink SV background
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to romance Leah in Stardew Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 19, 2024
Read Article How Mastery Points work and how to get them in Stardew Valley
Standing in front of Cindersap Forest Secret Room door in Stardew Valley
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How Mastery Points work and how to get them in Stardew Valley
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 19, 2024
Read Article How to farm Clay fast in Stardew Valley
World Seed 281191250 in Stardew Valley
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to farm Clay fast in Stardew Valley
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to romance Leah in Stardew Valley
Leah's icon against a pink SV background
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to romance Leah in Stardew Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 19, 2024
Read Article How Mastery Points work and how to get them in Stardew Valley
Standing in front of Cindersap Forest Secret Room door in Stardew Valley
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How Mastery Points work and how to get them in Stardew Valley
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 19, 2024
Read Article How to farm Clay fast in Stardew Valley
World Seed 281191250 in Stardew Valley
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to farm Clay fast in Stardew Valley
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 19, 2024
Author
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.