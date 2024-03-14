Category:
Stardew Valley

How to find and catch a Catfish in Stardew Valley

The weather has to be just right to catch this one.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Mar 14, 2024 01:22 pm
Fishing in a river for a Catfish in Stardew Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fishing is an integral aspect of Stardew Valley’s gameplay, and there’s quite a collection of fish you need to find. One of the toughest fish to add to your collection is a Catfish.

Recommended Videos

Whether you’re after this fish to cook up a dish, give it away as a gift, need it for the River Fish Bundle, or just want to work on your fishing collection, here’s how to find and catch a Catfish in Stardew Valley.

Where to find Catfish in Stardew Valley

Catfish on the collection page in Stardew Valley.
It’s a pretty rare find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Catfish can be found in a few different spots, but they’re only available to catch when it’s raining between 6am and 12am on Stardew Valley’s clock, which does not sync up with your local timezone. It’s also specific to certain areas depending on the season. Here are all of the exact spots where you can catch Catfish and the time of year you can do so.

  • In the river that runs through Pelican Town and Cindersap Forest in Spring and Fall.
  • In the Secret Woods pond in Spring, Summer, and Fall.
  • By the Witch’s Swamp in Spring, Summer, and Fall.
  • At your farm when it’s a Forest Farm, Riverlands Farm, or Hill-Top Farm in Spring and Fall.
  • At any of the previously mentioned locations in Winter if you use a Rain Totem.
  • Sometimes hidden in garbage cans during Spring and Fall.
  • Can randomly be found in stock at the Traveling Cart for 600 to 1,000 Gold.
  • Can be randomly received in the mail as a gift from Linus.
A map with Catfish locations in Stardew Valley.
You’ve got options. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

How to catch Catfish in Stardew Valley

Catfish are pretty tough fish to catch in Stardew Valley, so if you are struggling to obtain one, there are a few different methods you can use to help the process along. Some of the best tips to help you catch a Catfish are as follows.

  • Work on fishing for easier fish first to level your Fishing profession up. You unlock new abilities and become better at this skill over time, so if you just can’t get a Catfish, you might need to wait until you’re skilled enough to do so.
  • Get a better fishing rod. The better the tool you’re working with is, the easier catching a Catfish will be.
  • Consume a dish that has a fishing buff. Recipes like Seafoam Pudding, Dish O’ The Sea, and Lobster Bisque are an immense help for this task.
  • Try using different types of tackles which can make fishing a lot easier by supplying different buffs and modifiers.

If you’re still struggling, you can also try getting or crafting some Magic Bait to help. This bait allows you to catch Catfish regardless of the weather and season, which makes obtaining them a lot easier if these are hindering your progress.

After finally obtaining a Catfish, you might consider working on catching other tough fish like Octopus. If you’re tired of fishing, though, you can pivot away from it entirely and get to work farming the most valuable crops for each season instead.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to find and catch an Octopus in Stardew Valley
Octopus in Stardew Valley
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to find and catch an Octopus in Stardew Valley
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 14, 2024
Read Article Stardew Valley dev ConcernedApe confirms why he’s adding new features in 1.6 update
ConcernedApe logo with Stardew Valley and Haunted Chocolatier screenshots
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley dev ConcernedApe confirms why he’s adding new features in 1.6 update
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to get Fire Quartz and Refined Quartz in Stardew Valley
Refined Quartz being made at a recycler in winter in Stardew Valley
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to get Fire Quartz and Refined Quartz in Stardew Valley
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to find and catch an Octopus in Stardew Valley
Octopus in Stardew Valley
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to find and catch an Octopus in Stardew Valley
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 14, 2024
Read Article Stardew Valley dev ConcernedApe confirms why he’s adding new features in 1.6 update
ConcernedApe logo with Stardew Valley and Haunted Chocolatier screenshots
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley dev ConcernedApe confirms why he’s adding new features in 1.6 update
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to get Fire Quartz and Refined Quartz in Stardew Valley
Refined Quartz being made at a recycler in winter in Stardew Valley
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to get Fire Quartz and Refined Quartz in Stardew Valley
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 13, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
General Gaming Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.