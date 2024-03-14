How to find and catch an Octopus in Stardew Valley

If you have been struggling to locate or catch an Octopus in Stardew Valley, fret not. It definitely isn’t easy to hook one, so you aren’t the only player having a hard time with it. Thankfully, we have the guide you need to make fishing an Octopus easier for you.

Recommended Videos

How to find an Octopus in Stardew Valley

It’s difficult fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Let’s first pinpoint the best locations to find an Octopus in Stardew Valley. This enigmatic fish spawns in Oceans and may not be available during certain seasons. Take a look at the following locations, time, and seasons which are considered best to find an Octopus in Stardew Valley:

Location Time Season Ocean, The Beach and Beach Farm 6am to 1pm Summer Ocean, Ginger Island West 6am to 1pm Any season Ocean, Night Market Submarine Ride (2.2 percent chance) 5pm to 11pm 15th and 17th of Winter

These are the only locations where you can find an Octopus in Stardew Valley. Now, let’s talk about catching one of them.

How to catch an Octopus in Stardew Valley

Getting hold of an Octopus is in no way simple. It is a Sinker type of fish, meaning it has a faster downward acceleration which may notice as it catches onto your fishing rod.

It’s one of the most difficult fish to catch in Stardew Valley, only second to the legendary fishes in the game. To top it off, it isn’t a commonly spawning fish either.

Despite the difficulty, keeping a few things in mind should make it easier to catch an Octopus. Here are a few tips to remember:

Level up to fishing level 10 before trying to catch an Octopus. Use an Iridium Rod. Unlocked at fishing level six, it is one of the best rods to use to capture a difficult fish like Octopus. Eat dishes like Dish O’ The Sea and Sea Foam Pudding to boost your fishing potential. Using a Trap or Cork Bobber improves the chances of capturing an Octopus. Using Magic Bait can guarantee catching an Octopus at any time of the day and during any season, but it locks on to the nearest fish. So it may or may not hook on to an Octopus as you’d want. Octopi are more likely to hook onto your rod on a sunny day. Try fishing at the Ginger Island West, as it offers a greater chance of hooking an Octopus.

In the end, it’s a game of patience and perseverance.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more