How to win the Grange Display contest at the Stardew Valley Fair

Gather your finest items and score big.
As time progresses and seasons change in Stardew Valley, there are all kinds of special events you get to enjoy. One such event is the Stardew Valley Fair, which features the Grange Display contest.

Succeeding in this competition is a must if you want to earn some rewards and unlock an exclusive achievement, which means you need to know how to win the Grange Display contest at the Stardew Valley Fair.

What is the Grange Display in Stardew Valley?

The Grange Display is the main event at the Stardew Valley Fair and it’s a competition you can enter every time you visit. To participate, you have to select up to nine items to submit that you’re then scored on.

Best Stardew Valley Fair Grange Display items in Stardew Valley

The best items to use in your Grange Display are those of the highest quality and rarity. There are nearly endless combinations you can use to score big, but if you want to ensure your victory, the best ones to use are those from each of the following eight categories.

  • Animal Products
  • Artisan Goods
  • Cooking
  • Fish
  • Foraging
  • Fruits
  • Minerals
  • Vegetables

You earn five points for up to a maximum of 30 points for submitting items from different categories, which means you should always have at least six different types of items present in your display. As long as you’re covering the minimum number of categories and trying to use your best items, you should have no problem winning.

Across these categories, some of the specific best items you can submit are as follows.

  • Diamond
  • Prismatic Shard
  • Fire Opal
  • Helvite
  • Pumpkin
  • Melon
  • Truffle Oil
  • Morel
  • Poppy
  • Catfish
  • Eel
  • Octopus
  • Strange Bun
  • Pumpkin Pie
  • Ginger Ale
  • Mayonnaise
  • Wine
  • Wool
  • Large Egg
  • Milk

How to win the Stardew Valley Fair

To win the Grange Display potion of the Stardew Valley Fair, you need to submit a diverse and high-quality lineup of nine items to earn a score of 90 or better. At least six of the nine items should be from the previously mentioned categories, but you always want to submit a total of nine no matter what, which means you can and should have a couple of items from the same categories.

How does scoring work for the Stardew Valley Fair?

The scoring part of this event gets pretty confusing, so it’s generally best to just focus on submitting the best and rarest items you can. If you want to understand how scoring for the Grange Display at the Stardew Valley Fair works, though, here’s what you need to know about it.

  • Fourteen points are given to you automatically.
  • Up to a maximum of 30 points are added, five for each unique category you submit an item from.
  • Some points are awarded based on the selling price of the items you submit, which means higher-quality items grant you more points. Iridium and Gold items are best because of this.
  • Some points are granted based on how many items you submit.
Number of itemsPoints
NineNine
EightSeven
SevenFive
SixThree
FiveOne
Four-One
Three-Three
Two-Five
One-Seven
Zero-Nine

With all of these factors combined, the highest possible total you can achieve is 125. Any score over 90 counts as a first-place victory and secures you the special Blue Ribbon 1.6 achievement.

Grange Display winning lineups in Stardew Valley

There are lots of factors that play into the Grange Display competition at the Stardew Valley Fair, so if you’re struggling to decide what kind of lineup you should make, here are some lineups I’ve previously won this event with and how they scored.

  • Score: 104
    • Fairy Rose
    • Pumpkin
    • Cranberries
    • Diamond
    • Halibut
    • Truffle Oil
    • Honey
    • Rabbit’s Foot
    • Life Elixir
  • Score: 102
    • Pumpkin
    • Goat Cheese
    • Cheese
    • Milk
    • Roasted Hazelnuts
    • Fairy Rose
    • Ruby
    • Sunfish
    • Cranberries
  • Score: 97
    • Milk
    • Pumpkin
    • Cheese
    • Walleye
    • Morel
    • Cranberries
    • Eggplant
    • Celestine
    • Bok Choy

Stardew Valley Fair Grange Display rewards

Depending on how you do in the Grange Display event, you’ll earn a varying amount of Star Tokens to spend at the exclusive Stardew Valley Fair shop.

PlacementPoints neededPrize
First Place901,000 Star Tokens
Second Place75500 Star Tokens
Third Place60200 Star Tokens
Fourth PlaceLess than 6050 Star Tokens
DisqualifiedZero, because you included Mayor Lewis’s shorts.750 Star Tokens
